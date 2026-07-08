Dangnivo case at CRIET: The trial resumes this Wednesday after the explosive revelations from the former DGPN.

The judicial saga of the Pierre-Urbain Dangnivo case continues before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET).

The debates resumed this Wednesday, July 8, 2026, with the continuation of Grégoire Dangnivo’s testimony, the victim’s brother. This new round opens following last Friday’s twist.

The twist from the former DGPN and the “Akon” lead

The hearing on Friday, July 3, indeed witnessed a spectacular twist. Invited to the stand at the request of the defense lawyer, the former Director General of National Police (DGPN) surprised everyone by introducing a new thesis.

He formally identified an individual nicknamed “Akon” as the presumed author of Pierre-Urbain Dangnivo’s murder. This statement further undermines the official version maintained since the case broke in 2010.

The Dangnivo family contests the guilt of Cossi Alofa

Before this unexpected testimony from the former police chief, Grégoire Dangnivo had already used his initial statements at the stand to express the family’s deep doubts. He openly contested the guilt of Cossi Alofa, identified since the early weeks of the investigation as the main murderer of the official from the Ministry of Economy and Finance. For the victim’s loved ones, the true culprit is not the one being presented, a position that the revelation about “Akon” seems to support.

The issues of this Wednesday’s debates

With the resumption of hearings this Wednesday, the CRIET enters a crucial phase. The judges will continue the thorough examination of Grégoire Dangnivo and must work to clarify this new lead. A new lead that could lead to the resolution of this trial.