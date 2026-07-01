Benin: the government allows advancement to the 12th level for more than 1,000 state agents

The Council of Ministers has authorized the advancement to the 12th level for state agents who meet the conditions of seniority and merit. This decision ends the wait for 1,110 civil servants who were stuck at the 11th level as of December 31, 2025.

This measure stems from the law of September 1, 2017, regarding the general status of the Civil Service, which increased the civil servants’ career to 15 levels from 12 previously. While waiting for the regulatory texts, access to the 12th level, which is now automatic, was suspended. The current authorization helps safeguard the interests of the agents and facilitates the integration of the reform into the Integrated Human Resources and Payroll Management System (SIGRHP).

Furthermore, according to the minutes of the Council of Ministers from this Wednesday, July 1, state agents who have retired and whose status is not up to date will benefit from a career reconstruction and a revision of their old-age pension. Sectoral ministers have been instructed to implement this decision without delay.