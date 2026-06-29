World Cup 2026: Round-of-32 exit leaves Germany with earliest elimination since 1938

Germany suffered their earliest World Cup exit since 1938, losing 4-3 on penalties to Paraguay after a 1-1 draw in the 2026 round of 32 at Gillette Stadium.
Germany exited the 2026 World Cup in the round of 32, beaten by Paraguay on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time. This early elimination, the Mannschaft’s quickest since 1938, confirms the deep crisis facing a four-time world champion side that had already suffered premature exits in 2018 and 2022.
Germany were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup overnight from Monday to Tuesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, beaten on penalties (4-3 pens) by Paraguay after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time, suffering their earliest exit from a World Cup since 1938.
The Mannschaft, four-time world champions, fell in the round of 32 to a team ranked 41st in the FIFA rankings, playing in its first World Cup for 16 years. It is the third consecutive World Cup in which Germany have failed to go beyond the first round or the round of 32 — eliminated in the group stage in 2018 (Russia) and 2022 (Qatar), this time they fell at the first knockout match.
Paraguay had opened the scoring in the 42nd minute with a Julio Enciso strike from the edge of the box, finishing one of the few Paraguayan attacking moves in a first half dominated by Germany with 79% possession but little end product. Kai Havertz equalised in the 54th minute for the Mannschaft. Despite constant territorial dominance — 16 corners, more than 300 attempted passes compared with 93 for Paraguay — the Germans never managed to break the deadlock, with a disallowed Jonathan Tah goal in extra time adding to their frustration.
A penalty shootout full of twists
The shootout ended after 11 attempts. Havertz began with a miss saved by goalkeeper Omar Gill, but Germany then stayed alive thanks to a Manuel Neuer save from Balbuena, before Tah sent his attempt into the stands, giving Paraguay another chance to qualify. José Canale converted it with composure to send the Albirroja into the round of 16.
Head coach Julian Nagelsmann, whose contract runs until the end of the tournament, sees his future in charge of the Mannschaft seriously jeopardised. Appointed in 2023 after Hansi Flick’s departure, he had led Germany to a semi-final at Euro 2024 on home soil, before falling in the quarter-finals. The German press, which had sounded the alarm after the 2-1 defeat to Ecuador in the final group match — with no points at stake — unanimously described the night as a “Katastrophe”.
A 48-team format that increases the risks for favourites
Germany’s elimination illustrates one of the features of the new 48-team format, introduced for the first time in 2026: the round of 32 sees group winners, logically protected by their status, face qualified third-placed teams in single-leg knockout matches. Paraguay, who had finished third in Group D with 4 points (a win over Turkey, a draw against Australia, a 4-1 defeat to the United States), were considered the most manageable opponent at this stage.
Germany therefore join an already substantial list of major nations hit hard by this inaugural format: while they are the first major European power to fall at the first knockout round in 2026, their elimination is likely to reignite the debate over the expanded format’s ability to protect the sporting value of the competition. Paraguay will face the winner of the France-Sweden match in the round of 16.
A tense match
The 2026 World Cup round-of-32 clash between Germany and Paraguay, played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on 29 June 2026, ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time. Julio Enciso opened the scoring for Paraguay in the 42nd minute, while Kai Havertz equalised for Germany in the 54th minute. Despite numerous chances and an intense game, neither team managed to gain the decisive advantage.
The result reflected the balance between a Germany side dominant in possession (75%) and a Paraguay team more cautious in attack but effective on the counter. The half-time score was already in favour of the South Americans, who had managed to assert themselves at the end of a well-controlled first period. The introduction of several substitutes on both sides added energy to the second half and extra time, but produced no winner.
Germany lined up in a 4-4-2 under Julian Nagelsmann, with Manuel Neuer in goal, a defence made up of Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger and Nathaniel Brown, a midfield reinforced by Leroy Sané, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlović and Florian Wirtz, and finally two centre-forwards, Kai Havertz and Deniz Undav. Jonathan Tah was notably involved in a VAR intervention in extra time.
For their part, Paraguay lined up in a 4-4-2 under Gustavo Alfaro, led by Orlando Gill in goal, a solid defensive line with Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, José Canale and Junior Alonso, a midfield made up of Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas and Matías Galarza, and an attacking duo of Gabriel Ávalos and Julio Enciso, the goalscorer before the break. Several substitutions were made throughout the match, notably the introduction of Mauricio and Gustavo Velazquez and then in extra time.
Disciplinarily, two yellow cards were shown to each side, including to Alejandro Cubas and Matías Galarza for Paraguay, as well as to Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Manuel Neuer and Orlando Gill each made several saves, with the Paraguayan goalkeeper keeping out six attempts, several of them dangerous. Kai Havertz was highly active, with three shots on target and a notable influence in attack.
A dominant Germany but wasteful in attack
With 21 total shots, including 6 on target, Germany were unable to make the most of their attacking spell in this match. The side led by Florian Wirtz, who assisted Havertz’s goal, created a string of chances, particularly on the edge of the opposition’s final 30 metres. High possession (75%) and the large number of corners (16) were not enough, however, to break down a well-organised Paraguayan defence. Nagelsmann’s changes, notably the introductions of Felix Nmecha and Jamal Musiala, brought more sharpness without making the difference.
A solid and opportunistic Paraguay
Paraguay relied on a compact structure and an effective response just before half-time with Enciso’s goal. Gustavo Alfaro’s 4-4-2 allowed them to contain the German attacks, with particular attention paid to the defensive block and two shots on target from seven attempts in total. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill, who made six saves, was one of the architects of the result. On the counter, the South American side launched several quick breaks, while their substitutions injected freshness in the final minutes. The only notable weakness was a few fouls that earned them cards.
