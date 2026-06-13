Bénin Celtiis Ligue Pro: Sobemap FC crowned champion for the first time in its history

Sobemap FC has won the Benin first division championship for the first time in its history. Fueled by a strong end to the season under the guidance of Mathias Déguénon, the Portuaires clinched the title before the final day and opened the doors to an African club competition.

Sobemap FC was crowned Benin football first division champion at the end of the 2025-2026 season, securing the title before the final matchday of the championship. The club, nicknamed the Portuaires and linked to the Beninese Port Handling Company, amassed 67 points with a goal difference of +16, according to the competition’s standings. This is their first national title in history.

Under the management of coach Mathias Déguénon, the team took the lead in the standings during the final stretch. After the 32nd matchday, held on June 6 and 7, they had 64 points following a 2-1 victory over Dadjè FC, and one more win was enough to mathematically secure the championship with one match left.

Sobemap FC is ahead of Coton FC, its main rival in the title race, as well as ASPAC. The Benin first division championship, known as Celtiis Ligue Pro for sponsorship reasons, consists of thirty-four matchdays. At the other end of the standings, Dadjè FC has been relegated to the second division.

This victory grants Sobemap FC access to an African club competition next season. The final matchday of the championship, which has no impact on the title allocation, remains to be played.