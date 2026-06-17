2026 World Cup: Canadian justice blocks Thomas Partey, Ghana deprived of its vice-captain against Panama

On the eve of their debut against Panama, Ghana learned that they would have to do without Thomas Partey. The midfielder’s appeal against a visa refusal was dismissed by Canadian courts, a significant blow for the Black Stars as the World Cup begins.

Ghana will have to cope without Thomas Partey for their first match of the 2026 World Cup against Panama. The vice-captain of the Black Stars saw his appeal rejected by Canadian courts, jeopardizing his participation in the match scheduled in Toronto. The Ghanaian midfielder was challenging a decision by Canadian immigration authorities denying him a temporary resident visa. This decision was linked to an ongoing legal process concerning him in the UK.

During the hearing held in Ottawa, representatives of the Canadian government argued that Partey’s status as an international footballer did not warrant any special treatment. They emphasized that immigration rules apply equally to all travelers and that authorities have discretion even in the absence of a final conviction. The player’s defense attempted to cite several precedents involving public figures allowed to enter the country despite ongoing legal issues. His lawyers also highlighted the sporting consequences of such a decision for Ghana.

The court ultimately sided with the Canadian authorities, putting an end to efforts to allow the midfielder to join his teammates before the tournament kicks off. This decision represents a significant setback for the Black Stars, who lose one of their most experienced players ahead of a crucial match. Despite this absence, Partey is still permitted to travel to the United States, where Ghana will play their other two group L matches against England and Croatia. The player, who contests the allegations against him in the UK, remains presumed innocent and is due to appear before British authorities in an ongoing legal process.





