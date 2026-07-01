World Cup 2026: Senegal Lead Belgium at Halftime (1-0)

Senegal lead Belgium 1-0 at halftime in their World Cup 2026 round-of-16 match at Seattle Stadium thanks to Habib Diarra’s 25th-minute goal.

Senegal lead Belgium 1-0 at halftime in the World Cup 2026 round of 16 this Wednesday at Seattle Stadium. Habib Diarra scored the only goal in the 25th minute, giving his team a valuable advantage in this knockout match.

Both teams fielded their available strengths, with Belgium setting up in a 4-2-3-1 under Rudi Garcia, while Senegal are playing in a 4-3-3 with Bouna Thiaw Pape as head coach. The halftime score reflects the tactical battle on the pitch, with Senegal making the most of their best chance.

In the first half, Senegal dominated possession with 59% to Belgium’s 41%, producing six shots in total, including three on target, compared with only two Belgian attempts, just one of them on goal. That imbalance was reflected in Diarra’s goal, with the midfielder already heavily involved in the middle of the pitch. Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw also made an important save to preserve the scoreline.

For Belgium, the attacking play was driven by Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard and Jérémy Doku, but limited possession and frequently disrupted accuracy prevented them from finding a way through against a well-organised Senegal defence, notably Moussa Niakhaté and Pathé Ismaël Ciss. Thibaut Courtois also made a key save to prevent Senegal from extending their lead.

The way this first half unfolded gives Senegal a favourable position for the second half, although Belgium will need to increase their pressing and creativity to turn the tide in this decisive match.

Belgium try to find a solution despite the deficit

The Belgian side are relying on a 4-2-3-1 system with a double-pivot midfield made up of Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken, and creative players such as Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard tasked with driving the attack. Charles De Ketelaere is playing up front as Belgium try to break through the Senegal defence. So far, Belgium have struggled to impose their rhythm and must readjust their system to get around the opposition’s solidity.

Solid and clinical Senegal lead the score

Senegal are playing with a balanced 4-3-3 organisation under Bouna Thiaw Pape. Habib Diarra, scorer in the 25th minute, is already a key figure in controlling midfield. Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr are providing attacking support on the wings, while the defence, well marshalled by Moussa Niakhaté and Pathé Ismaël Ciss, is neutralising the opposition’s attempts. This tactical framework allows the team to hold the advantage before the restart.

Belgium Half-time 0-1 Seattle Stadium Senegal Senegal Fil du match 25' ⚽ But - H. Diarra Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Belgium 1 / Senegal 3

: Belgium 1 / Senegal 3 Tirs : Belgium 2 / Senegal 6

: Belgium 2 / Senegal 6 Possession : Belgium 41% / Senegal 59%

: Belgium 41% / Senegal 59% Corners : Belgium 0 / Senegal 1

: Belgium 0 / Senegal 1 Fautes : Belgium 4 / Senegal 0

: Belgium 4 / Senegal 0 Passes : Belgium 167 / Senegal 239

: Belgium 167 / Senegal 239 Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Senegal 90%

: Belgium 87% / Senegal 90% xG : Belgium 0.09 / Senegal 1.86