Benin: here are the emergency and assistance numbers to know

In order to allow citizens to react quickly in case of an emergency or need for assistance, the Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP Benin) has reminded the list of official short numbers accessible for free on all mobile networks.

The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP Benin) has encouraged the public to familiarize themselves with the short numbers dedicated to emergency services, security, health, and assistance available throughout the national territory.

According to the institution, these numbers allow citizens to quickly contact the relevant services in case of danger, accident, health issue, or any other situation requiring urgent intervention.

Among the main contacts are the Republican Police at 116 and 117, the Firefighters at 118, the SAMU-Benin at 112, and the Minors Brigade at 160. Other numbers are also available to contact several public administrations and organizations of general interest.

ARCEP emphasizes that these services are accessible on all mobile networks to ensure a quick response to citizens’ concerns.

The complete list of short numbers