World Cup 2026: Belgium and Senegal meet in round of 16 at Seattle Stadium
Belgium and Senegal face off at Seattle Stadium on July 1, 2026, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake.
SUMMARY
Belgium and Senegal meet at Seattle Stadium on July 1, 2026 at 21:00 (GMT+1) for a highly anticipated World Cup round-of-16 match. This game marks a crucial stage, with a place in the quarter-finals of the global tournament at stake.
Belgium, led by Rudi Garcia, topped their group with 5 points, securing their place in the round of 16 notably thanks to a comprehensive 5-1 victory over New Zealand. Senegal, under the guidance of Pape Thiaw, qualified by finishing third in their group with 3 points, notably after a convincing 5-0 win against Iraq.
This encounter pits two distinct styles against each other. Belgium favour a game based on possession and attacking creativity, while Senegal rely on their speed and physical power, with a formidable counter-attacking threat. These tactical differences promise a tight tactical duel.
Both teams will field strong squads, with key players to watch. Belgium will rely in particular on Kevin De Bruyne, an exceptional midfielder, and Charles De Ketelaere, while Senegal can count on their star forward Sadio Mané and a solid midfield featuring Idrissa Gana Gueye.
Qualifying for the quarter-finals is a major objective for both nations, who see this match as a turning point in their World Cup campaigns.
Focus on Belgium
Rudi Garcia opts for a 4-2-3-1 system, strengthening midfield with Youri Tielemans and Hans Vanaken to secure the centre of the pitch. In defence, Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele form, along with Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper, the back line that will have to contain Senegal’s attacks.
Up front, creativity will come through Leandro Trossard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jérémy Doku, all capable of unsettling the opposing defence. Charles De Ketelaere, deployed as the central striker, will be responsible for converting chances. Thibaut Courtois keeps goal, providing a solid last line of security.
This Belgian generation wants to make the most of the experience of its senior players while integrating young talents with technical and effective profiles. The 4-2-3-1 offers a balance that allows them to alternate between possession phases and quick transitions.
Focus on Senegal
Bouna Thiaw Pape’s Senegal line up in a 4-3-3 with a midfield made up of Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye and Habib Diarra. This trio combines ball-winning with the ability to organise play, essential for quickly moving the ball forward.
In defence, Moussa Niakhaté brings his experience, supported by Pathé Ismaël Ciss and full-backs Ismail Jakobs and Krépin Diatta. Goalkeeper Mory Diaw will try to provide reassurance with his recent performances.
Up front, Sadio Mané leads the attack, flanked by Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye. This attacking trio is capable of deploying great speed to counter-attack and exploit space, directly challenging the Belgian defence.
Senegal rely on their physicality, pressing and ability to move the ball quickly as they try to spring a surprise against a more technical Belgian side.
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - R. Mofokeng (remplace T. Mbatha)Afrique du Sud, 46e
- 54'Carton jaune - N. SalibaCanada, 54e
- 59'↑↓Remplacement - N. Saliba (remplace N. Sigur)Canada, 59e
- 59'↑↓Remplacement - M. Bombito (remplace L. De Fougerolles)Canada, 59e
- 67'Carton jaune - N. SigurCanada, 67e
- 70'↑↓Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace P. David)Canada, 70e
- 70'↑↓Remplacement - L. Millar (remplace J. Shaffelburg)Canada, 70e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace A. Davies)Canada, 75e
- 86'↑↓Remplacement - E. Makgopa (remplace I. Rayners)Afrique du Sud, 86e
- 86'↑↓Remplacement - T. Maseko (remplace T. Moremi)Afrique du Sud, 86e
- 90+2'⚽But - S. EustaquioCanada, 90+2e
- 1 Ronwen Williams Goalkeeper
- 20 Khuliso Mudau Defender
- 21 Ime Okon Defender
- 14 Mbekezeli Mbokazi Defender
- 6 Aubrey Modiba Defender
- 4 Teboho Mokoena Midfielder
