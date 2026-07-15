Fight against terrorism: Joint operation between the Beninese and Burkinabe armies at the Koualou border

Confronted with the terrorist hydra threatening the stability of the sub-region, the Beninese Armed Forces and the Burkinabè army are stepping up their efforts.

Since Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the two armies have launched a large-scale joint military operation in Koualou, a highly strategic border locality located in the north, at the edge of the two countries.

This unified offensive is part of a close coordination with the Beninese units already deployed in the field. The primary objective is clear: to hunt down and deter armed terrorist groups, secure the main routes of passage, and, above all, protect the local populations caught in the grip of insecurity.

A strong response after the tragedies of last May

This bilateral remobilization occurs in a particularly heavy security context. On the night of May 25 to 26, 2026, the Kourou Koualou area was the scene of deadly attacks targeting two positions of the Beninese Armed Forces. Four Beninese soldiers tragically lost their lives there.

The launch of this joint operation thus serves as a vigorous and coordinated response to attempts to destabilize the area.

A strong political and diplomatic signal

Beyond its purely tactical and operational impact, this joint patrol has significant political and diplomatic dimensions. It embodies the firm will of the military staffs and political authorities of both nations to pool their logistical and human resources to respond to an intrinsically cross-border threat.

This rapprochement on the ground takes shape just a few weeks after the official visit to Burkina Faso by the President of the Republic of Benin, Romuald Wadagni. Despite a regionally complex environment, Benin and Burkina Faso display an unrestrained and resolute military cooperation, essential for sustainably restoring peace at their common border.