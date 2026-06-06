Benin: Corinne Amori Brunet receives the new ambassador of Nigeria, Mopelola Adéola-Ibrahim.

The new ambassador of Nigeria to Benin, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim, officially began her mission in Cotonou by presenting the figurative copies of her credentials to the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Corinne Amori Brunet. Her arrival comes at a time marked by a recent visit from Romuald Wadagni to Abuja and the expressed desire of both countries to strengthen a strategic bilateral relationship.

The new ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Benin, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim, presented the figurative copies of her credentials to the Beninese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Corinne Amori Brunet, thus marking the official start of her mission, according to La Nouvelle Tribune from June 6, 2026. The taking of office occurs five days after the first official visit of Beninese President Romuald Wadagni to Abuja, where he was received on June 1 by his Nigerian counterpart Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A career diplomat from Ogun State, Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim has over twenty-five years of experience in Nigerian diplomatic administration. She led the Asia and Far East Division, then the External Affairs Department of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, before supervising Nigerian diplomatic missions in West Africa from 2022 to 2025. Internationally, she has served as a consular officer in Athens, as Deputy Head of Mission at Nigeria’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Vienna, and as Minister-Counselor at the embassy in Brasilia. She is fluent in Yoruba, English, French, and Arabic.

Her appointment in Cotonou was approved in March 2026 by President Tinubu as part of a broader reshuffle that affected 65 Nigerian ambassadors and high commissioners, whose accreditations to host countries were simultaneously requested by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A Dense Bilateral Context

The ceremony for presenting the figurative copies marks the protocol stage prior to the presentation of the original letters of credentials to the head of state. On this occasion, the new head of mission outlined her roadmap. “Benin and Nigeria have relationships that have existed for several decades. We are more than neighbors; we are brothers, we are strategic allies. It is therefore quite natural to wish to deepen these relations, and I am here to ensure that our two peoples collaborate in various sectors,” she stated.

Nigeria is Benin’s largest trading partner. The two countries share 809 kilometers of common border and have structuring economic links: the Autonomous Port of Cotonou is a major transit point for goods destined for the Nigerian market and landlocked countries in the sub-region. Formal exports from Benin to Nigeria increased by over 90% in 2024, according to figures provided by the Beninese presidency during the visit on June 1. Ongoing bilateral projects include the Sèmè-Kraké border control post and the West African Gas Pipeline.

Wadagni’s Visit as a Signal of Mandate Opening

The new ambassador’s taking of office is part of a diplomatic sequence that opened in the first week of Romuald Wadagni’s mandate, inaugurated on May 24, 2026. By choosing Abuja for his first official bilateral visit abroad—before Lomé, a destination selected by his predecessor Patrice Talon in 2016—the new president underscored the priority given to the Nigerian neighbor.

Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima represented Abuja at the inauguration ceremony in Cotonou. Bola Tinubu was also one of the first West African leaders to congratulate Wadagni after his election on April 12, 2026. Beyond the bilateral, discussions on June 1 focused on the future of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), of which Nigeria is the primary economic and demographic power, in a context marked by the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

After Abuja, Wadagni continued his regional tour to Niger and Burkina Faso on June 2, to Togo on June 3, and then to Côte d’Ivoire on June 4.