- 13 Sphephelo Sithole Midfielder
- 12 Thapelo Maseko Midfielder
- 10 Relebohile Mofokeng Midfielder
- 7 Oswin Appollis Midfielder
- 17 Evidence Makgopa Forward
- 16 Sipho Chaine
- 22 Ricardo Goss
- 2 Tholo Thabang Matuludi
- 3 Khulumani Ndamane
- 18 Samukelo Kabini
- 19 Nkosinathi Sibisi
- 24 Olwethu Makhanya
- 26 Bradley Cross
- 5 Thalente Mbatha
- 23 Jayden Adams
- 8 Tshepang Moremi
- 25 Kamogelo Sebelebele
- 9 Lyle Foster
- 15 Iqraam Rayners
- 16 Maxime Crépeau Goalkeeper
- 2 Alistair Johnston Defender
- 15 Moise Bombito Defender
- 13 Derek Cornelius Defender
- 22 Richie Laryea Defender
- 17 Tajon Buchanan Midfielder
- 25 Nathan-Dylan Saliba Midfielder
- 7 Stephen Eustaquio Midfielder
- 11 Liam Millar Midfielder
- 10 Jonathan David Forward
- 12 Tani Oluwaseyi Forward
- 1 Dayne St. Clair
- 18 Owen Goodman
- 3 Alfie Jones
- 4 Luc De Fougerolles
- 5 Joel Waterman
- 19 Alphonso Davies
- 23 Niko Sigur
- 6 Mathieu Choinière
- 14 Jacob Shaffelburg
- 20 Ali Ahmed
- 21 Jonathan Osorio
- 9 Cyle Larin
- 24 Promise David
- 26 Jayden Nelson
- Tirs cadres : South Africa 1 / Canada 6
- Tirs : South Africa 5 / Canada 11
- Possession : South Africa 57% / Canada 43%
- Corners : South Africa 1 / Canada 4
- Fautes : South Africa 8 / Canada 14
- Cartons jaunes : South Africa 0 / Canada 2
- Passes : South Africa 446 / Canada 326
- Precision des passes : South Africa 85% / Canada 79%
- xG : South Africa 0.10 / Canada 1.23
- Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s)
- Aubrey Modiba (South Africa) : note 8
- Stephen Eustaquio (Canada) : note 7.7
- Khuliso Mudau (South Africa) : note 7.3
- Ime Okon (South Africa) : note 7.2
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi (South Africa) : note 7.2
- Sphephelo Sithole (South Africa) : note 7.2
- Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada) : note 7.2
- I. Koné : Canada · Missing Fixture · Fracture Of Lower Leg
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 12'Carton jaune - K. SanoJapon, 12e
- 14'Carton jaune - CasemiroBrésil, 14e
- 29'⚽But - K. SanoJapon, 29e
- 45'Carton jaune - D. KamadaJapon, 45e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace Endrick)Brésil, 46e
- 48'Carton jaune - DaniloBrésil, 48e
- 56'⚽But - Casemiro (passe Gabriel)Brésil, 56e
- 66'↑↓Remplacement - M. Cunha (remplace G. Martinelli)Brésil, 66e
- 66'↑↓Remplacement - R. Doan (remplace Y. Sugawara)Japon, 66e
- 66'↑↓Remplacement - K. Nakamura (remplace J. Suzuki)Japon, 66e
- 78'↑↓Remplacement - D. Kamada (remplace A. Tanaka)Japon, 78e
- 78'↑↓Remplacement - J. Ito (remplace S. Machino)Japon, 78e
- 84'Carton jaune - J. SuzukiJapon, 84e
- 90+2'↑↓Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho)Brésil, 90+2e
- 90+5'⚽But - G. Martinelli (passe Bruno Guimaraes)Brésil, 90+5e
- 90+7'↑↓Remplacement - D. Maeda (remplace K. Ogawa)Japon, 90+7e
- 90+8'↑↓Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos)Brésil, 90+8e
- 1 Alisson Goalkeeper
- 13 Danilo Defender
- 4 Marquinhos Defender
- 3 Gabriel Magalhães Defender
- 16 Douglas Santos Defender
- 8 Bruno Guimarães Midfielder
- 5 Casemiro Midfielder
- 20 Lucas Paquetá Midfielder
- 26 Rayan Forward
- 9 Matheus Cunha Forward
- 7 Vinícius Júnior Forward
- 19 Endrick
- 22 Gabriel Martinelli
- 23 Ederson
- 12 Weverton
- 6 Alex Sandro
- 14 Bremer
- 15 Léo Pereira
- 24 Roger Ibañez
- 2 Éderson
- 17 Fabinho
- 21 Luiz Henrique
- 18 Danilo Santos
- 25 Igor Thiago
- 10 Neymar
- 1 Zion Suzuki Goalkeeper
- 22 Takehiro Tomiyasu Defender
- 3 Shogo Taniguchi Defender
- 21 Hiroki Itō Defender
- 10 Ritsu Doan Midfielder
- 24 Kaishu Sano Midfielder
- 15 Daichi Kamada Midfielder
- 13 Keito Nakamura Midfielder
- 14 Junya Ito Forward
- 11 Daizen Maeda Forward
- 18 Ayase Ueda Forward
- 2 Yukinari Sugawara
- 25 Junnosuke Suzuki
- 12 Keisuke Osako
- 23 Tomoki Hayakawa
- 4 Ko Itakura
- 5 Yuto Nagatomo
- 16 Tsuyoshi Watanabe
- 20 Ayumu Seko
- 7 Ao Tanaka
- 17 Yuito Suzuki
- 8 Takefusa Kubo
- 6 Shuto Machino
- 19 Koki Ogawa
- 26 Kento Shiogai
- 9 Keisuke Goto
- Tirs cadres : Brazil 6 / Japan 2
- Tirs : Brazil 16 / Japan 5
- Possession : Brazil 68% / Japan 32%
- Corners : Brazil 3 / Japan 2
- Fautes : Brazil 4 / Japan 8
- Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Japan 2
