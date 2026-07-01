Benin

Benin: list of the 8 members appointed to the Personal Data Protection Authority

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, made several appointments at the Ministry of Justice and Legislation. These appointments particularly concern the Personal Data Protection Authority.

Emile NOUKPO
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Luciano Hounkponou
Luciano Hounkponou
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SUMMARY

In total, eight individuals have been appointed to this authority. They are designated by the President of the Republic, the National Assembly, the Bar Association, and the magistrates.

The Personal Data Protection Authority plays an important role in regulating the use of personal data. It operates in a context marked by digital transformation, the development of online services, and issues related to privacy protection.

List of Appointed Individuals

On behalf of the President of the Republic

  • Luciano Hounkponou

On behalf of the National Assembly

  • Denise Degbedji
  • Maixent Djeigo
  • Mama Salifou
  • Crépin Dodo
  • Axel Mathieu Foadey

On behalf of the Bar Association

  • Friggens Ajavon

On behalf of the magistrates

  • Blaise Gilbert Isaac Kissezounon

These appointments are part of a series of decisions made by the government following the Council of Ministers meeting on July 1, 2026, across several ministerial departments and institutions.

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