Benin: the government officializes the school year calendar for 2026-2027.

An inter-ministerial decree signed on July 28, 2026, sets out the organization of the 2026-2027 school year in all public and private establishments for nursery, primary, secondary general, and technical education. This calendar outlines the key stages of the year, from the pre-back-to-school period to the summer holidays.

According to this calendar, the school pre-back-to-school period is scheduled from Monday, September 7, to Friday, September 11, 2026. The first term will run from Monday, September 14, 2026 (official back-to-school date) to Friday, December 18, 2026, after afternoon classes, representing a work period of 14 weeks. The end-of-term holidays will take place from Friday, December 18, 2026, to Sunday, January 3, 2027, inclusive.

The second term will cover the period from Monday, January 4, 2027, to Wednesday, March 24, 2027, after classes. This term will be interrupted by relaxation holidays from Friday, February 19, 2027, to Sunday, February 28, 2027, inclusive. The end-of-term holidays for the second term will occur from Wednesday, March 24, 2027, to Wednesday, April 7, 2027, inclusive.

The third term will take place from Thursday, April 8, 2027, to Friday, June 25, 2027, after afternoon classes.

Summer Holidays and Following School Year

The summer school holidays will begin on Friday, June 25, 2027, after classes, and will end on Sunday, September 12, 2027. The resumption of educational activities for the following school year is already scheduled for Monday, September 13, 2027.