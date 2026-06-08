Benin – Ligue 1: SOBEMAP still in the lead, Dadjè FC relegated to Ligue 2, the recap of the 32nd matchday.

With just a few days left in the championship, the battle for the title remains more open than ever. After winning against Dadjè on matchday 32, SOBEMAP retains its position at the top of the table, while Coton FC and ASPAC continue to apply pressure at the summit of the rankings. Check out the results of the matches played this weekend.

Matchday 32 of the Benin Ligue 1 confirmed the intensity of the title race. At the top of the table, SOBEMAP FC made a great move by winning 2-1 against Dadjè, the bottom team in the championship. This precious victory allows the Portuaires to hold the first place with 64 points. Behind, Coton FC remains in the hunt. The defending champions squeaked past AS Cotonou (1-0) with a solid and pragmatic performance. With 61 points, the men from Ouidah stay three points behind the leader and keep the hope for a new title alive.

ASPAC has also not said its last word. The Portuaires of Cotonou dominated ASVO (2-0) and strengthen their third place with 59 points, just five points from the top. In other matches, Loto-Popo was held to a draw by JS Pobè (1-1) and is losing valuable points in the race for the podium. The Buffles of Borgou had a great outing, winning 2-0 on the field of Damissa, thus solidifying their fifth place. The day’s most prolific match was between Bani Gansè and the Cavaliers, who secured a spectacular victory (4-2) that keeps their hopes alive in the relegation battle. Dragons FC also took three important points by overcoming Ayéma FC (1-0).

At the bottom of the table, the situation is becoming critical for several teams. Despite their victory, Cavaliers remain second to last with 32 points, while JS Pobè is in a delicate position. As for Dadjè, last with only 15 points and a goal difference of -45, their relegation to Ligue 2 is now confirmed.

The standings at the end of Matchday 32:

AS SOBEMAP FC – 64 points (+14) Coton FC – 61 points (+20) ASPAC FC – 59 points (+25) Loto-Popo FC – 54 points (+15) Buffles FC – 50 points (+11) AS Cotonou – 46 points (+06) Dynamo d’Abomey – 46 points (+02) Espoir FC – 43 points (-03) Hodio FC – 42 points (+05) Damissa FC – 42 points (-02) ASVO FC – 39 points (-04) Ayéma FC – 38 points (-01) Dragons FC – 36 points (-13) Bani Gansè – 35 points (-05) USS-Kraké – 35 points (-06) US Cavaliers – 32 points (-10) JS Pobè FC – 29 points (-09) Dadjè FC – 15 points (-45) ❌

❌ Relegated to Ligue 2.