- Passes : Brazil 588 / Japan 273
- Precision des passes : Brazil 92% / Japan 84%
- xG : Brazil 1.44 / Japan 0.23
- Casemiro (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Kaishu Sano (Japan) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Zion Suzuki (Japan) : note 7.3, 4 arret(s)
- Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) : note 7.7
- Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.5
- Douglas Santos (Brazil) : note 7.5
- Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 7.5
- Raphinha : Brazil · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Muscle Injury
- 14/10/2025 Japan 3-2 Brazil (Friendlies)
- 06/06/2022 Japan 0-1 Brazil (Friendlies)
- 10/11/2017 Japan 1-3 Brazil (Friendlies)
- 15/06/2013 Brazil 3-0 Japan (Confederations Cup)
- 42'⚽But - J. Enciso (passe M. Galarza)Paraguay, 42e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka)Allemagne, 46e
- 54'⚽But - K. Havertz (passe F. Wirtz)Allemagne, 54e
- 55'↑↓Remplacement - G. Avalos (remplace G. Caballero)Paraguay, 55e
- 57'↑↓Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace Mauricio)Paraguay, 57e
- 63'↑↓Remplacement - D. Undav (remplace J. Musiala)Allemagne, 63e
- 65'Carton jaune - A. CubasParaguay, 65e
- 79'↑↓Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace W. Anton)Allemagne, 79e
- 88'↑↓Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace N. Woltemade)Allemagne, 88e
- 91'↑↓Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Velazquez)Paraguay, 91e
- 99'↑↓Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace B. Ojeda)Paraguay, 99e
- 99'↑↓Remplacement - D. Bobadilla (remplace A. Sanabria)Paraguay, 99e
- 102'VARVAR - J. TahAllemagne, 102e
- 105'Carton jaune - G. AlfaroParaguay, 105e
- 105+1'Carton jaune - J. NagelsmannAllemagne, 105+1e
- 106'Carton jaune - K. HavertzAllemagne, 106e
- 110'↑↓Remplacement - F. Wirtz (remplace N. Amiri)Allemagne, 110e
- 110'↑↓Remplacement - A. Rudiger (remplace M. Thiaw)Allemagne, 110e
- 115'Carton jaune - J. MusialaAllemagne, 115e
- 117'Carton jaune - M. GalarzaParaguay, 117e
- 120+2'↑↓Remplacement - J. Alonso (remplace Fabian Balbuena)Paraguay, 120+2e
- 120+1'⚽But - MauricioParaguay, 120+1e
- 120+2'⚽But - J. KimmichAllemagne, 120+2e
- 120+2'⚽But - G. GomezParaguay, 120+2e
- 120+3'⚽But - J. MusialaAllemagne, 120+3e
- 120+3'⚽But - M. GalarzaParaguay, 120+3e
- 120+5'⚽But - N. AmiriAllemagne, 120+5e
- 120+6'⚽But - J. CanaleParaguay, 120+6e
- 1 Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper
- 6 Joshua Kimmich Defender
- 4 Jonathan Tah Defender
- 2 Antonio Rüdiger Defender
- 18 Nathaniel Brown Defender
- 19 Leroy Sané Midfielder
- 23 Felix Nmecha Midfielder
- 5 Aleksandar Pavlović Midfielder
- 17 Florian Wirtz Midfielder
- 7 Kai Havertz Forward
- 26 Deniz Undav Forward
- 8 Leon Goretzka
- 10 Jamal Musiala
- 3 Waldemar Anton
- 11 Nick Woltemade
- 21 Alexander Nübel
- 12 Oliver Baumann
- 22 David Raum
- 24 Malick Thiaw
- 13 Pascal Groß
- 16 Angelo Stiller
- 25 Assan Ouédraogo
- 9 Jamie Leweling
- 20 Nadiem Amiri
- 14 Maximilian Beier
- 12 Orlando Gill Goalkeeper
- 4 Juan Cáceres Defender
- 15 Gustavo Gómez Defender
- 13 José Canale Defender
- 6 Junior Alonso Defender
- 10 Miguel Almirón Midfielder
- 16 Damián Bobadilla Midfielder
- 14 Andrés Cubas Midfielder
- 23 Matías Galarza Midfielder
- 21 Gabriel Ávalos Forward
- 19 Julio Enciso Forward
- 24 Gustavo Caballero
- 11 Mauricio
- 22 Gastón Olveira
- 1 Roberto Fernández
- 2 Gustavo Velázquez
- 3 Omar Alderete
- 5 Fabián Balbuena
- 26 Alexandro Maidana
- 20 Braian Ojeda
- 17 Alejandro Romero
- 7 Ramón Sosa
- 9 Antonio Sanabria
- 18 Alex Arce
- 25 Isidro Pitta
- Tirs cadres : Germany 6 / Paraguay 3
- Tirs : Germany 21 / Paraguay 7
- Possession : Germany 75% / Paraguay 25%
- Corners : Germany 16 / Paraguay 6
- Fautes : Germany 18 / Paraguay 12
- Cartons jaunes : Germany 2 / Paraguay 2
- Passes : Germany 799 / Paraguay 257
- Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Paraguay 63%
- xG : Germany 1.49 / Paraguay 0.42
- Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s)
- Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)
- Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Manuel Neuer (Germany) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s)
