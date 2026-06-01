Arsenal: Real Madrid dreams of Declan Rice

Attracted by the impact of the English environment at Arsenal, the recruitment team at Real Madrid is advocating for an offensive move for Declan Rice. However, this file promises to be complex as the Gunners consider their playmaker as non-transferable.

Real Madrid is closely following Declan Rice’s situation. According to several reports from Spain, influential members of the Madrid recruitment team are internally pushing to try to attract the Arsenal midfielder during an upcoming transfer window. The Merengue leaders particularly appreciate the development of the English international since his arrival at Emirates Stadium. His leadership, physical strength, technical quality, and ability to dictate the pace of the game are seen as major assets that could strengthen any top team.

At 27 years old, Rice has established himself as one of Arsenal’s key players. He significantly contributed to the Gunners’ Premier League title win, ending a 22-year wait. In the past season, the English midfielder also displayed solid statistics with five goals and seven assists in all competitions. However, the question of his availability on the market remains. Arsenal views Rice as a central element of its sporting project and has no intention of parting ways with him.

Recruited in 2023 for around £100 million, the former West Ham player had then become, alongside another English international, the most expensive English player in history. This amount suggests the scale of the investment needed if Real Madrid decided to take action.





