Bac 2026 in Benin: the eligibility rate is set at 66.78%

The results of the Baccalaureate, June 2026 session, were announced this Wednesday. Nationally, the pass rate is 66.78%, down from 73.02% recorded in 2025.

Candidates for the 2026 Baccalaureate now know their fate. The results of the June session were announced this Wednesday, July 8, in accordance with the schedule announced by the Baccalaureate Office.

At the national level, the pass rate stands at 66.78%. This result is down by 6.24 points compared to the 2025 session, which had a success rate of 73.02%.

This year, 77,101 candidates were registered for the exam. Spread across 140 exam centers throughout the country, they sat for the exams from June 15 to 17 across the various Baccalaureate series.

Before the start of the tests, the director of the Baccalaureate Office, Dr. Da Silva, assured that all measures had been taken to ensure the smooth running of the exam. Supervisors, markers, and heads of centers had been mobilized, while the exam papers and evaluation materials had been sent to the various centers.

The Baccalaureate is the main diploma for completing secondary education in Benin and paves the way for higher education. Candidates declared eligible will now be awaited for the next steps in the process leading to the announcement of the final results.