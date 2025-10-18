Zico calls Jay-Jay Okocha the greatest African footballer of all time

Brazilian legend Zico has named former Nigerian captain Jay-Jay Okocha as the greatest African footballer of all time, praising his exceptional talent and creativity.

Brazilian legend Zico has spoken: for him, Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha is the greatest African player of all time. A guest on the Obi One podcast hosted by former Nigerian international John Obi Mikel, Zico praised the exceptional talent of the former Super Eagles captain, lauding his spectacular style and unmatched creativity.

"I love Okocha, a fantastic player. Number 10, Okocha. Eto'o, fantastic. George Weah, Drogba… but Okocha, he's something special," said the former Brazilian football great. The Brazilian, often compared to Pelé for his vision of the game and technique, also reiterated that his illustrious compatriot remains in his eyes "the greatest footballer of all time."

Now 52 years old, Jay-Jay Okocha has left a lasting mark on African and world football. Wearing the Nigeria shirt, he played 73 matches and scored 14 goals, leaving behind the image of an artist with the ball, adored for his magic and his joy of playing.





