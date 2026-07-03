The results of the First Cycle Certificate, June 2026 session (BEPC 2026), are now known. Nationally, the pass rate is 64.14%, down by 13.11 points compared to the 2025 session, which recorded a pass rate of 77.25%. They can now be consulted online via the eRésultats platform.

The Ministry of Secondary Education and Technical Training published the results of the First Cycle Certificate, June 2026 session (BEPC 2026) this Friday. At the national level, 90.17% of candidates have been declared admitted. This result marks an improvement compared to the 2025 session, which had a pass rate of 89.81%. The progress, although moderate, reflects a new increase in the performance of candidates for this examination, which marks the end of primary education.

In total, 130,253 candidates took the exam at 224 test centers spread across the national territory. Among them were 64,317 girls (49.38%) and 65,936 boys (50.62%), reflecting an almost balanced distribution.

With this pass rate of 64.14%, the vast majority of candidates are now expected to continue their schooling in secondary or technical institutions. Furthermore, the government platform eRÉSULTATS is the fastest way to find out if a candidate has been admitted, without having to travel to the test centers. Here’s a step-by-step guide to perform your search in just a few clicks:

Step 1: Access the official portal

Open your internet browser (from a smartphone or computer) and go to the official site of the exams and competitions of Benin at the following address: https://eresultats.bj/examens

Step 2: Select the exam

Once on the platform’s homepage:

Look for the list of available exams (usually visible on the homepage or via the “Results” tab).

Click on the option “BEPC 2026” to access the database specific to this session.

Step 3: Enter the candidate’s identifiers

In the search field that appears on the screen:

Enter the complete candidate number (be careful not to make any typing errors).

(be careful not to make any typing errors). If prompted by the platform, complete with the identifier or any other required information to validate the request.

Step 4: Validate and display the result

Click the validation button (often illustrated by “Search” or a magnifying glass). The candidate’s information and their eligibility status (Passed or Failed) will instantly display on your screen.