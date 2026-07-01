World Cup 2026: Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with De Bruyne, Senegal in 4-3-3 around Mané in Seattle

Belgium face Senegal in a 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Rudi Garcia choosing a 4-2-3-1 and Bouna Thiaw Pape setting up in a 4-3-3.

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Belgium and Senegal will take place on July 1, 2026 at 21:00 GMT+1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. This knockout clash will pit two ambitious teams with clearly defined styles against each other after their respective group stages.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thibaut Courtois in goal. In defence, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper make up the back line. In midfield, Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken operate as the double pivot behind an attacking line featuring Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, directly supporting striker Charles De Ketelaere.

For Senegal, Bouna Thiaw Pape lines up in a classic 4-3-3 with Mory Diaw in goal because of the enforced absence of the injured Édouard Mendy. The defence is built around Krépin Diatta, Pathé Ismaël Ciss, Moussa Niakhaté and Ismail Jakobs. The three-man midfield consists of Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye. The attacking trio is made up of Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr and Sadio Mané, the emblematic figure of the national team.

This knockout match will send one of the two teams into the quarter-finals, a major step in their World Cup pursuit.

Belgium lineup analysis

Belgium are relying on a 4-2-3-1 that combines experience and youth. Thibaut Courtois, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, secures the goal. The defence brings together Castagne, Mechele, Theate and De Cuyper in a balanced role between solidity and attacking projection. The Tielemans-Vanaken double pivot ensures control of midfield, with a profile that is both creative and protective.

In attack, head coach Rudi Garcia is banking on an effective trio made up of Trossard on the right, De Bruyne as the central playmaker and Doku on the left, bringing pace and technical quality. Centre-forward Charles De Ketelaere, well supplied in this setup, will be responsible for finishing the attacks. Romelu Lukaku, named on the bench, could enter the match if needed.

This attacking structure allows Belgium to combine possession and verticality, with De Bruyne as the chief playmaker expected to perform at his best level.

Senegal lineup analysis

Senegal continue with a classic 4-3-3 under Bouna Thiaw Pape. Édouard Mendy’s absence puts Mory Diaw in goal, placing him under pressure against a technical opponent. The defensive line features full-backs Krépin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs on the flanks, while Moussa Niakhaté and Pathé Ismaël Ciss occupy the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye leads the play, flanked by Pape Gueye and Habib Diarra. This trio is tasked with winning the ball and launching attacks. The attacking trident driven by Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye relies on speed and aggression to unsettle the Belgian defence.

This setup favours quick transitions and use of the wings, with Mané as a focal point and major attacking option, in the hope of creating space and scoring.

Starting lineups

Belgium Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Rudi Garcia Starters 11 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper 21 Timothy Castagne Defender 4 Brandon Mechele Defender 3 Arthur Theate Defender 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward Substitutes 14 13 Mike Penders

12 Senne Lammens

15 Thomas Meunier

16 Koni De Winter

18 Joaquin Seys

25 Nathan Ngoy

6 Axel Witsel

19 Diego Moreira

22 Alexis Saelemaekers

23 Nicolas Raskin

24 Amadou Onana

14 Dodi Lukebakio

9 Romelu Lukaku

26 Matías Fernández-Pardo Senegal Formation 4-3-3 Head coach Bouna Thiaw Pape Starters 11 23 Mory Diaw Goalkeeper 15 Krépin Diatta Defender 6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss Defender 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender 14 Ismail Jakobs Defender 21 Habib Diarra Midfielder 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder 13 Iliman Ndiaye Forward 18 Ismaïla Sarr Forward 10 Sadio Mané Forward Substitutes 14 1 Yehvann Diouf

3 Kalidou Koulibaly

4 Abdoulaye Seck

24 Antoine Mendy

25 El Hadji Malick Diouf

2 Mamadou Sarr

17 Pape Matar Sarr

8 Lamine Camara

22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

7 Assane Diao

9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

11 Nicolas Jackson

12 Cherif Ndiaye

20 Ibrahim Mbaye

Belgium Second half 53' 0-2 Seattle Stadium Senegal Senegal Fil du match 25' ⚽ But - H. Diarra 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku) 51' ⚽ But - I. Sarr (passe M. Niakhate)