Germany
Penalties finished
1-1
Boston Stadium Paraguay
29/06/2026 21:30
·
Round of 32
Fil du match
42' ⚽ But - J. Enciso (passe M. Galarza) Paraguay, 42e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 46e 54' ⚽ But - K. Havertz (passe F. Wirtz) Allemagne, 54e 55' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Avalos (remplace G. Caballero) Paraguay, 55e 57' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Enciso (remplace Mauricio) Paraguay, 57e 63' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Undav (remplace J. Musiala) Allemagne, 63e 65' Carton jaune - A. Cubas Paraguay, 65e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Pavlovic (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 79e 88' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Sane (remplace N. Woltemade) Allemagne, 88e 91' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Almiron (remplace G. Velazquez) Paraguay, 91e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Caceres (remplace B. Ojeda) Paraguay, 99e 99' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Bobadilla (remplace A. Sanabria) Paraguay, 99e 102' VAR VAR - J. Tah Allemagne, 102e 105' Carton jaune - G. Alfaro Paraguay, 105e 105+1' Carton jaune - J. Nagelsmann Allemagne, 105+1e 106' Carton jaune - K. Havertz Allemagne, 106e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Wirtz (remplace N. Amiri) Allemagne, 110e 110' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Rudiger (remplace M. Thiaw) Allemagne, 110e 115' Carton jaune - J. Musiala Allemagne, 115e 117' Carton jaune - M. Galarza Paraguay, 117e 120+2' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Alonso (remplace Fabian Balbuena) Paraguay, 120+2e 120+1' ⚽ But - Mauricio Paraguay, 120+1e 120+2' ⚽ But - J. Kimmich Allemagne, 120+2e 120+2' ⚽ But - G. Gomez Paraguay, 120+2e 120+3' ⚽ But - J. Musiala Allemagne, 120+3e 120+3' ⚽ But - M. Galarza Paraguay, 120+3e 120+5' ⚽ But - N. Amiri Allemagne, 120+5e 120+6' ⚽ But - J. Canale Paraguay, 120+6e
Les chiffres du match
Tirs cadres : Germany 6 / Paraguay 3 Tirs : Germany 21 / Paraguay 7 Possession : Germany 75% / Paraguay 25% Corners : Germany 16 / Paraguay 6 Fautes : Germany 18 / Paraguay 12 Cartons jaunes : Germany 2 / Paraguay 2 Passes : Germany 799 / Paraguay 257 Precision des passes : Germany 90% / Paraguay 63% xG : Germany 1.49 / Paraguay 0.42
Joueurs clés
Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Orlando Gill (Paraguay) : note 8.2, 6 arret(s) Julio Enciso (Paraguay) : note 7.6, 1 but(s) Florian Wirtz (Germany) : note 8.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Matías Galarza (Paraguay) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s)
View match details for Mexico - South Africa
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
9' ⚽ 9' But Julián Quiñones, passe de Erik Lira (Mexique) 67' ⚽ 67' But Raúl Jiménez, passe de Roberto Alvarado (Mexique) 90+2' 90+2' Carton rouge César Montes (Mexique) 50' 50' Carton rouge Yaya Sithole (Afrique du Sud) 84' 84' Carton rouge Themba Zwane (Afrique du Sud) 17' 17' Carton jaune Teboho Mokoena (Afrique du Sud) 23' 23' Carton jaune Brian Gutiérrez (Mexique) 49' 49' Carton rouge Siphephelo Sithole (Afrique du Sud) 56' ↑↓ 56' Remplacement Lyle Foster remplace Thalente Mbatha (Afrique du Sud) 61' ↑↓ 61' Remplacement Jayden Adams remplace Themba Zwane (Afrique du Sud) 66' ↑↓ 66' Remplacement Álvaro Fidalgo remplace Gilberto Mora (Mexique) 66' ↑↓ 66' Remplacement Brian Gutiérrez remplace Luis Chávez (Mexique) 74' 74' Carton jaune Nkosinathi Sibisi (Afrique du Sud) 76' ↑↓ 76' Remplacement Raúl Jiménez remplace Armando González (Mexique) 76' ↑↓ 76' Remplacement Erik Lira remplace Edson Álvarez (Mexique) 77' ↑↓ 77' Remplacement Aubrey Modiba remplace Oswin Appollis (Afrique du Sud) 77' ↑↓ 77' Remplacement Iqraam Rayners remplace Evidence Makgopa (Afrique du Sud) 79' ↑↓ 79' Remplacement Julián Quiñones remplace Alexis Vega (Mexique) 82' VAR 82' VAR Themba Zwane - Card upgrade (Afrique du Sud)
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Raúl Rangel
Goalkeeper
15
Israel Reyes
Defender
3
César Montes
Defender
5
Johan Vásquez
Defender
23
Jesús Gallardo
Defender
6
Erik Lira
Midfielder
25
Roberto Alvarado
Midfielder
26
Brian Gutiérrez
Midfielder
8
Álvaro Fidalgo
Midfielder
16
Julián Quiñones
Midfielder
9
Raúl Jiménez
Forward
Substitutes 15
19
Gilberto Mora
24
Luis Chávez
4
Edson Álvarez
14
Armando González
10
Alexis Vega
12
Carlos Acevedo
13
Guillermo Ochoa
2
Jorge Sánchez
7
Luis Romo
20
Mateo Chávez
21
César Huerta
18
Obed Vargas
17
Orbelín Pineda
22
Guillermo Martínez
11
Santiago Giménez
Starters 11
1
Ronwen Williams
Goalkeeper
20
Khuliso Mudau
Defender
19
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Defender
21
Ime Okon
Defender
14
Mbekezeli Mbokazi
Defender
6
Aubrey Modiba
Defender
4
Teboho Mokoena
Midfielder
13
Siphephelo Sithole
Midfielder
23
Jayden Adams
Midfielder
15
Iqraam Rayners
Forward
9
Lyle Foster
Forward
Substitutes 15
5
Thalente Mbatha
11
Themba Zwane
7
Oswin Appollis
17
Evidence Makgopa
22
Ricardo Goss
16
Sipho Chaine
26
Bradley Cross
3
Khulumani Ndamane
24
Olwethu Makhanya
18
Samukelo Kabini
2
Tholo Thabang Matuludi
8
Tshepang Moremi
10
Relebohile Mofokeng
25
Kamogelo Sebelebele
12
Thapelo Maseko
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Mexico 4 / South Africa 2 Tirs : Mexico 16 / South Africa 3 Possession : Mexico 61% / South Africa 39% Corners : Mexico 3 / South Africa 1 Fautes : Mexico 12 / South Africa 11 Cartons jaunes : Mexico 1 / South Africa 2 Cartons rouges : Mexico 1 / South Africa 2 Passes : Mexico 520 / South Africa 335 Precision des passes : Mexico 90% / South Africa 81% xG : Mexico 1.41 / South Africa 0.07
