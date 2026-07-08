Abomey-Calavi: the town hall will use the excavated materials from construction sites to fill in the degraded streets.

Confronted with traffic difficulties caused by heavy rains and infrastructure work, the Abomey-Calavi town hall has decided to use the earthworks from ongoing sites to fill in the most degraded streets. This measure was announced following an emergency meeting with SIRAT and the companies involved.

In Abomey-Calavi, earthworks from infrastructure projects will now be used to improve the condition of the most degraded roads. The decision was announced by Mayor Nathanaël Koty at the end of an emergency meeting held on July 7 with representatives from the Road Infrastructure and Land Development Company (SIRAT), the companies in charge of the work, district heads, and the technical services of the town hall.

According to the municipal authority, this measure aims to provide an immediate response to the traffic difficulties observed in several neighborhoods of the municipality, where the rains, combined with ongoing works, make many streets difficult to navigate.

The materials from the excavations will thus be used to fill in the most critical routes, in order to restore access to homes and facilitate the movement of residents.

This decision comes as the municipal authorities observe a worsening of flooding in certain areas. According to the mayor, the issues stem from impassable detours, stagnant water, and insufficient maintenance of temporary accesses on several sites.

Meanwhile, district heads have been tasked with monitoring the progress of the work on the ground. SIRAT has committed to ensuring that the companies respond quickly to the most sensitive points in order to reduce inconveniences for the populations.

For the town hall, the challenge is to continue the modernization work of the municipality while providing immediate solutions to the difficulties faced by residents during the rainy season.