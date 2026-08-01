66 years of independence for Benin: the highlights of Romuald Wadagni’s first national celebration.

Benin celebrated, on Saturday, August 1, 2026, the 66th anniversary of its accession to international sovereignty. Organized on the Boulevard de la Marina in Cotonou, the official ceremony was marked by several strong sequences, both institutionally and symbolically.

The first national celebration presided over by Romuald Wadagni was notably marked by the return of Boni Yayi to this celebration, the presence of Patrice Talon, the participation of the Nigerian army, and a crowd interaction from the head of state at the end of the festivities.

First Independence Celebration under Romuald Wadagni

Elected president of the Republic last April, Romuald Wadagni presided over the official ceremonies of August 1 for the first time as head of state. After laying a wreath at the Monument to the Devoted, he reviewed the troops before launching the traditional military and paramilitary parade.

Surrounded by the presidents of the institutions of the Republic, government members, defense and security force leaders, as well as the diplomatic corps, the head of state witnessed the passage of the various units participating in the parade.

The Notable Return of Boni Yayi alongside Patrice Talon

One of the standout moments of this celebration will undoubtedly be the simultaneous presence of former presidents Boni Yayi and Patrice Talon in the official tribune.

This image carries a special significance. During Patrice Talon’s ten years in office, Boni Yayi had repeatedly declined invitations to official national day ceremonies amid political tensions.

His participation in this 2026 edition thus highlights a more peaceful institutional climate.

Patrice Talon, who left power after two terms, was attending this ceremony for the first time as a former head of state, now giving the ceremonial space to President Romuald Wadagni.

Nigeria as the Guest of Honor at the Military Parade

Another significant moment of the morning was the participation of a detachment of the Nigerian armed forces in the military parade.

The passage of Nigerian soldiers alongside the Beninese armed forces illustrated the security cooperation between Cotonou and Abuja, in a context where defense issues remain at the heart of the sub-region’s priorities.

The National Anthem Resonates in Dendi

The ceremony was also marked by the performance of “L’Aube Nouvelle” in the Dendi language. This segment received a lot of applause from the audience and quickly generated numerous reactions on social media.

This initiative is part of the ongoing policy to promote national languages adopted in recent years. After performances in Fon and then in Adja during previous celebrations, Dendi was honored this year.

A Crowd Interaction to Conclude the Ceremony

At the end of the parade, Romuald Wadagni went to meet the people who came to attend the festivities. The head of state was greeted by a crowd along the Boulevard de la Marina, saluting the many citizens who cheered him.

This interaction with the public constituted the last strong image of this celebration of the 66th anniversary of independence, an edition marked by gestures of institutional continuity, symbols of national unity, and a clear desire to strengthen the link between authorities and the people.