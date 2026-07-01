World Cup 2026: Belgium line up in 4-2-3-1 with De Bruyne, Senegal in 4-3-3 around Mané in Seattle

Belgium face Senegal in a 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Rudi Garcia choosing a 4-2-3-1 and Bouna Thiaw Pape setting up in a 4-3-3.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Belgique VS Sénégal, le 01/07/2026 21:00, stade Seattle Stadium
Illustration du match Belgique VS Sénégal, le 01/07/2026 21:00, stade Seattle Stadium
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SUMMARY

The 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match between Belgium and Senegal will take place on July 1, 2026 at 21:00 GMT+1 at Lumen Field in Seattle. This knockout clash will pit two ambitious teams with clearly defined styles against each other after their respective group stages.

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia has opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Thibaut Courtois in goal. In defence, Timothy Castagne, Brandon Mechele, Arthur Theate and Maxim De Cuyper make up the back line. In midfield, Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken operate as the double pivot behind an attacking line featuring Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, directly supporting striker Charles De Ketelaere.

For Senegal, Bouna Thiaw Pape lines up in a classic 4-3-3 with Mory Diaw in goal because of the enforced absence of the injured Édouard Mendy. The defence is built around Krépin Diatta, Pathé Ismaël Ciss, Moussa Niakhaté and Ismail Jakobs. The three-man midfield consists of Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye. The attacking trio is made up of Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr and Sadio Mané, the emblematic figure of the national team.

This knockout match will send one of the two teams into the quarter-finals, a major step in their World Cup pursuit.

Belgium lineup analysis

Belgium are relying on a 4-2-3-1 that combines experience and youth. Thibaut Courtois, one of the best goalkeepers in the world, secures the goal. The defence brings together Castagne, Mechele, Theate and De Cuyper in a balanced role between solidity and attacking projection. The Tielemans-Vanaken double pivot ensures control of midfield, with a profile that is both creative and protective.

In attack, head coach Rudi Garcia is banking on an effective trio made up of Trossard on the right, De Bruyne as the central playmaker and Doku on the left, bringing pace and technical quality. Centre-forward Charles De Ketelaere, well supplied in this setup, will be responsible for finishing the attacks. Romelu Lukaku, named on the bench, could enter the match if needed.

This attacking structure allows Belgium to combine possession and verticality, with De Bruyne as the chief playmaker expected to perform at his best level.

Senegal lineup analysis

Senegal continue with a classic 4-3-3 under Bouna Thiaw Pape. Édouard Mendy’s absence puts Mory Diaw in goal, placing him under pressure against a technical opponent. The defensive line features full-backs Krépin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs on the flanks, while Moussa Niakhaté and Pathé Ismaël Ciss occupy the heart of the defence.

In midfield, Idrissa Gana Gueye leads the play, flanked by Pape Gueye and Habib Diarra. This trio is tasked with winning the ball and launching attacks. The attacking trident driven by Sadio Mané, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye relies on speed and aggression to unsettle the Belgian defence.

This setup favours quick transitions and use of the wings, with Mané as a focal point and major attacking option, in the hope of creating space and scoring.

Starting lineups

Belgium
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachRudi Garcia
Starters11
  1. 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
  2. 21 Timothy Castagne Defender
  3. 4 Brandon Mechele Defender
  4. 3 Arthur Theate Defender
  5. 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender
  6. 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder
  7. 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder
  8. 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder
  9. 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
  10. 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder
  11. 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward
Substitutes14
  • 13 Mike Penders
  • 12 Senne Lammens
  • 15 Thomas Meunier
  • 16 Koni De Winter
  • 18 Joaquin Seys
  • 25 Nathan Ngoy
  • 6 Axel Witsel
  • 19 Diego Moreira
  • 22 Alexis Saelemaekers
  • 23 Nicolas Raskin
  • 24 Amadou Onana
  • 14 Dodi Lukebakio
  • 9 Romelu Lukaku
  • 26 Matías Fernández-Pardo
Senegal
Formation4-3-3Head coachBouna Thiaw Pape
Starters11
  1. 23 Mory Diaw Goalkeeper
  2. 15 Krépin Diatta Defender
  3. 6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss Defender
  4. 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender
  5. 14 Ismail Jakobs Defender
  6. 21 Habib Diarra Midfielder
  7. 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder
  8. 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder
  9. 13 Iliman Ndiaye Forward
  10. 18 Ismaïla Sarr Forward
  11. 10 Sadio Mané Forward
Substitutes14
  • 1 Yehvann Diouf
  • 3 Kalidou Koulibaly
  • 4 Abdoulaye Seck
  • 24 Antoine Mendy
  • 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf
  • 2 Mamadou Sarr
  • 17 Pape Matar Sarr
  • 8 Lamine Camara
  • 22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
  • 7 Assane Diao
  • 9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
  • 11 Nicolas Jackson
  • 12 Cherif Ndiaye
  • 20 Ibrahim Mbaye
Belgium
Second half 53' Seattle Stadium
Senegal
01/07/2026 21:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 25'But - H. DiarraSénégal, 25e
  2. 46'Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku)Belgique, 46e
  3. 51'But - I. Sarr (passe M. Niakhate)Sénégal, 51e
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Second half 53' Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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