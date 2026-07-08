Benin: the ARMP excludes 23 individuals and companies from public procurement since January 2026

In Benin, the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (ARMP) has imposed several sanctions against public procurement actors during the first seven months of 2026. A total of 23 individuals and entities have been excluded from public contracts for periods ranging from one to seven years due to violations of the Public Procurement Code.

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (ARMP) continues its policy of sanctions against those who commit irregularities in public procurement processes in Benin.

According to decisions made public by the institution, 23 individuals and entities have been banned from public procurement from the beginning of 2026 until July 7. The sanctions concern both private companies and officials involved in the management of public contracts.

The individuals targeted are accused of violating several provisions of the Public Procurement Code, including those related to free access to public contracts, equal treatment of candidates, and transparency in procedures.

Among the public officials sanctioned is Fadele Bachirou, the Public Procurement Officer (PRMP) of the commune of Ifangni. In a decision dated March 12, 2026, the ARMP accuses him of violating fundamental principles governing the procurement process.

The person in question is banned from any participation in public procurement for a period of five years, from March 20, 2026, to March 19, 2031.

The other sanctions imposed by the ARMP include exclusion periods ranging from one to seven years. According to the decisions, some measures will remain in effect until 2033.

Below are the identities of those excluded, start of the sanction, end of the sanction, duration, reasons for the sanction, and reference of the decisions

1- Company URBANI TP 10/02/2026 09/02/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

2- Mrs. PADONOU MAHUENA CAROLLE

(Manager of URBANI TP) 10/02/2026 09/02/2033 07 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

3- Company NYUMBA SARL 10/02/2026 09/02/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

4- Mrs. ZIME GANIATOU

(Manager of NYUMBA SARL) 10/02/2026 09/02/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

5- Company SAINTE MAIN DE DIEU 10/02/2026 09/02/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

6- Mrs. DICKINSON ISABELLE AKOUAVI

(Manager of SAINTE MAIN DE DIEU) 10/02/2026 09/02/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CRD/CD/SP/DRA/SA of January 22, 2026

7- Establishment DELALIE PE 19/02/2026 18/02/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of February 12, 2026

8- Mrs. PADONOU EUDOXIE

(Promoter of DELALIE PE) 19/02/2026 18/02/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the submitted documents Decision N°2026-005/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of February 12, 2026

9- Company ECO-CITY AFRICA 03/04/2026 02/04/2027 1 year Inaccurate mentions in the completion certificates Decision N°2026-031/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/SP/DRA/SA of March 27, 2026

10- Mr. BANON GBETONDJI HYPPOLITHE

(Manager of ECO-CITY AFRICA) 03/04/2026 02/04/2028 02 years Inaccurate mentions in the completion certificates Decision N°2026-031/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/SP/DRA/SA of March 27, 2026

11- Company WAOUH MONDE 30/04/2026 29/04/2027 01 year Inaccurate mentions in the acceptance report Decision N°2026-037/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of April 16, 2026

12- Mr. ADIMOU ALLAKPA SEWANOU OLIVIER

(Manager of WAOUH MONDE) 30/04/2026 29/04/2027 01 year Inaccurate mentions in the acceptance report Decision N°2026-037/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of April 16, 2026

13- Company DUNAMIS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 30/04/2026 29/04/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the manufacturer’s authorization Decision N°2026-038/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of April 16, 2026

14- Mr. METO ROLAND

(Manager of DUNAMIS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED) 30/04/2026 29/04/2033 07 years Non-authentic nature of the manufacturer’s authorization Decision N°2026-038/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of April 16, 2026

April 16, 2026 However, the exclusion of the individual was annulled by ruling N°14/CA1 rendered on June 8, 2026, by the Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court

15- Company SECURE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS 15/05/2026 14/05/2028 02 years Submission of a non-authentic partnership proof Decision N°2026-044/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

16- Mr. AHMAD MACHLAB

(Manager of SECURE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS) 15/05/2026 14/05/2031 05 years Submission of a non-authentic partnership proof Decision N°2026-044/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

17- Company HARK INTERNATIONAL GROUP SARL 15/05/2026 14/05/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

18- Mrs. KOUTCHANOU HARYANE HIRMINE FIFAME SERAH

(Co-manager of HARK INTERNATIONAL GROUP SARL) 15/05/2026 14/05/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

19- Company JIMUSE SAS 15/05/2026 14/05/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

20- Mr. BANDOLO ARSENE DIDIER

(Manager of JIMUSE SAS) 15/05/2026 14/05/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

21- Company ABC GUINEE SARL 15/05/2026 14/05/2028 02 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

22- Mr. NDIAYE AMADY, (Manager of ABC GUINEE SARL) 15/05/2026 14/05/2031 05 years Non-authentic nature of the certificates and contract extracts Decision N°2026-045/ARMP/PR-CR/CD/CRD/SP/DRA/SA of May 7, 2026

23- Mr. FADELE BACHIROU, (Public Procurement Officer of the commune of IFANGNI) 20/03/2026