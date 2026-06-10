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World Cup 2026: the complete schedule of the competition

From June 11 to July 19, all eyes around the world will be on North America. Co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the 2026 World Cup promises an unprecedented spectacle with an expanded format and a particularly busy schedule.

Romaric Déguénon
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FOOTBALL
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The 2026 World Cup is set to be a record-breaking edition. Spread across three host countries – the United States, Mexico, and Canada – the competition will take place over more than a month, from June 11 to July 19, and will bring together the best teams from around the globe in a unique format.

With the tournament’s expansion, fans will enjoy a particularly rich program. No fewer than 104 matches will be played during this edition, offering a true football festival for soccer enthusiasts.

This organization across the entire North American continent also involves special management of match schedules. The games will take place over several time zones, promising days full of excitement for viewers around the world. The kickoff will take place this Thursday, June 11, featuring Mexico against South Africa.

Download the full competition schedule here.


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