Key players
Julián Quiñones (Mexico) : note 8.3, 1 but(s) Raúl Jiménez (Mexico) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Roberto Alvarado (Mexico) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Erik Lira (Mexico) : note 7.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) César Montes (Mexico) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) rouge(s) Raúl Rangel (Mexico) : note 7.2, 2 arret(s) Ronwen Williams (South Africa) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Israel Reyes (Mexico) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
11/06/2026 Mexico 2-0 South Africa (World Cup) 11/06/2010 South Africa 1-1 Mexico (World Cup)
11/06
Group A
Mexico
Finished
2-0
Estadio Azteca South Africa
View match details for South Korea - Czech Republic
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
59' ⚽ But - L. Krejci (passe V. Coufal) Tchéquie, 59e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lee Jae-Sung (remplace Hwang Hee-Chan) Corée du Sud, 62e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Sulc (remplace A. Hlozek) Tchéquie, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Schick (remplace T. Chory) Tchéquie, 64e 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Provod (remplace M. Sadilek) Tchéquie, 64e 67' ⚽ But - Hwang In-Beom (passe Lee Kang-In) Corée du Sud, 67e 69' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lee Tae-Seok (remplace Eom Ji-Sung) Corée du Sud, 69e 69' ↑↓ Remplacement - Son Heung-Min (remplace Oh Hyeon-Gyu) Corée du Sud, 69e 77' VAR VAR - T. Soucek Tchéquie, 77e 80' ⚽ But - Oh Hyeon-Gyu (passe Hwang In-Beom) Corée du Sud, 80e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - Hwang In-Beom (remplace Kim Jin-Gyu) Corée du Sud, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - Paik Seung-Ho (remplace Park Jin-Seob) Corée du Sud, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Sojka (remplace M. Chytil) Tchéquie, 84e 90+6' Carton jaune - Lee Gi-Hyuk Corée du Sud, 90+6e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Kim Seung-gyu
Goalkeeper
2
Han-Beom Lee
Defender
4
Kim Min-jae
Defender
3
Gi-Hyuk Lee
Defender
22
Young-woo Seol
Midfielder
6
Hwang In-beom
Midfielder
8
Seung Ho Paik
Midfielder
13
Lee Tae-seok
Midfielder
19
Kang-in Lee
Forward
10
Jae-sung Lee
Forward
7
Son Heung-min
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Hwang Hee-chan
25
Ji-sung Eom
18
Hyeon-gyu Oh
24
Jin-gyu Kim
16
Jin-seob Park
21
Jo Hyeonwoo
12
Song Bum-keun
15
Kim Moon-hwan
14
Wi-je Cho
5
Kim Tae-hyeon
26
Dong-gyeong Lee
23
Jens Castrop
17
Jun-Ho Bae
9
Gue-sung Cho
20
Yang Hyun-Jun
Starters 11
1
Matěj Kovář
Goalkeeper
6
Štěpán Chaloupek
Defender
4
Robin Hranáč
Defender
7
Ladislav Krejčí
Defender
5
Vladimír Coufal
Midfielder
22
Tomáš Souček
Midfielder
24
Alexandr Sojka
Midfielder
20
Jaroslav Zelený
Midfielder
17
Lukáš Provod
Forward
15
Pavel Šulc
Forward
10
Patrik Schick
Forward
Substitutes 15
18
Michal Sadílek
9
Adam Hložek
19
Tomáš Chorý
13
Mojmír Chytil
16
Jindřich Staněk
23
Lukáš Horníček
14
David Jurásek
2
David Zima
3
Tomáš Holeš
21
David Douděra
26
Denis Višinský
25
Hugo Sochurek
12
Lukáš Červ
8
Vladimír Darida
11
Jan Kuchta
Match stats
Tirs cadres : South Korea 6 / Czech Republic 4 Tirs : South Korea 15 / Czech Republic 8 Possession : South Korea 62% / Czech Republic 38% Corners : South Korea 4 / Czech Republic 5 Fautes : South Korea 9 / Czech Republic 16 Cartons jaunes : South Korea 1 / Czech Republic 0 Passes : South Korea 542 / Czech Republic 323 Precision des passes : South Korea 87% / Czech Republic 71% xG : South Korea 2.00 / Czech Republic 0.84
Key players
Hwang In-beom (South Korea) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Hyeon-gyu Oh (South Korea) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Kang-in Lee (South Korea) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Ladislav Krejčí (Czech Republic) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Kim Seung-gyu (South Korea) : note 7.5, 3 arret(s) Matěj Kovář (Czech Republic) : note 7, 4 arret(s) Vladimír Coufal (Czech Republic) : note 6.5, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lee Tae-seok (South Korea) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
12/06/2026 South Korea 2-1 Czechia (World Cup)
12/06
Group A
South Korea
Finished
2-1
Estadio Akron Czech Republic
View match details for Canada - Bosnia and Herzegovina
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
11' Carton jaune - A. Johnston Canada, 11e 21' ⚽ But - J. Lukic (passe S. Kolasinac) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 21e 45' Carton jaune - E. Demirovic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 45e 45+1' Carton jaune - J. Lukic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 45+1e 53' Carton jaune - L. De Fougerolles Canada, 53e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Millar (remplace J. Shaffelburg) Canada, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. David (remplace P. David) Canada, 61e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Buchanan (remplace A. Ahmed) Canada, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Lukic (remplace S. Bazdar) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Basic (remplace A. Gigovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 62e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Bajraktarevic (remplace I. Sunjic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Memic (remplace K. Alajbegovic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 74e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Oluwaseyi (remplace C. Larin) Canada, 76e 78' ⚽ But - C. Larin (passe P. David) Canada, 78e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Kolasinac (remplace D. Burnic) Bosnie-Herzégovine, 84e 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Eustaquio (remplace J. Osorio) Canada, 90+1e 90+3' Carton jaune - N. Katic Bosnie-Herzégovine, 90+3e
