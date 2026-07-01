Benin

Benin: Alastaire Alinsato appointed Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economy and Finance

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, made several appointments in the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Three strategic positions are affected by these decisions.

Emile NOUKPO
View all articles
POLITICS
0 views
Alastaire Alinsato, directeur de cabinet du ministère de l’Économie et des Finances
Alastaire Alinsato, directeur de cabinet du ministère de l’Économie et des Finances PH: DR
1 min read
Google News Comment

SUMMARY

Alastaire Alinsato has been appointed Chief of Staff of the ministry. His mission will be to assist the minister in the administrative and technical coordination of the files related to the ministerial department.

Cheigun Morayo Habib Tidjani has been appointed Secretary General of the ministry. In this position, he will ensure administrative continuity, follow up on internal reforms, and coordinate the services of the ministry.

The Council of Ministers has also appointed Aristide Aboyi Edah Sohou as National Director of Control. This role operates in a sensitive area related to monitoring, verifying, and controlling public management.

These appointments are part of a series of decisions made by the government during the Council of Ministers meeting on July 1, 2026, marked by several movements within ministerial departments and institutions.

List of Appointed Personalities

Chief of Staff

  • Alastaire Alinsato

Secretary General of the Ministry

  • Cheigun Morayo Habib Tidjani

National Director of Control

  • Aristide Aboyi Edah Sohou

DON'T MISS
FIL D'ACTU
21:54 Football : World Cup 2026: Senegal Lead Belgium at Halftime (1-0)
21:37 Society : Benin: the government approves the contracting for the launch of the e-learning project starting in the 2026-2027 school year.
21:54 World Cup 2026: Senegal Lead Belgium at Halftime (1-0)