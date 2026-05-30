Benin: an interim chief appointed to head the 12th district of Cotonou

Following the incarceration of the head of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, Samuel Akindès, the municipal council has appointed an interim manager. The head of the 7th arrondissement, Edgard Djossou, will now oversee the management of this district until further notice.

The 12th arrondissement of Cotonou now has an interim head. Convened on Friday, May 28, 2026, for the first extraordinary session of the municipal council of the year, the councilors took measures to ensure the continuity of the administration of the arrondissement.

At the end of the meeting, the head of the 7th arrondissement, Edgard Djossou, was designated to serve as the interim head of the 12th arrondissement. He temporarily replaces Samuel Akindès, who is unable to perform his duties due to his incarceration.

This decision aims to ensure the normal functioning of the local administration and the continuation of services to the population while awaiting developments in the situation of the incumbent holder of the position.

As a reminder, Samuel Akindès is facing legal proceedings before the Court for the Repression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET). He is currently in provisional detention and is being prosecuted for abuse of power, with the case still pending before the special jurisdiction.

At a previous hearing, the case had been adjourned to June 1, 2026, for further proceedings.

While awaiting the outcome of the judicial process, Edgard Djossou will manage the routine affairs of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou until further notice.