Benin: a conference dedicated to bitcoin announced in Cotonou from July 3 to 5.

Cotonou will host the sixth edition of the Bitcoin Mastermind from July 3 to 5, a conference dedicated exclusively to bitcoin. Organized at the Golden Tulip hotel, the event will bring together professionals, investors, and individuals around conferences and practical workshops, in a context where the use of cryptocurrencies is growing in Benin despite the absence of a legal framework in the UEMOA zone.

Cotonou will welcome a conference dedicated to bitcoin from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5, presented by the specialized media We Are Tech as the sixth edition of the Bitcoin Mastermind event. The gathering, which will be held at the Golden Tulip hotel, will bring together professionals, investors, and individuals around conferences and practical workshops, according to the organizers.

The event is led by its founder, Loïc Kassamoto, and Alphonse Mehoumé. It stands out from general cryptocurrency meetings by focusing solely on bitcoin, excluding other digital assets and promises of quick profits, according to its promoters, who present it as a reference conference dedicated to this currency in Francophone Africa. Details of the program, speakers, and venue were being published on the organization’s website. A previous edition, the Bitcoin Hackathon Mastermind, took place from June 30 to July 2, 2025, at the Azalaï hotel in Cotonou.

Benin has one of the most structured bitcoin communities in Francophone Africa, where some users see this asset as a means of saving and transferring money. However, cryptocurrencies do not have any legal status in the West African Economic and Monetary Union, where the CFA franc remains the only legal tender. The Central Bank of West African States has repeatedly warned the public about the risks associated with these assets, none of which are currently recognized by any regional regulatory framework.