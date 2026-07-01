World Cup 2026: Belgium and Senegal meet in round of 16 at Seattle Stadium

Belgium and Senegal face off at Seattle Stadium on July 1, 2026, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake.

Belgium and Senegal meet at Seattle Stadium on July 1, 2026 at 21:00 (GMT+1) for a highly anticipated World Cup round-of-16 match. This game marks a crucial stage, with a place in the quarter-finals of the global tournament at stake.

Belgium, led by Rudi Garcia, topped their group with 5 points, securing their place in the round of 16 notably thanks to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over New Zealand. Senegal, under the guidance of Pape Thiaw, qualified by finishing third in their group with 3 points, notably after a convincing 5-0 win against Iraq.

This encounter pits two distinct styles against each other. Belgium favour a game based on possession and attacking creativity, while Senegal rely on their speed and physical power, with a formidable counter-attacking threat. These tactical differences promise a tight tactical duel.

Both teams will field strong squads, with key players to watch. Belgium will rely in particular on Kevin De Bruyne, an exceptional midfielder, and Charles De Ketelaere, while Senegal can count on their star forward Sadio Mané and a solid midfield featuring Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Qualifying for the quarter-finals is a major objective for both nations, who see this match as a turning point in their World Cup campaigns.

Focus on Belgium

Rudi Garcia opts for a 4-2-3-1 system, strengthening midfield with Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken to secure the centre of the pitch. In defence, Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele form, along with Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper, the back line that will have to contain Senegal’s attacks.

Up front, creativity will come through Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, all capable of unsettling the opposing defence. Charles De Ketelaere, deployed as the central striker, will be responsible for converting chances. Thibaut Courtois keeps goal, providing a solid last line of security.

This Belgian generation wants to make the most of the experience of its senior players while integrating young talents with technical and effective profiles. The 4-2-3-1 offers a balance that allows them to alternate between possession phases and quick transitions.

Focus on Senegal

Bouna Thiaw Pape’s Senegal line up in a 4-3-3 with a midfield made up of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye and Habib Diarra. This trio combines ball-winning with the ability to organise play, essential for quickly moving the ball forward.

In defence, Moussa Niakhaté brings his experience, supported by Pathé Ismaël Ciss and full-backs Ismail Jakobs and Krépin Diatta. Goalkeeper Mory Diaw will try to provide reassurance with his recent performances.

Up front, Sadio Mané leads the attack, flanked by Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye. This attacking trio is capable of deploying great speed to counter-attack and exploit space, directly challenging the Belgian defence.

Senegal rely on their physicality, pressing and ability to move the ball quickly as they try to spring a surprise against a more technical Belgian side.

Belgium Second half 53' 0-2 Seattle Stadium Senegal Senegal

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