Line-ups
Starters 11
16
Maxime Crépeau
Goalkeeper
2
Alistair Johnston
Defender
4
Luc De Fougerolles
Defender
13
Derek Cornelius
Defender
22
Richie Laryea
Defender
17
Tajon Buchanan
Midfielder
8
Ismael Koné
Midfielder
7
Stephen Eustaquio
Midfielder
11
Liam Millar
Midfielder
10
Jonathan David
Forward
12
Tani Oluwaseyi
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Ali Ahmed
14
Jacob Shaffelburg
24
Promise David
9
Cyle Larin
21
Jonathan Osorio
1
Dayne St. Clair
18
Owen Goodman
23
Niko Sigur
3
Alfie Jones
5
Joel Waterman
15
Moise Bombito
19
Alphonso Davies
25
Nathan-Dylan Saliba
6
Mathieu Choinière
26
Jayden Nelson
Starters 11
1
Nikola Vasilj
Goalkeeper
7
Amar Dedić
Defender
18
Nikola Katić
Defender
4
Tarik Muharemović
Defender
5
Sead Kolašinac
Defender
20
Esmir Bajraktarević
Midfielder
6
Benjamin Tahirović
Midfielder
13
Ivan Bašić
Midfielder
15
Amar Memić
Midfielder
10
Ermedin Demirović
Forward
25
Jovo Lukić
Forward
Substitutes 15
8
Armin Gigović
9
Samed Baždar
14
Ivan Šunjić
19
Kerim Alajbegović
17
Dženis Burnić
12
Mladen Jurkas
22
Martin Zlomislić
24
Arjan Malić
21
Stjepan Radeljić
3
Dennis Hadžikadunić
2
Nihad Mujakić
16
Amir Hadžiahmetović
26
Ermin Mahmic
11
Edin Džeko
23
Haris Tabaković
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Canada 4 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Tirs : Canada 13 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 8 Possession : Canada 61% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 39% Corners : Canada 9 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 Fautes : Canada 10 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 20 Cartons jaunes : Canada 2 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Passes : Canada 415 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 270 Precision des passes : Canada 75% / Bosnia and Herzegovina 64% xG : Canada 1.25 / Bosnia and Herzegovina 0.98
Key players
Jovo Lukić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 7.5, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Cyle Larin (Canada) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Sead Kolašinac (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 8, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Nikola Katić (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 8.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Promise David (Canada) : note 6.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Maxime Crépeau (Canada) : note 6.9, 2 arret(s) Richie Laryea (Canada) : note 7.9 Tarik Muharemović (Bosnia and Herzegovina) : note 7.6
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
12/06/2026 Canada 1-1 Bosnia & Herzegovina (World Cup)
12/06
Group B
Canada
Finished
1-1
BMO Field Bosnia and Herzegovina
View match details for United States - Paraguay
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Damian Bobadilla 1-0 États-Unis 10' Carton jaune - Juan Caceres Paraguay, 10e 31' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 2-0 États-Unis · Passe : Christian Pulisic 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Damian Bobadilla (remplace Maurício Magalhães Prado) Paraguay, 45e 45' ↑↓ Remplacement - Christian Pulisic (remplace Sebastian Berhalter) États-Unis, 45e 50' ⚽ But - Folarin Balogun 3-0 États-Unis · Passe : Malik Tillman 52' VAR VAR - Tim Ream États-Unis, 52e 53' Carton jaune - Miguel Almirón Paraguay, 53e 59' Carton jaune - Tyler Adams États-Unis, 59e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - Antonio Sanabria (remplace Alex Arce) Paraguay, 62e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Sergiño Dest (remplace Timothy Weah) États-Unis, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Folarin Balogun (remplace Ricardo Pepi) États-Unis, 72e 73' ⚽ But - Maurício Magalhães Prado 3-1 Paraguay · Passe : Julio Enciso 79' Carton jaune - Diego Gomez Paraguay, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Miguel Almirón (remplace Ramon Sosa) Paraguay, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - Juan Caceres (remplace GÉtats-Unistavo Velázquez) Paraguay, 79e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Diego Gomez (remplace Alejandro Romero Gamarra) Paraguay, 80e 82' ↑↓ Remplacement - Malik Tillman (remplace Giovanni Reyna) États-Unis, 82e 88' Carton jaune - Alex Arce Paraguay, 88e 93' Carton jaune - Junior Alonso Paraguay, 93e 98' ⚽ But - Giovanni Reyna 4-1 États-Unis · Passe : Alex Freeman
Line-ups
Starters 11
24
Matthew Freese
Goalkeeper
16
Alexander Freeman
Defender
3
Chris Richards
Defender
13
Tim Ream
Defender
5
Antonee Robinson
Defender
4
Tyler Adams
Midfielder
17
Malik Tillman
Midfielder
2
Sergiño Dest
Midfielder
8
Weston McKennie
Midfielder
10
Christian Pulišić
Midfielder
20
Folarin Balogun
Forward
Substitutes 15
14
Sebastian Berhalter
1
Matt Turner
25
Chris Brady
6
Auston Trusty
12
Miles Robinson
22
Mark McKenzie
23
Joe Scally
18
Maximilian Arfsten
7
Giovanni Reyna
15
Cristian Roldán
11
Brenden Aaronson
21
Tim Weah
26
Alex Zendejas
9
Ricardo Pepi
19
Haji Wright
Starters 11
12
Orlando Gill
Goalkeeper
4
Juan Cáceres
Defender
15
Gustavo Gómez
Defender
3
Omar Alderete
Defender
6
Junior Alonso
Defender
8
Diego Gómez
Midfielder
14
Andrés Cubas
Midfielder
16
Damián Bobadilla
Midfielder
10
Miguel Almirón
Midfielder
9
Antonio Sanabria
Forward
19
Julio Enciso
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Mauricio
18
Alex Arce
22
Gastón Olveira
1
Roberto Fernández
5
Fabián Balbuena
26
Alexandro Maidana
2
Gustavo Velázquez