- José Canale (Paraguay) : note 7.5
- Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 7.3
- N. Brown : Germany · Missing Fixture · Adductor Injury
- N. Schlotterbeck : Germany · Missing Fixture · Ligament Stretching
- D. Gómez : Paraguay · Missing Fixture · Yellow Card
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 47'Carton jaune - I. DiopMaroc, 47e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - N. Ake (remplace T. Koopmeiners)Pays-Bas, 71e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - B. Brobbey (remplace W. Weghorst)Pays-Bas, 71e
- 72'⚽But - C. Gakpo (passe C. Summerville)Pays-Bas, 72e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - C. Riad (remplace A. Salah-Eddine)Maroc, 75e
- 79'↑↓Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace G. Yassine)Maroc, 79e
- 79'↑↓Remplacement - A. Bouaddi (remplace S. El Mourabet)Maroc, 79e
- 86'↑↓Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. Rahimi)Maroc, 86e
- 86'↑↓Remplacement - M. van de Ven (remplace J. Hato)Pays-Bas, 86e
- 86'↑↓Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace Q. Timber)Pays-Bas, 86e
- 87'↑↓Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace C. Talbi)Maroc, 87e
- 90+1'⚽But - I. Diop (passe C. Talbi)Maroc, 90+1e
- 110'↑↓Remplacement - F. de Jong (remplace M. De Roon)Pays-Bas, 110e
- 113'↑↓Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace J. Kluivert)Pays-Bas, 113e
- 120+1'⚽But - T. KoopmeinersPays-Bas, 120+1e
- 120+2'⚽But - S. RahimiMaroc, 120+2e
- 120+3'⚽But - W. WeghorstPays-Bas, 120+3e
- 120+3'⚽But - C. TalbiMaroc, 120+3e
- 120+5'⚽But - I. SaibariMaroc, 120+5e
- 1 Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper
- 6 Jan Paul van Hecke Defender
- 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender
- 5 Nathan Aké Defender
- 22 Denzel Dumfries Midfielder
- 8 Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder
- 21 Frenkie de Jong Midfielder
- 15 Micky van de Ven Midfielder
- 24 Crysencio Summerville Forward
- 11 Cody Gakpo Forward
- 19 Brian Brobbey Forward
- 23 Mark Flekken
- 13 Robin Roefs
- 25 Jorrel Hato
- 2 Lutsharel Geertruida
- 12 Mats Wieffer
- 16 Guus Til
- 7 Justin Kluivert
- 3 Marten de Roon
- 26 Quinten Timber
- 20 Teun Koopmeiners
- 14 Tijjani Reijnders
- 18 Donyell Malen
- 10 Memphis Depay
- 9 Wout Weghorst
- 17 Noa Lang
- 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper
- 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
- 14 Issa Diop Defender
- 18 Chadi Riad Defender
- 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender
- 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder
- 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
- 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
- 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder
- 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
- 11 Ismael Saibari Forward
- 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- 12 Munir El Kajoui
- 26 Anass Salah-Eddine
- 5 Marwane Saadane
- 25 Redouane Halhal
- 19 Youssef Belammari
- 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
- 17 Amine Sbai
- 7 Chemsdine Talbi
- 16 Gessime Yassine
- 15 Samir El Mourabet
- 4 Sofyan Amrabat
- 20 Ayoub El Kaabi
- 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
- 9 Soufiane Rahimi
- Tirs cadres : Netherlands 2 / Morocco 5
- Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Morocco 11
- Possession : Netherlands 31% / Morocco 69%
- Corners : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 8
- Fautes : Netherlands 16 / Morocco 13
- Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 1
- Passes : Netherlands 345 / Morocco 770
- Precision des passes : Netherlands 79% / Morocco 91%
- xG : Netherlands 0.23 / Morocco 1.40
- Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) : note 8.2, 5 arret(s)
- Issa Diop (Morocco) : note 7.3, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 6.9, 1 but(s)
- Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) : note 6.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco) : note 7.5
- Neil El Aynaoui (Morocco) : note 7.3
- Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco) : note 7.3
No confirmed absence yet.
