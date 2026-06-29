World Cup 2026: Round-of-32 exit leaves Germany with earliest elimination since 1938

Germany suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1938, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in the 2026 round of 32 at Gillette Stadium.

Germany exited the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32, beaten by Paraguay on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time. This early elimination, the Mannschaft’s quickest since 1938, confirms the deep crisis facing a four-time world champion side that had already suffered premature exits in 2018 and 2022.

Germany were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup overnight from Monday to Tuesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, beaten on penalties (4-3 pens) by Paraguay after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, suffering their earliest exit from a World Cup since 1938.

The Mannschaft, four-time world champions, fell in the round of 32 to a team ranked 41st in the FIFA rankings, playing in its first World Cup for 16 years. It is the third consecutive World Cup in which Germany have failed to go beyond the first round or the round of 32 — eliminated in the group stage in 2018 (Russia) and 2022 (Qatar), this time they fell at the first knockout match.

Paraguay had opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso strike from the edge of the box, finishing one of the few Paraguayan attacking moves in a first half dominated by Germany with 79% possession but little end product. Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute for the Mannschaft. Despite constant territorial dominance — 16 corners, more than 300 attempted passes compared with 93 for Paraguay — the Germans never managed to break the deadlock, with a disallowed Jonathan Tah goal in extra time adding to their frustration.

A penalty shootout full of twists

The shootout ended after 11 attempts. Havertz began with a miss saved by goalkeeper Omar Gill, but Germany then stayed alive thanks to a Manuel Neuer save from Balbuena, before Tah sent his attempt into the stands, giving Paraguay another chance to qualify. José Canale converted it with composure to send the Albirroja into the round of 16.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose contract runs until the end of the tournament, sees his future in charge of the Mannschaft seriously jeopardised. Appointed in 2023 after Hansi Flick’s departure, he had led Germany to a semi-final at Euro 2024 on home soil, before falling in the quarter-finals. The German press, which had sounded the alarm after the 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the final group match — with no points at stake — unanimously described the night as a “Katastrophe”.

A 48-team format that increases the risks for favourites

Germany’s elimination illustrates one of the features of the new 48-team format, introduced for the first time in 2026: the round of 32 sees group winners, logically protected by their status, face qualified third-placed teams in single-leg knockout matches. Paraguay, who had finished third in Group D with 4 points (a win over Turkey, a draw against Australia, a 4-1 defeat to the United States), were considered the most manageable opponent at this stage.

Germany therefore join an already substantial list of major nations hit hard by this inaugural format: while they are the first major European power to fall at the first knockout round in 2026, their elimination is likely to reignite the debate over the expanded format’s ability to protect the sporting value of the competition. Paraguay will face the winner of the France-Sweden match in the round of 16.

A tense match

The 2026 World Cup round-of-32 clash between Germany and Paraguay, played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on 29 June 2026, ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time. Julio Enciso opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 42nd minute, while Kai Havertz equalised for Germany in the 54th minute. Despite numerous chances and an intense game, neither team managed to gain the decisive advantage.

The result reflected the balance between a Germany side dominant in possession (75%) and a Paraguay team more cautious in attack but effective on the counter. The half-time score was already in favour of the South Americans, who had managed to assert themselves at the end of a well-controlled first period. The introduction of several substitutes on both sides added energy to the second half and extra time, but produced no winner.

Germany lined up in a 4-4-2 under Julian Nagelsmann, with Manuel Neuer in goal, a defence made up of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger and Nathaniel Brown, a midfield reinforced by Leroy Sané, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović and Florian Wirtz, and finally two centre-forwards, Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav. Jonathan Tah was notably involved in a VAR intervention in extra time.

For their part, Paraguay lined up in a 4-4-2 under Gustavo Alfaro, led by Orlando Gill in goal, a solid defensive line with Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, José Canale and Junior Alonso, a midfield made up of Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas and Matías Galarza, and an attacking duo of Gabriel Ávalos and Julio Enciso, the goalscorer before the break. Several substitutions were made throughout the match, notably the introduction of Mauricio and Gustavo Velazquez and then in extra time.

Disciplinarily, two yellow cards were shown to each side, including to Alejandro Cubas and Matías Galarza for Paraguay, as well as to Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Manuel Neuer and Orlando Gill each made several saves, with the Paraguayan goalkeeper keeping out six attempts, several of them dangerous. Kai Havertz was highly active, with three shots on target and a notable influence in attack.

A dominant Germany but wasteful in attack

With 21 total shots, including 6 on target, Germany were unable to make the most of their attacking spell in this match. The side led by Florian Wirtz, who assisted Havertz’s goal, created a string of chances, particularly on the edge of the opposition’s final 30 metres. High possession (75%) and the large number of corners (16) were not enough, however, to break down a well-organised Paraguayan defence. Nagelsmann’s changes, notably the introductions of Felix Nmecha and Jamal Musiala, brought more sharpness without making the difference.

A solid and opportunistic Paraguay

Paraguay relied on a compact structure and an effective response just before half-time with Enciso’s goal. Gustavo Alfaro’s 4-4-2 allowed them to contain the German attacks, with particular attention paid to the defensive block and two shots on target from seven attempts in total. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who made six saves, was one of the architects of the result. On the counter, the South American side launched several quick breaks, while their substitutions injected freshness in the final minutes. The only notable weakness was a few fouls that earned them cards.

Germany Penalties finished 1-1 Boston Stadium Paraguay Paraguay Fil du match 42' ⚽ But - J. Enciso (passe M. Galarza) 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) 54' ⚽ But - K. Havertz (passe F. Wirtz) 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Avalos (remplace G. Caballero) 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace Mauricio) 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Undav (remplace J. Musiala) 65' Carton jaune - A. Cubas 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace W. Anton) 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace N. Woltemade) 91' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Velazquez) 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace B. Ojeda) 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Bobadilla (remplace A. Sanabria) 102' VAR VAR - J. Tah 105' Carton jaune - G. Alfaro 105+1' Carton jaune - J. Nagelsmann 106' Carton jaune - K. Havertz 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Wirtz (remplace N. Amiri) 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Rudiger (remplace M. Thiaw) 115' Carton jaune - J. Musiala 117' Carton jaune - M. Galarza 120+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alonso (remplace Fabian Balbuena) 120+1' ⚽ But - Mauricio 120+2' ⚽ But - J. Kimmich 120+2' ⚽ But - G. Gomez 120+3' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 120+3' ⚽ But - M. Galarza 120+5' ⚽ But - N. Amiri 120+6' ⚽ But - J. Canale Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Germany 6 / Paraguay 3

: Germany 6 / Paraguay 3 Tirs : Germany 21 / Paraguay 7

: Germany 21 / Paraguay 7 Possession : Germany 75% / Paraguay 25%

: Germany 75% / Paraguay 25% Corners : Germany 16 / Paraguay 6

: Germany 16 / Paraguay 6 Fautes : Germany 18 / Paraguay 12

: Germany 18 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Germany 2 / Paraguay 2

: Germany 2 / Paraguay 2 Passes : Germany 799 / Paraguay 257

: Germany 799 / Paraguay 257 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Paraguay 63%

: Germany 90% / Paraguay 63% xG : Germany 1.49 / Paraguay 0.42 Joueurs clés Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)

(Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s)

(Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s)

(Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)

(Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)