13
José Canale
20
Braian Ojeda
17
Alejandro Romero
24
Gustavo Caballero
23
Matías Galarza
21
Gabriel Ávalos
25
Isidro Pitta
7
Ramón Sosa
Match stats
Tirs cadres : United States 5 / Paraguay 1 Tirs : United States 15 / Paraguay 9 Possession : United States 64% / Paraguay 36% Corners : United States 3 / Paraguay 1 Fautes : United States 13 / Paraguay 17 Cartons jaunes : United States 1 / Paraguay 5 Cartons rouges : United States 0 / Paraguay 0
Key players
F. Balogun (United States) : note 9.1, 2 but(s) C. Pulišić (United States) : note 7.7, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) M. Tillman (United States) : note 7.49, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Maurício (Paraguay) : note 6.47, 1 but(s) J. Enciso (Paraguay) : note 6.89, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) T. Ream (United States) : note 7.3 O. Gill (Paraguay) : note 5.68, 3 arret(s) C. Richards (United States) : note 7.1
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
15/11/2025 USA 2-1 Paraguay (Friendlies) 28/03/2018 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Friendlies) 12/06/2016 USA 1-0 Paraguay (Copa America)
13/06
Group D
United States
Finished
4-1
SoFi Stadium Paraguay
View match details for Qatar - Switzerland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
16' Carton jaune - M. Abunada Qatar, 16e 17' ⚽ But - B. Embolo 0-1 Suisse 23' Carton jaune - J. Gaber Qatar, 23e 42' Carton jaune - D. Zakaria Suisse, 42e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Al Oui (remplace A. Fathi) Qatar, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Gaber (remplace K. Boudiaf) Qatar, 60e 60' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Abdurisag (remplace A. Alaaeldin) Qatar, 60e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Ndoye (remplace J. Manzambi) Suisse, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Aebischer (remplace F. Rieder) Suisse, 65e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. O. Madibo (remplace M. Al Mannai) Qatar, 79e 79' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Vargas (remplace Z. Amdouni) Suisse, 79e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - Edmilson Junior (remplace H. Al Haydos) Qatar, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Rodriguez (remplace M. Muheim) Suisse, 89e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Freuler (remplace A. Jashari) Suisse, 89e 90+4' ⚽ But - B. Khoukhi 1-1 Qatar · Passe : H. Al Amin
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Mahmud Abunad
Goalkeeper
13
Ayoub Al Oui
Defender
2
Pedro Miguel
Defender
16
Boualem Khoukhi
Defender
14
Homam Al-Amin
Defender
5
Jassem Gaber Abdulsallam
Midfielder
23
Assim Madibo
Midfielder
4
Issa Laye
Midfielder
8
Edmilson Junior
Forward
15
Yusuf Abdurisag
Forward
11
Akram Afif
Forward
Substitutes 15
20
Ahmed Fathi
12
Karim Boudiaf
7
Ahmed Alaaeldin
22
Meshaal Barsham
21
Salah Zakaria
3
Lucas Mendes
18
Sultan Al-Brake
25
Al-Hashmi Al-Hussain
6
Abdelaziz Hatem
17
Ahmed Al-Ganehi
26
Mohamed Naceur Almanai
19
Almoez Ali
9
Mohammed Muntari
24
Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid
10
Hassan Al Haydos
Starters 11
1
Gregor Kobel
Goalkeeper
6
Denis Zakaria
Defender
4
Nico Elvedi
Defender
5
Manuel Akanji
Defender
13
Ricardo Rodríguez
Defender
20
Michel Aebischer
Midfielder
10
Granit Xhaka
Midfielder
8
Remo Freuler
Midfielder
11
Dan Ndoye
Forward
7
Breel Embolo
Forward
17
Rubén Vargas
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Fabian Rieder
9
Johan Manzambi
12
Yvon Mvogo
21
Marvin Keller
25
Luca Jaquez
18
Eray Cömert
24
Aurèle Amenda
15
Djibril Sow
3
Silvan Widmer
2
Miro Muheim
16
Christian Fassnacht
14
Ardon Jashari
26
Cédric Itten
23
Zeki Amdouni
19
Noah Okafor
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Qatar 3 / Switzerland 7 Tirs : Qatar 6 / Switzerland 25 Possession : Qatar 31% / Switzerland 69% Corners : Qatar 3 / Switzerland 9 Fautes : Qatar 12 / Switzerland 11 Cartons jaunes : Qatar 2 / Switzerland 1 Passes : Qatar 266 / Switzerland 568 Precision des passes : Qatar 71% / Switzerland 91% xG : Qatar 0.64 / Switzerland 3.15
Key players
Breel Embolo (Switzerland) : note 7, 1 but(s) Mahmud Abunad (Qatar) : note 6.9, 5 arret(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Gregor Kobel (Switzerland) : note 7.9, 3 arret(s) Rubén Vargas (Switzerland) : note 7.9 Nico Elvedi (Switzerland) : note 7.5 Homam Al-Amin (Qatar) : note 7.3 Manuel Akanji (Switzerland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Rodríguez (Switzerland) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/11/2018 Switzerland 0-1 Qatar (Friendlies)
13/06
Group B
Qatar
Finished
1-1
Levi's Stadium Switzerland
View match details for Brazil - Morocco
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
21' ⚽ But - I. Saibari 0-1 Maroc · Passe : B. Diaz 32' ⚽ But - Vinicius Junior 1-1 Brésil · Passe : Bruno Guimaraes 37' Carton jaune - Casemiro Brésil, 37e 43' Carton jaune - Ibanez Brésil, 43e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Ibanez (remplace Danilo) Brésil, 46e 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - Casemiro (remplace Fabinho) Brésil, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - Lucas Paqueta (remplace M. Cunha) Brésil, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Thiago (remplace Luiz Henrique) Brésil, 62e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Diaz (remplace C. Talbi) Maroc, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ounahi (remplace S. El Mourabet) Maroc, 65e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Mazraoui (remplace A. Salah-Eddine) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. El Khannouss (remplace A. Amaimouni) Maroc, 80e 80' ↑↓ Remplacement - Bruno Guimaraes (remplace Danilo Santos) Brésil, 80e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Saibari (remplace S. Rahimi) Maroc, 89e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Alisson