- 31/05/2017 Morocco 1-2 Netherlands (Friendlies)
- 39'⚽But - A. Nusa (passe M. Odegaard)Norvège, 39e
- 45+1'Carton jaune - A. NusaNorvège, 45+1e
- 60'↑↓Remplacement - C. Inao Oulai (remplace A. Diallo)Côte d'Ivoire, 60e
- 60'↑↓Remplacement - A. Bonny (remplace E. Wahi)Côte d'Ivoire, 60e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - A. Sorloth (remplace O. Bobb)Norvège, 71e
- 71'↑↓Remplacement - A. Nusa (remplace A. Schjelderup)Norvège, 71e
- 74'⚽But - A. Diallo (passe N. Pepe)Côte d'Ivoire, 74e
- 83'↑↓Remplacement - M. Pedersen (remplace F. Aursnes)Norvège, 83e
- 86'⚽But - E. Haaland (passe P. Berg)Norvège, 86e
- 87'↑↓Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace O. Diakite)Côte d'Ivoire, 87e
- 90+3'↑↓Remplacement - Y. Diomande (remplace E. Guessand)Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e
- 90+3'↑↓Remplacement - G. Konan (remplace B. Toure)Côte d'Ivoire, 90+3e
- 1 Yahia Fofana Goalkeeper
- 17 Guéla Doué Defender
- 7 Odilon Kossounou Defender
- 20 Emmanuel Agbadou Defender
- 3 Ghislain Konan Defender
- 18 Ibrahim Sangaré Midfielder
- 19 Nicolas Pépé Midfielder
- 8 Franck Kessié Midfielder
- 26 Christ Inao Oulaï Midfielder
- 11 Yan Diomande Midfielder
- 9 Ange-Yoan Bonny Forward
- 15 Amad Diallo
- 12 Elye Wahi
- 16 Mohamed Koné
- 23 Alban Lafont
- 2 Ousmane Diomande
- 5 Wilfried Singo
- 13 Christopher Operi
- 21 Evan Ndicka
- 4 Jean Michaël Seri
- 6 Seko Fofana
- 25 Parfait Guiagon
- 10 Simon Adingra
- 24 Bazoumana Touré
- 14 Oumar Diakité
- 22 Evann Guessand
- 1 Ørjan Nyland Goalkeeper
- 16 Marcus Pedersen Defender
- 3 Kristoffer Ajer Defender
- 17 Torbjørn Heggem Defender
- 5 David Møller Wolfe Defender
- 10 Martin Ødegaard Midfielder
- 8 Sander Berge Midfielder
- 6 Patrick Berg Midfielder
- 7 Alexander Sørloth Forward
- 9 Erling Haaland Forward
- 20 Antonio Nusa Forward
- 21 Andreas Schjelderup
- 22 Oscar Bobb
- 12 Sander Tangvik
- 13 Egil Selvik
- 4 Leo Østigård
- 15 Fredrik André Bjørkan
- 24 Sondre Langås
- 25 Henrik Sælebakke Falchener
- 2 Morten Thorsby
- 14 Fredrik Aursnes
- 18 Kristian Thorstvedt
- 19 Thelo Aasgaard
- 26 Julian Ryerson
- 11 Jørgen Strand Larsen
- 23 Jens Petter Hauge
- Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 4 / Norway 3
- Tirs : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 7
- Possession : Ivory Coast 50% / Norway 50%
- Corners : Ivory Coast 12 / Norway 3
- Fautes : Ivory Coast 3 / Norway 6
- Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 0 / Norway 1
- Passes : Ivory Coast 343 / Norway 353
- Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 85% / Norway 85%
- xG : Ivory Coast 1.11 / Norway 1.13
- Antonio Nusa (Norway) : note 7.2, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- Martin Ødegaard (Norway) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Ørjan Nyland (Norway) : note 7.6, 3 arret(s)
- Ibrahim Sangaré (Ivory Coast) : note 7.7
- Kristoffer Ajer (Norway) : note 7.7
- Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) : note 7.6
- Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.5
