Benin

Mono-Couffo: seizure of 1.4 tons of counterfeit medicines in Toffo by customs

The Regional Service for Fraud Intervention and Combat (Srlcf) Mono-Couffo has dealt a heavy blow to the trafficking of illicit products.

Edouard Djogbénou
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SUMMARY

On the night of Sunday, July 19, 2026, customs officers intercepted a vehicle transporting 1,400 kg of smuggled pharmaceuticals, carefully packed into 41 parcels.

This operation followed specific intelligence exploited by customs. Under the command of Colonel Pierre Kouassivi and Commandant Benoît Boko, the Srlcf team pursued a suspicious vehicle from Tozounmè to Mangassi, in the Toffo municipality.

Tracked by intervention teams and supported on the ground by the Toffo police station, the driver eventually abandoned the vehicle at the roadside before fleeing into the wild. A thorough search of the abandoned transporter led to the discovery of the illegal cargo.

A Major Public Health Issue

The customs administration reminds that these counterfeit or adulterated medications, introduced outside legal channels and lacking any quality control or traceability, pose a deadly risk to public health.

This major seizure is part of the targeting and zero tolerance strategy initiated by the Director General of Customs, Colonel Raouf Malèhossou Aboudou. Investigations are actively ongoing to identify the owners of the cargo and dismantle the entire criminal network involved.

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