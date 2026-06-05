3MD Energy SA: the Senegalese bet on an African electrical industry

Founded by Senegalese engineer Momar Diouf, 3MD Energy SA has established itself as a leading industrial player in the design and manufacture of prefabricated substations and electrical equipment in West Africa. By focusing on local production, the company aims to reduce costs, shorten delivery times, and support the energy transition on the continent.

In a context where access to electricity remains a major challenge for the development of the African continent, local industrialization of the energy sector appears to be a strategic priority. Reducing dependence on imports, controlling costs, accelerating installation times, and adapting equipment to local realities are among the challenges that African countries must address to support their growth.

3MD Energy SA operates within this dynamic, founded by Senegalese engineer Momar Diouf. Through this company, he develops a local industrial model focused on the manufacture of electrical equipment tailored to African needs. His ambition is to help build a competitive African electrical industry capable of supporting the continent’s electrification and energy transition.

Senegalese engineer Momar Diouf, founder of 3MD Energy

A graduate in electrical engineering from Istanbul, where he received an excellence scholarship, Momar Diouf initially worked in large multinational companies. This experience allowed him to travel to several African countries and closely observe the challenges hindering the development of the electrical industry on the continent.

One of the most striking observations concerns prefabricated reinforced concrete substations, which are essential for electricity distribution. For a long time, these equipment were primarily imported from Europe or China. Their transportation by containers led to high costs, extended delivery times, and a structural dependency on external suppliers. For Momar Diouf, this situation highlighted a clear need: to produce locally equipment capable of meeting the same standards, but under conditions more suited to the African market.

An industrial response born from a local need

With this diagnosis in mind, Momar Diouf decided to return permanently to Senegal in 2015 to found 3MD Energy. The goal was to manufacture locally essential equipment for electricity distribution, especially prefabricated substations, in order to reduce delivery times, lower acquisition costs, and contribute more effectively to the electrification of territories.

The company gradually began to scale up. A few years after its creation, it set up its factory in Khodaba, located 50 kilometers along National Road 2, in the Thiès region. The first prefabricated substations came off the production line and received approval from Senelec, Senegal’s national electricity company. This recognition marked a significant step in establishing the credibility of the industrial model championed by 3MD Energy.

Senegalese engineer Momar Diouf with Senegalese president Diomaye Faye and Nigerien prime minister Lamine Zeine PH: DR

The progress then continued on technical, institutional, and legal fronts. In 2020, the company obtained ISO 9001 certification and approval from ECOWAS, paving the way for expansion beyond the Senegalese market. In 2021, it reached a new milestone by transitioning from a limited liability company to a public limited company. Two years later, in 2023, Senelec joined its share capital, confirming the strategic importance of the company in the national electricity ecosystem.

Today, 3MD Energy SA is presented as the first design and manufacturing unit for prefabricated substations in the UEMOA area. Its production capacity meets the growing needs of the market and helps reduce dependence on imported equipment. Since its establishment, the company has reportedly enabled the Senegalese state to achieve savings of over ten billion CFA francs while strengthening local industrial capacities.

Equipment designed for African realities

The added value of 3MD Energy SA is not solely based on the competitiveness of its prices. It also lies in the design of its equipment, tailored to the specific constraints of the African continent. The prefabricated substations produced by the company are tropicalized to withstand high temperatures, humidity, and corrosion. They are also designed to integrate with local network standards and facilitate installation, even in confined spaces.

This equipment contains all major components necessary for electrical connections. This “all-in-one” approach helps reduce commissioning times and simplify operations on the ground. For electric utilities, local authorities, and private operators, this model represents a gain in time, cost, and efficiency.

Approval of the equipment by several electricity utilities in the sub-region reinforces the credibility of this approach. It demonstrates that West African production can meet the technical requirements of the electrical sector while avoiding some of the additional costs associated with imports. For 3MD Energy SA, the stakes are both industrial and strategic: to show that the continent can manufacture reliable, competitive equipment that complies with international standards.

Senegalese engineer Momar Diouf, founder of 3MD Energy received by Senegalese president Diomaye Faye

Over the years, the company has broadened its portfolio. Beyond prefabricated substations, it is involved in providing generators, cells, transformers, inverters, batteries, capacitors, cables, and electric charging stations. This diversification allows it to cover a significant part of the energy distribution and usage chain.

This evolution is set against a backdrop of rapid growth in electricity demand in Africa. To address this, 3MD Energy SA is gradually integrating energy transition issues into its strategy. The company is particularly interested in solar energy, smart grids, and solutions to facilitate the integration of clean energy into existing infrastructures.

Regarding the low-carbon transition, Momar Diouf advocates for a pragmatic approach. According to him, African countries must progress on multiple levers at once: diversifying the energy mix, developing local skills, implementing incentivizing public policies, and fostering international cooperation. This combination is intended to enable the continent to achieve its energy transition without compromising its growth, industrialization, and universal access to electricity needs.

A continental ambition for the next decade

After less than a decade of activity, 3MD Energy SA now has a broader ambition. Momar Diouf aims to take the company to a new level by developing production units dedicated to all its electrical equipment. The goal is to enhance industrial integration, further reduce acquisition costs, and expand access to energy solutions that meet African market demands.

The coming decade is therefore expected to be one of continental expansion. 3MD Energy SA seeks to join the ranks of African leaders in electrical equipment manufacturing and to offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of states, utilities, businesses, and communities. This ambition is based on a strong conviction: that Africa must not only consume imported technologies but also design, produce, and adapt them to its own realities.