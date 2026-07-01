Benin: list of the 8 members appointed to the Personal Data Protection Authority
The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, made several appointments at the Ministry of Justice and Legislation. These appointments particularly concern the Personal Data Protection Authority.
SUMMARY
In total, eight individuals have been appointed to this authority. They are designated by the President of the Republic, the National Assembly, the Bar Association, and the magistrates.
The Personal Data Protection Authority plays an important role in regulating the use of personal data. It operates in a context marked by digital transformation, the development of online services, and issues related to privacy protection.
List of Appointed Individuals
On behalf of the President of the Republic
- Luciano Hounkponou
On behalf of the National Assembly
- Denise Degbedji
- Maixent Djeigo
- Mama Salifou
- Crépin Dodo
- Axel Mathieu Foadey
On behalf of the Bar Association
- Friggens Ajavon
On behalf of the magistrates
- Blaise Gilbert Isaac Kissezounon
These appointments are part of a series of decisions made by the government following the Council of Ministers meeting on July 1, 2026, across several ministerial departments and institutions.
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