Goalkeeper
24
Roger Ibañez
Defender
4
Marquinhos
Defender
3
Gabriel Magalhães
Defender
16
Douglas Santos
Defender
5
Casemiro
Midfielder
8
Bruno Guimarães
Midfielder
20
Lucas Paquetá
Midfielder
11
Raphinha
Midfielder
7
Vinícius Júnior
Midfielder
25
Igor Thiago
Forward
Substitutes 14
13
Danilo
17
Fabinho
21
Luiz Henrique
9
Matheus Cunha
23
Ederson
12
Weverton
6
Alex Sandro
14
Bremer
15
Léo Pereira
18
Danilo Santos
26
Rayan
2
Éderson
19
Endrick
22
Gabriel Martinelli
Starters 11
1
Bono
Goalkeeper
2
Achraf Hakimi
Defender
14
Issa Diop
Defender
18
Chadi Riad
Defender
3
Noussair Mazraoui
Defender
24
Neil El Aynaoui
Midfielder
6
Ayyoub Bouaddi
Midfielder
10
Brahim Díaz
Midfielder
8
Azzedine Ounahi
Midfielder
23
Bilal El Khannouss
Midfielder
11
Ismael Saibari
Forward
Substitutes 15
7
Chemsdine Talbi
15
Samir El Mourabet
12
Munir El Kajoui
22
Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
26
Anass Salah-Eddine
5
Marwane Saadane
25
Redouane Halhal
13
Zakaria El Ouahdi
19
Youssef Belammari
17
Amine Sbai
16
Gessime Yassine
4
Sofyan Amrabat
20
Ayoub El Kaabi
9
Soufiane Rahimi
21
Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Brazil 4 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Brazil 10 / Morocco 12 Possession : Brazil 55% / Morocco 45% Corners : Brazil 4 / Morocco 0 Fautes : Brazil 14 / Morocco 12 Cartons jaunes : Brazil 2 / Morocco 0 Passes : Brazil 465 / Morocco 383 Precision des passes : Brazil 88% / Morocco 86% xG : Brazil 1.12 / Morocco 1.28
Key players
Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Ismael Saibari (Morocco) : note 7.7, 1 but(s) Bruno Guimarães (Brazil) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Brahim Díaz (Morocco) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Bono (Morocco) : note 6.9, 3 arret(s) Marquinhos (Brazil) : note 7.2 Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil) : note 7.2 Alisson (Brazil) : note 6.5, 1 arret(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
25/03/2023 Morocco 2-1 Brazil (Friendlies)
13/06
Group C
Brazil
Finished
1-1
MetLife Stadium Morocco
View match details for Haiti - Scotland
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' ⚽ But - J. McGinn 0-1 Écosse 39' Carton jaune - J. Bellegarde Haïti, 39e 46' Carton jaune - A. Hickey Écosse, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Deedson (remplace J. Casimir) Haïti, 61e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Gannon-Doak (remplace R. Christie) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Hickey (remplace N. Patterson) Écosse, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Adams (remplace L. Dykes) Écosse, 75e 76' ↑↓ Remplacement - W. Isidor (remplace L. Joseph) Haïti, 76e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. McGinn (remplace F. Curtis) Écosse, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - L. Shankland (remplace K. McLean) Écosse, 83e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Providence (remplace Y. Fortune) Haïti, 85e 90+1' Carton jaune - F. Curtis Écosse, 90+1e 90+5' Carton jaune - K. McLean Écosse, 90+5e
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Johny Placide
Goalkeeper
2
Carlens Arcus
Defender
4
Ricardo Adé
Defender
5
Hannes Delcroix
Defender
8
Martin Expérience
Defender
11
Louicius Don Deedson
Midfielder
17
Danley Jean Jacques
Midfielder
10
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
Midfielder
15
Ruben Providence
Midfielder
20
Frantzdy Pierrot
Forward
18
Wilson Isidor
Forward
Substitutes 15
21
Josué Casimir
12
Alexandre Pierre
23
Josué Duverger
3
Keeto Thermoncy
13
Duke Lacroix
14
Garven-Michee Metusala
22
Jean-Kévin Duverne
24
Wilguens Paugain
6
Carl Fred Sainté
25
Dominique Simon
26
Woodensky Pierre
7
Derrick Etienne
9
Duckens Nazon
16
Lenny Joseph
19
Yassin Fortune
Starters 11
1
Angus Gunn
Goalkeeper
2
Aaron Hickey
Defender
5
Grant Hanley
Defender
13
Jack Hendry
Defender
3
Andy Robertson
Defender
17
Ben Gannon-Doak
Midfielder
4
Scott McTominay
Midfielder
19
Lewis Ferguson
Midfielder
7
John McGinn
Midfielder
20
Lawrence Shankland
Forward
10
Che Adams
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Liam Kelly
21
Craig Gordon
6
Kieran Tierney
15
John Souttar
16
Dominic Hyam
22
Nathan Patterson
24
Tony Ralston
26
Scott McKenna
8
Tyler Fletcher
11
Ryan Christie
23
Kenny McLean
25
Findlay Curtis
9
Lyndon Dykes
14
Ross Stewart
18
George Hirst
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Haiti 2 / Scotland 2 Tirs : Haiti 14 / Scotland 9 Possession : Haiti 54% / Scotland 46% Corners : Haiti 4 / Scotland 3 Fautes : Haiti 23 / Scotland 21 Cartons jaunes : Haiti 1 / Scotland 3 Passes : Haiti 426 / Scotland 366 Precision des passes : Haiti 85% / Scotland 82% xG : Haiti 1.01 / Scotland 1.07
Key players
John McGinn (Scotland) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Grant Hanley (Scotland) : note 7.5 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (Haiti) : note 7.2, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Johny Placide (Haiti) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Angus Gunn (Scotland) : note 6.9, 1 arret(s) Ben Gannon-Doak (Scotland) : note 7.3 Lewis Ferguson (Scotland) : note 7.3 Ricardo Adé (Haiti) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
14/06
Group C
Haiti
Finished
0-1
Gillette Stadium Scotland
View match details for Australia - Turkey
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
