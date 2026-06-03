Benin – Grant allocation 2026: the amounts awarded to football clubs

The state subsidies for the year 2026 in favor of men’s football clubs in Celtiis Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been unveiled, revealing significant disparities in the amounts allocated. While several clubs benefit from substantial funding, others have received no direct allocation. This situation can be explained in part by their status or their agreements with state-owned companies.

The state subsidies for the year 2026 for men’s football clubs competing in Celtiis Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 have been made public. The amounts vary significantly from one club to another, with major gaps according to administrative statuses and existing agreements with state-owned companies.

In Celtiis Ligue 1, AS Cotonou FC, Ayema FC, Bani Gansé FC, and Dragons FC lead the way as the best-funded clubs, each receiving 66 million CFA francs. Espoir FC de Savalou follows with about 61.9 million, while JSP FC (Pobè) receives 60 million. Lower down in the rankings, ASVO FC gets just over 44.5 million, USS Kraké FC about 44 million, and Damissa FC nearly 34.2 million CFA francs.

On the other hand, several clubs did not receive any funding in this category. These include Buffles FC, Cavaliers FC de Nikki, Coton FC, Dynamo FC Abomey, as well as ASPAC FC, Loto-Popo FC, Sobemap FC, Dadjè FC, and Hodio FC. According to available details, these clubs belong to state-owned companies or are linked to specific agreements with public enterprises, which would explain their absence of direct funding.

In Celtiis Ligue 2, several teams receive identical financial support of 44 million CFA francs, notably Abeilles FC, AS Police FC, AS Takunnin FC, Béké FC, Dynamo FC Parakou, JAK FC, Panthère FC, and Sitatunga FC. Other clubs receive slightly lower amounts, ranging from 40 to 17 million CFA francs, such as AS Élite FC, Aziza FC, Réal Sport FC de Parakou, Requins FC, BOA FC, Dynamique FC, and Djeffa FC.

Lastly, some clubs in Ligue 2, including Avrankou Omnisport, Adjidja FC, and Énergie FC, are not among the beneficiaries of these direct subsidies. According to authorities, clubs not affected by direct allocations fall under either state structures or specific agreements with public companies, which excludes them from the regular subsidy scheme.