- Yahia Fofana (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s)
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 21'VARVAR - K. MbappeFrance, 21e
- 45'⚽But - K. Mbappe (passe O. Dembele)France, 45e
- 53'⚽But - B. Barcola (passe M. Olise)France, 53e
- 66'↑↓Remplacement - E. Stroud (remplace T. Ali)Suède, 66e
- 66'↑↓Remplacement - L. Bergvall (remplace B. Zeneli)Suède, 66e
- 74'⚽But - K. Mbappe (passe M. Olise)France, 74e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - J. Kounde (remplace M. Gusto)France, 75e
- 75'↑↓Remplacement - O. Dembele (remplace D. Doue)France, 75e
- 78'↑↓Remplacement - L. Digne (remplace T. Hernandez)France, 78e
- 82'↑↓Remplacement - D. Svensson (remplace M. Svanberg)Suède, 82e
- 82'↑↓Remplacement - Y. Ayari (remplace B. Nygren)Suède, 82e
- 85'↑↓Remplacement - K. Mbappe (remplace J. Mateta)France, 85e
- 85'↑↓Remplacement - M. Olise (remplace R. Cherki)France, 85e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace G. Nilsson)Suède, 89e
- 16 Mike Maignan Goalkeeper
- 5 Jules Koundé Defender
- 4 Dayot Upamecano Defender
- 17 William Saliba Defender
- 3 Lucas Digne Defender
- 8 Aurélien Tchouaméni Midfielder
- 14 Adrien Rabiot Midfielder
- 7 Ousmane Dembélé Midfielder
- 11 Michael Olise Midfielder
- 12 Bradley Barcola Midfielder
- 10 Kylian Mbappé Forward
- 23 Robin Risser
- 1 Brice Samba
- 2 Malo Gusto
- 21 Lucas Hernández
- 26 Maxence Lacroix
- 15 Ibrahima Konaté
- 19 Theo Hernández
- 6 Manu Koné
- 24 Rayan Cherki
- 25 Maghnes Akliouche
- 18 Warren Zaïre-Emery
- 13 N'Golo Kanté
- 22 Jean-Philippe Mateta
- 20 Désiré Doué
- 9 Marcus Thuram
- 1 Jacob Widell Zetterström Goalkeeper
- 8 Daniel Svensson Defender
- 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke Defender
- 3 Victor Lindelöf Defender
- 5 Gabriel Gudmundsson Defender
- 11 Anthony Elanga Midfielder
- 7 Lucas Bergvall Midfielder
- 18 Yasin Ayari Midfielder
- 24 Elliot Stroud Midfielder
- 17 Viktor Gyökeres Forward
- 9 Alexander Isak Forward
- 22 Besfort Zeneli
- 26 Taha Abdi Ali
- 23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt
- 12 Viktor Johansson
- 14 Hjalmar Ekdal
- 20 Eric Smith
- 15 Carl Starfelt
- 6 Herman Johansson
- 13 Ken Sema
- 16 Jesper Karlström
- 19 Mattias Svanberg
- 10 Benjamin Nygren
- 25 Gustaf Nilsson
- 21 Alexander Bernhardsson
- Tirs cadres : France 12 / Sweden 1
- Tirs : France 24 / Sweden 5
- Possession : France 65% / Sweden 35%
- Corners : France 9 / Sweden 1
- Fautes : France 11 / Sweden 10
- Passes : France 529 / Sweden 285
- Precision des passes : France 88% / Sweden 78%
- xG : France 2.90 / Sweden 0.33
- Kylian Mbappé (France) : note 9.6, 2 but(s)
- Jacob Widell Zetterström (Sweden) : note 8.7, 9 arret(s)
- Michael Olise (France) : note 8.9, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Bradley Barcola (France) : note 7.9, 1 but(s)
- Ousmane Dembélé (France) : note 7.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) : note 7.5
- Mike Maignan (France) : note 6.6, 1 arret(s)
- Jules Koundé (France) : note 7
No confirmed absence yet.
