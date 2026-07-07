Electricity network maintenance: SBEE announces temporary outages this Tuesday in several localities.

As part of the ongoing improvement of the quality and reliability of its distribution network, the Benin Electricity Company (SBEE) is carrying out significant technical maintenance work this Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

These large-scale interventions, although necessary to enhance the continuity of the public energy service, will result in power outages and temporary disruptions in several municipalities and departments of Benin.

In Cotonou-West, technical teams will be deployed from 10 AM to 3 PM, impacting the neighborhoods of Agontinkon, Vêdoko, Guindéhoungon, Sainte-Rita, Sikècodji, Saint-Michel, Homel, Gbogbanou, Tokpa Hoho, the direction of MTN, the DRLI, and their immediate surroundings. For Cotonou-East, a shorter interruption is announced between 12 PM and 2 PM in the areas of Sacré-Cœur, Midombo, Kpankpan, and Adoglèta.

The municipality of Abomey-Calavi and its peripheral areas will also experience outages from 10 AM to 3 PM. During the same time frame, the work will affect the municipality of Ouidah, specifically the localities of Godonoutin, Minontinkpon, Gbénan, and Azizakouè, as well as the sectors of Houègbo, Massi, Toffo, Colli, and the military barracks of Déssa.

The Couffo department will also face disruptions from 10 AM to 3 PM, mainly in the city of Dogbo and the localities of Ffadadji, Madjrè, Godohou, Lokogohouè, Fambohouè, Lalo, Toviklin, and Klouékanmè. In Lokossa, technicians will also work from 10 AM to 3 PM in Houin, Adjacômè, at the Technical High School, at the Civil Prison, as well as in Ouédèmè, Doukonta, Adjigo, Sèdjègbléta, and Dévè.

In the region of Bohicon, specific works related to network projects will cause outages from 12 PM to 2 PM in Bohicon City, Agonvèzoun, SHB, Carrefour Dako, Zogbodomey, Cana, Saklo, Hêzonho, and Sodohomey.

In the northern part and center of the country, the schedule for power outages remains similar. In Parakou, the Kpèbié and Dépôt neighborhoods will be without power from 10 AM to 3 PM. At the same time, in Djougou, maintenance operations will affect Bassila, Pénéssoulou, Alédjo, Manigri, Prèkètè, Bougou, Bodi, Pélébina, Kodowari, and Frignon.

For the Kandi region, scheduled outages from 10 AM to 3 PM will impact Kandi City 1 and 2, Gogounou, Padé, the Zone Hospital, SODECO factories 1 and 2, Sori, and Bagou Wara. In Dassa, operations will take place from 11 AM to 3 PM in Loulè, Kipgniny, Ayédéro, Kpékouté, Tangbé, Vèdji, Bétou, Kèrè, Gomè, Soclogbo, Lèma, and Sokpohounta.

Finally, in Natitingou, interventions from 10 AM to 3 PM will isolate the sectors of Kérou, Brignamaro, Ouinra, Péhounco, Tobrè, Békè, Gnémasson, Tonri, Kouandé Puya, Sékégourou, Guilmaro, Kotopounga, Gankpérèrou, and Yarikou.

In light of these necessary interruptions, the general management of SBEE urges all users to exercise the utmost caution and reminds that for safety purposes, all professional and domestic electrical installations should be considered live throughout the duration of the work.