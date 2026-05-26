Manchester United: Patrice Evra advocates for the arrival of Victor Osimhen

Patrice Evra believes that Victor Osimhen could become a decisive asset for Manchester United. The former Red Devils defender is urging his old club to strengthen their attack by targeting the Nigerian international, who has had an outstanding season with Galatasaray.

The former Manchester United defender, Patrice Evra, thinks that Victor Osimhen could be the missing piece in the Red Devils’ attack. After another impressive season with Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward continues to attract interest from the top European clubs. Previously linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid, Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after players on the market.

For Evra, his old club needs to take action to bolster their attacking department. “Back in the day, we had four exceptional forwards, and if you want to be competitive in all competitions, you need more forwards.” the Frenchman told Goal. He added: “But if I have to name just one player, I would say Osimhen, because I know he can make a difference.”





