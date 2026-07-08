Baccalaureate 2026 in Benin: a historic national eligibility rate of 66.78%

The major trends for the Baccalaureate exam, single session of June 2026, are now official. According to the figures released at the end of the day by the educational authorities and reported by the radio station Peace FM, Benin records a particularly high national pass rate of 66.78 %.

This result crowns the efforts of the 77,101 candidates who took the exam this year across the 140 testing centers distributed throughout the national territory.

A remarkable progress

This overall pass rate reflects a strong performance by learners nationwide for this 2026 session. The meticulous verification and deliberation work, which started very early this morning at 7 a.m. within the various juries, allowed for the centralization of grades and the lifting of anonymity from the copies before this official announcement.

Results available online

As announced, the complete details by series and by department are being uploaded online. Candidates can already check their individual status by logging onto the official exam and competition platform of Benin:

Consultation portal : eresultats.bj

: Required identifiers: The table number or the registration number of the candidate.

For candidates declared eligible, the next step will be the oral exams and sports assessments, which will begin at the end of this week to definitively validate the acquisition of the first university diploma.