- 17/11/2020 France 4-2 Sweden (UEFA Nations League)
- 05/09/2020 Sweden 0-1 France (UEFA Nations League)
- 09/06/2017 Sweden 2-1 France (World Cup - Qualification Europe)
- 11/11/2016 France 2-1 Sweden (World Cup - Qualification Europe)
- 19/06/2012 Sweden 2-0 France (Euro Championship)
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
- 1 Raúl Rangel Goalkeeper
- 2 Jorge Sánchez Defender
- 3 César Montes Defender
- 5 Johan Vásquez Defender
- 23 Jesús Gallardo Defender
- 19 Gilberto Mora Midfielder
- 6 Erik Lira Midfielder
- 7 Luis Romo Midfielder
- 25 Roberto Alvarado Forward
- 9 Raúl Jiménez Forward
- 16 Julián Quiñones Forward
- 12 Carlos Acevedo
- 13 Guillermo Ochoa
- 15 Israel Reyes
- 20 Mateo Chávez
- 4 Edson Álvarez
- 24 Luis Chávez
- 8 Álvaro Fidalgo
- 17 Orbelín Pineda
- 18 Obed Vargas
- 26 Brian Gutiérrez
- 21 César Huerta
- 10 Alexis Vega
- 14 Armando González
- 22 Guillermo Martínez
- 11 Santiago Giménez
- 1 Hernán Galíndez Goalkeeper
- 21 Alan Franco Defender
- 4 Joel Ordóñez Defender
- 6 Willian Pacho Defender
- 3 Piero Hincapié Defender
- 9 John Yeboah Midfielder
- 23 Moisés Caicedo Midfielder
- 15 Pedro Vite Midfielder
- 20 Nilson Angulo Midfielder
- 19 Gonzalo Plata Forward
- 13 Enner Valencia Forward
- 12 Moisés Ramírez
- 22 Gonzalo Valle
- 25 Jackson Porozo
- 2 Félix Torres
- 26 Yaimar Medina
- 5 Jordy Alcivar
- 10 Kendry Páez
- 18 Denil Castillo
- 17 Ángelo Preciado
- 7 Pervis Estupiñán
- 8 Anthony Valencia
- 14 Alan Minda
- 16 Jordy Caicedo
- 11 Kevin Rodriguez
- 24 Jeremy Arevalo
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
- 15/10/2025 Mexico 1-1 Ecuador (Friendlies)
- 01/07/2024 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Copa America)
- 06/06/2022 Mexico 0-0 Ecuador (Friendlies)
- 28/10/2021 Mexico 2-3 Ecuador (Friendlies)
- 10/06/2019 Mexico 3-2 Ecuador (Friendlies)
- 7'⚽But - B. Cipenga (passe C. Mbemba)RD Congo, 7e
- 19'Carton jaune - J. BellinghamAngleterre, 19e
- 28'Carton jaune - N. SadikiRD Congo, 28e
- 61'↑↓Remplacement - M. Rashford (remplace A. Gordon)Angleterre, 61e
- 61'↑↓Remplacement - N. Madueke (remplace B. Saka)Angleterre, 61e
- 64'↑↓Remplacement - N. Mbuku (remplace M. Elia)RD Congo, 64e
- 70'↑↓Remplacement - D. Spence (remplace E. Eze)Angleterre, 70e
- 75'⚽But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon)Angleterre, 75e
- 76'↑↓Remplacement - N. Mukau (remplace E. Kayembe)RD Congo, 76e
- 76'↑↓Remplacement - B. Cipenga (remplace T. Bongonda)RD Congo, 76e
- 86'⚽But - H. Kane (passe A. Gordon)Angleterre, 86e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - A. Masuaku (remplace J. Kayembe)RD Congo, 89e
- 89'↑↓Remplacement - S. Moutoussamy (remplace F. Mayele)RD Congo, 89e
- 90+1'↑↓Remplacement - D. Rice (remplace J. Stones)Angleterre, 90+1e
- 1 Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper
- 25 Djed Spence Defender
- 2 Ezri Konsa Defender
- 6 Marc Guéhi Defender
- 3 Nico O'Reilly Defender
- 8 Elliot Anderson Midfielder
- 4 Declan Rice Midfielder
- 20 Noni Madueke Midfielder
- 10 Jude Bellingham Midfielder
- 11 Marcus Rashford Midfielder
- 9 Harry Kane Forward
- 23 James Trafford
- 13 Dean Henderson
- 12 Trevoh Chalobah
- 5 John Stones
- 15 Dan Burn
- 24 Reece James
- 26 Jarell Quansah
- 21 Eberechi Eze
- 14 Jordan Henderson
- 17 Morgan Rogers
- 16 Kobbie Mainoo
- 19 Ollie Watkins
- 18 Anthony Gordon
- 7 Bukayo Saka
- 22 Ivan Toney
- 1 Lionel Mpasi Nzau Goalkeeper
- 2 Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender
- 22 Chancel Mbemba Defender
- 4 Axel Tuanzebe Defender
- 26 Arthur Masuaku Defender
- 6 Ngal'ayel Mukau Midfielder
- 8 Samuel Moutoussamy Midfielder
- 14 Noah Sadiki Midfielder
- 7 Nathanaël Mbuku Forward
- 20 Yoane Wissa Forward
- 9 Brian Cipenga Forward
- 21 Matthieu Epolo
- 16 Timothy Fayulu
- 5 Dylan Batubinsika
- 24 Gedeon Kalulu
- 12 Joris Kayembe
- 3 Steve Kapuadi