27' ⚽ But - N. Irankunda 1-0 Australie · Passe : P. Okon-Engstler 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Yilmaz (remplace K. Yildiz) Turquie, 46e 61' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Irankunda (remplace N. Velupillay) Australie, 61e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - O. Kokcu (remplace Y. Akgun) Turquie, 62e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - M. Toure (remplace T. Yengi) Australie, 74e 74' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Italiano (remplace J. Geria) Australie, 74e 75' ⚽ But - C. Metcalfe 2-0 Australie 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - I. Yuksek (remplace S. Ozcan) Turquie, 81e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - Z. Celik (remplace M. Muldur) Turquie, 81e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Bos (remplace A. Behich) Australie, 84e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - P. Okon-Engstler (remplace J. Irvine) Australie, 84e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - K. Akturkoglu (remplace D. Gul) Turquie, 85e 86' Carton jaune - Y. Akgun Turquie, 86e
Line-ups
Starters 11
18
Patrick Beach
Goalkeeper
4
Jacob Italiano
Defender
3
Alessandro Circati
Defender
19
Harry Souttar
Defender
21
Cameron Burgess
Defender
5
Jordan Bos
Defender
8
Connor Metcalfe
Midfielder
13
Aiden O'Neill
Midfielder
24
Paul Okon-Engstler
Midfielder
17
Nestory Irankunda
Midfielder
9
Mohamed Touré
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Mathew Ryan
12
Paul Izzo
2
Miloš Degenek
6
Jason Geria
16
Aziz Behich
25
Lucas Herrington
15
Kai Trewin
14
Cameron Devlin
22
Jackson Irvine
7
Mathew Leckie
10
Ajdin Hrustić
11
Awer Mabil
20
Cristian Volpato
23
Nishan Velupillay
26
Tete Yengi
Starters 11
23
Uğurcan Çakır
Goalkeeper
2
Zeki Çelik
Defender
3
Merih Demiral
Defender
14
Abdülkerim Bardakcı
Defender
20
Ferdi Kadıoğlu
Defender
16
İsmail Yüksek
Midfielder
10
Hakan Çalhanoğlu
Midfielder
8
Arda Güler
Midfielder
6
Orkun Kökçü
Midfielder
21
Barış Alper Yılmaz
Midfielder
7
Kerem Aktürkoğlu
Forward
Substitutes 15
1
Mert Günok
12
Altay Bayındır
4
Çağlar Söyüncü
13
Eren Elmalı
15
Ozan Kabak
18
Mert Müldür
25
Samet Akaydın
22
Kaan Ayhan
5
Salih Özcan
17
İrfan Can Kahveci
19
Yunus Akgün
24
Oğuz Aydın
26
Can Uzun
9
Deniz Gül
11
Kenan Yıldız
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Tirs : Australia 9 / Turkey 25 Possession : Australia 31% / Turkey 69% Corners : Australia 4 / Turkey 6 Fautes : Australia 8 / Turkey 3 Passes : Australia 250 / Turkey 581 Precision des passes : Australia 77% / Turkey 90% xG : Australia 0.81 / Turkey 1.14
Key players
Patrick Beach (Australia) : note 7.9, 6 arret(s) Connor Metcalfe (Australia) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Nestory Irankunda (Australia) : note 7.5, 1 but(s) Paul Okon-Engstler (Australia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) İsmail Yüksek (Turkey) : note 7.5 Harry Souttar (Australia) : note 7.3 Uğurcan Çakır (Turkey) : note 6.3, 2 arret(s) Alessandro Circati (Australia) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
14/06
Group D
Australia
Finished
2-0
BC Place Turkey
View match details for Germany - Curaçao
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
6' ⚽ But - F. Nmecha 1-0 Allemagne · Passe : F. Wirtz 21' ⚽ But - L. Comenencia 1-1 Curaçao 38' ⚽ But - N. Schlotterbeck 2-1 Allemagne · Passe : N. Brown 45+5' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 3-1 Allemagne 46' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Hansen (remplace J. Antonisse) Curaçao, 46e 47' ⚽ But - J. Musiala 4-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 64' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Musiala (remplace D. Undav) Allemagne, 64e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Locadia (remplace J. Margaritha) Curaçao, 65e 68' ⚽ But - N. Brown 5-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Tah (remplace A. Rudiger) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - F. Nmecha (remplace L. Goretzka) Allemagne, 73e 73' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Brown (remplace D. Raum) Allemagne, 73e 78' ⚽ But - D. Undav 6-1 Allemagne · Passe : J. Kimmich 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Chong (remplace G. Kastaneer) Curaçao, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Kimmich (remplace W. Anton) Allemagne, 83e 88' ⚽ But - K. Havertz 7-1 Allemagne · Passe : D. Undav
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Manuel Neuer
Goalkeeper
6
Joshua Kimmich
Defender
4
Jonathan Tah
Defender
15
Nico Schlotterbeck
Defender
18
Nathaniel Brown
Defender
23
Felix Nmecha
Midfielder
5
Aleksandar Pavlović
Midfielder
19
Leroy Sané
Midfielder
10
Jamal Musiala
Midfielder
17
Florian Wirtz
Midfielder
7
Kai Havertz
Forward
Substitutes 15
26
Deniz Undav
21
Alexander Nübel
12
Oliver Baumann
22
David Raum
3
Waldemar Anton
2
Antonio Rüdiger
24
Malick Thiaw
9
Jamie Leweling
8
Leon Goretzka
25
Assan Ouédraogo
20
Nadiem Amiri
16
Angelo Stiller
13
Pascal Groß
11
Nick Woltemade
14
Maximilian Beier
Starters 11
1
Eloy Room
Goalkeeper
5
Sherel Constancio Floranus
Defender
23
Riechedly Bazoer
Defender
18
Armando Obispo
Defender
24
Deveron Fonville
Defender
8
Livano Comenencia
Midfielder
10
Leandro Bacuna
Midfielder
7
Juninho Bacuna
Midfielder
21
Tahith Chong
Midfielder
9
Jürgen Locadia
Forward
12
Sontje Hansen
Forward
Substitutes 15
11
Jeremy Antonisse
16
Jearl Margaritha
26
Trevor Iriving Doornbusch
25
Tyrick Bodak
3
Jurien Gaari
20
Joshua Brenet
2
Shurandy Sambo
4
Roshon van Eijma
15
Ar'Jany Martha
14
Kenji Gorré
22
Kevin Felida
13
Tyrese Noslin
6
Godfried Roemeratoe
19
Gervane Kastaneer
17
Brandley Kuwas
