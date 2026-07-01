Benin: Émeric Tokoudagba appointed president of the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, made several appointments at the Presidency of the Republic. Among the announced decisions is the appointment of Émeric Tokoudagba as head of the Electricity Regulatory Authority.

This appointment occurs in a strategic sector for Benin, as issues related to the production, distribution, and regulation of electric energy remain at the heart of public policies. Besides this appointment, the government has also designated the members of the Permanent Committee of the Legal Reform Commission.

Noël Gbaguidi has been appointed president of this committee. He will be assisted by Djidjouè Gboyou, appointed vice president, and Igor Guedegbe, designated as rapporteur.

These appointments are part of the series of decisions made by the government during the Council of Ministers on July 1, 2026, across several ministries and institutions.

List of Appointed Personalities at the Presidency of the Republic

President of the Electricity Regulatory Authority

Émeric Tokoudagba

Permanent Committee of the Legal Reform Commission