- 11 Gaël Kakuta
- 18 Charles Pickel
- 10 Théo Bongonda
- 15 Aaron Tshibola
- 25 Edo Kayembe
- 19 Fiston Mayele
- 17 Cédric Bakambu
- 23 Simon Banza
- 13 Meschak Elia
- Tirs cadres : England 5 / DR Congo 1
- Tirs : England 12 / DR Congo 5
- Possession : England 61% / DR Congo 39%
- Corners : England 5 / DR Congo 3
- Fautes : England 8 / DR Congo 10
- Cartons jaunes : England 1 / DR Congo 1
- Passes : England 455 / DR Congo 309
- Precision des passes : England 91% / DR Congo 82%
- xG : England 1.80 / DR Congo 0.73
- Harry Kane (England) : note 7.2, 1 but(s)
- Brian Cipenga (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 but(s)
- Lionel Mpasi Nzau (DR Congo) : note 7.7, 4 arret(s)
- Chancel Mbemba (DR Congo) : note 7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Anthony Gordon (England) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
- Noni Madueke (England) : note 7.9
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DR Congo) : note 7.9
- Jude Bellingham (England) : note 7.3, 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
- R. James : England · Missing Fixture · Hamstring Injury
- J. Quansah : England · Missing Fixture · Sprained Ankle
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
- 25'⚽But - H. DiarraSénégal, 25e
- 46'↑↓Remplacement - C. De Ketelaere (remplace R. Lukaku)Belgique, 46e
- 51'⚽But - I. Sarr (passe M. Niakhate)Sénégal, 51e
- 1 Thibaut Courtois Goalkeeper
- 21 Timothy Castagne Defender
- 4 Brandon Mechele Defender
- 3 Arthur Theate Defender
- 5 Maxim De Cuyper Defender
- 20 Hans Vanaken Midfielder
- 8 Youri Tielemans Midfielder
- 10 Leandro Trossard Midfielder
- 7 Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder
- 11 Jérémy Doku Midfielder
- 17 Charles De Ketelaere Forward
- 13 Mike Penders
- 12 Senne Lammens
- 15 Thomas Meunier
- 16 Koni De Winter
- 18 Joaquin Seys
- 25 Nathan Ngoy
- 6 Axel Witsel
- 19 Diego Moreira
- 22 Alexis Saelemaekers
- 23 Nicolas Raskin
- 24 Amadou Onana
- 14 Dodi Lukebakio
- 9 Romelu Lukaku
- 26 Matías Fernández-Pardo
- 23 Mory Diaw Goalkeeper
- 15 Krépin Diatta Defender
- 6 Pathé Ismaël Ciss Defender
- 19 Moussa Niakhaté Defender
- 14 Ismail Jakobs Defender
- 21 Habib Diarra Midfielder
- 5 Idrissa Gana Gueye Midfielder
- 26 Pape Gueye Midfielder
- 13 Iliman Ndiaye Forward
- 18 Ismaïla Sarr Forward
- 10 Sadio Mané Forward
- 1 Yehvann Diouf
- 3 Kalidou Koulibaly
- 4 Abdoulaye Seck
- 24 Antoine Mendy
- 25 El Hadji Malick Diouf
- 2 Mamadou Sarr
- 17 Pape Matar Sarr
- 8 Lamine Camara
- 22 Bara Sapoko Ndiaye
- 7 Assane Diao
- 9 Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
- 11 Nicolas Jackson
- 12 Cherif Ndiaye
- 20 Ibrahim Mbaye
- Tirs cadres : Belgium 2 / Senegal 3
- Tirs : Belgium 3 / Senegal 7
- Possession : Belgium 50% / Senegal 50%
- Corners : Belgium 2 / Senegal 1
- Fautes : Belgium 6 / Senegal 4
- Passes : Belgium 266 / Senegal 258
- Precision des passes : Belgium 87% / Senegal 88%
- xG : Belgium 0.11 / Senegal 1.90
- Habib Diarra (Senegal) : note 7.5, 1 but(s)
- Mory Diaw (Senegal) : note 7, 3 arret(s)
- Thibaut Courtois (Belgium) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s)
- Pathé Ismaël Ciss (Senegal) : note 7
- Moussa Niakhaté (Senegal) : note 6.9
- Sadio Mané (Senegal) : note 6.9
- Timothy Castagne (Belgium) : note 6.7
- Brandon Mechele (Belgium) : note 6.7
- Z. Debast : Belgium · Missing Fixture · Injury
- É. Mendy : Senegal · Missing Fixture · Twisted Knee
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
Le fil du match s affichera au coup d envoi.
Line-ups will be published before kickoff.
Aucune statistique collective n est encore disponible dans les donnees du match.
Key players will be highlighted during the match.
No confirmed absence yet.
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
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