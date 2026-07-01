Benin: Alastaire Alinsato appointed Chief of Staff of the Minister of Economy and Finance

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, made several appointments in the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Three strategic positions are affected by these decisions.

Alastaire Alinsato has been appointed Chief of Staff of the ministry. His mission will be to assist the minister in the administrative and technical coordination of the files related to the ministerial department.

Cheigun Morayo Habib Tidjani has been appointed Secretary General of the ministry. In this position, he will ensure administrative continuity, follow up on internal reforms, and coordinate the services of the ministry.

The Council of Ministers has also appointed Aristide Aboyi Edah Sohou as National Director of Control. This role operates in a sensitive area related to monitoring, verifying, and controlling public management.

These appointments are part of a series of decisions made by the government during the Council of Ministers meeting on July 1, 2026, marked by several movements within ministerial departments and institutions.

List of Appointed Personalities

Chief of Staff

Alastaire Alinsato

Secretary General of the Ministry

Cheigun Morayo Habib Tidjani

National Director of Control