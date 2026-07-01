Benin: the government approves the contracting for the launch of the e-learning project starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

The government has approved contracts with several providers for the deployment of distance learning in public universities. This project, aimed at modernizing teaching practices and ensuring equitable access to high-quality education, will begin in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The pilot phase will focus on the four public universities in the country: Abomey-Calavi University (UAC), Parakou University (UP), the National University of Sciences, Technologies, Engineering and Mathematics (UNSTIM), and the National University of Agriculture (UNA). The model will then gradually be extended to all levels of the Beninese education system.

The contracts approved by the Council of Ministers cover the renovation of lecture halls dedicated to Abomey-Calavi, Parakou, and the Faculty of Health Sciences in Cotonou. They also include the development of the national platform etudiant.bj, technical assistance in quality assurance, the audiovisual design of distance learning studios, and videoprojection.