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Germany 12 / Curaçao 2 Tirs : Germany 26 / Curaçao 8 Possession : Germany 65% / Curaçao 35% Corners : Germany 8 / Curaçao 1 Fautes : Germany 18 / Curaçao 10 Passes : Germany 630 / Curaçao 336 Precision des passes : Germany 87% / Curaçao 82% xG : Germany 3.90 / Curaçao 0.40
Key players
Deniz Undav (Germany) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Kai Havertz (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 but(s) Nathaniel Brown (Germany) : note 8, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Joshua Kimmich (Germany) : note 8.2, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Felix Nmecha (Germany) : note 8.6, 1 but(s) Nico Schlotterbeck (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Jamal Musiala (Germany) : note 8.2, 1 but(s) Livano Comenencia (Curaçao) : note 7.3, 1 but(s)
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
14/06/2026 Germany 7-1 Curaçao (World Cup)
14/06
Group E
Germany
Finished
7-1
NRG Stadium Curaçao
View match details for Netherlands - Japan
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
51' ⚽ But - V. van Dijk 1-0 Pays-Bas · Passe : R. Gravenberch 57' ⚽ But - K. Nakamura 1-1 Japon · Passe : T. Kubo 61' Carton jaune - C. Summerville Pays-Bas, 61e 64' ⚽ But - C. Summerville 2-1 Pays-Bas · Passe : R. Gravenberch 66' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Maeda (remplace J. Ito) Japon, 66e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - D. Malen (remplace M. Depay) Pays-Bas, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Summerville (remplace T. Koopmeiners) Pays-Bas, 70e 70' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Reijnders (remplace Q. Timber) Pays-Bas, 70e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Watanabe (remplace T. Tomiyasu) Japon, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - T. Kubo (remplace K. Ogawa) Japon, 75e 75' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Doan (remplace Y. Sugawara) Japon, 75e 81' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Gravenberch (remplace N. Ake) Pays-Bas, 81e 83' Carton jaune - M. Depay Pays-Bas, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Ueda (remplace K. Shiogai) Japon, 84e 85' ↑↓ Remplacement - C. Gakpo (remplace B. Brobbey) Pays-Bas, 85e 88' ⚽ But - D. Kamada 2-2 Japon · Passe : K. Ogawa 90+1' Carton jaune - M. van de Ven Pays-Bas, 90+1e 89' ⚽ But - K. Ogawa 2-2 Japon
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Bart Verbruggen
Goalkeeper
22
Denzel Dumfries
Defender
6
Jan Paul van Hecke
Defender
4
Virgil van Dijk
Defender
15
Micky van de Ven
Defender
8
Ryan Gravenberch
Midfielder
21
Frenkie de Jong
Midfielder
14
Tijjani Reijnders
Midfielder
24
Crysencio Summerville
Forward
18
Donyell Malen
Forward
11
Cody Gakpo
Forward
Substitutes 15
23
Mark Flekken
13
Robin Roefs
25
Jorrel Hato
2
Lutsharel Geertruida
12
Mats Wieffer
5
Nathan Aké
16
Guus Til
3
Marten de Roon
7
Justin Kluivert
26
Quinten Timber
20
Teun Koopmeiners
19
Brian Brobbey
10
Memphis Depay
9
Wout Weghorst
17
Noa Lang
Starters 11
1
Zion Suzuki
Goalkeeper
16
Tsuyoshi Watanabe
Defender
3
Shogo Taniguchi
Defender
21
Hiroki Itō
Defender
10
Ritsu Doan
Midfielder
24
Kaishu Sano
Midfielder
15
Daichi Kamada
Midfielder
13
Keito Nakamura
Midfielder
8
Takefusa Kubo
Forward
11
Daizen Maeda
Forward
18
Ayase Ueda
Forward
Substitutes 15
12
Keisuke Osako
23
Tomoki Hayakawa
20
Ayumu Seko
4
Ko Itakura
25
Junnosuke Suzuki
2
Yukinari Sugawara
22
Takehiro Tomiyasu
5
Yuto Nagatomo
7
Ao Tanaka
17
Yuito Suzuki
14
Junya Ito
9
Keisuke Goto
19
Koki Ogawa
26
Kento Shiogai
6
Shuto Machino
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Netherlands 4 / Japan 1 Tirs : Netherlands 6 / Japan 4 Possession : Netherlands 70% / Japan 30% Corners : Netherlands 4 / Japan 1 Fautes : Netherlands 4 / Japan 5 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 1 / Japan 0 Passes : Netherlands 427 / Japan 182 Precision des passes : Netherlands 89% / Japan 83% xG : Netherlands 0.45 / Japan 0.18
Key players
Ryan Gravenberch (Netherlands) : note 7.3, 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) : note 7.9, 1 but(s) Crysencio Summerville (Netherlands) : note 7.6, 1 but(s), 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Keito Nakamura (Japan) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Takefusa Kubo (Japan) : note 6.9, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Zion Suzuki (Japan) : note 6.6, 2 arret(s) Jan Paul van Hecke (Netherlands) : note 7.3 Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) : note 7.3
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
19/06/2010 Netherlands 1-0 Japan (World Cup)
14/06
Group F
Netherlands
Finished
2-2
AT&T Stadium Japan
View match details for Ivory Coast - Ecuador
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
28' Carton jaune - S. Fofana Côte d'Ivoire, 28e 38' Carton jaune - F. Kessie Côte d'Ivoire, 38e 40' Carton jaune - G. Doue Côte d'Ivoire, 40e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Minda (remplace N. Angulo) Équateur, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Wahi (remplace A. Bonny) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 56' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Toure (remplace A. Diallo) Côte d'Ivoire, 56e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Yeboah (remplace A. Preciado) Équateur, 62e 62' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Franco (remplace J. Porozo) Équateur, 62e 73' Carton jaune - J. Porozo Équateur, 73e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - N. Pepe (remplace C. Inao Oulai) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - S. Fofana (remplace I. Sangare) Côte d'Ivoire, 77e 77' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Valencia (remplace K. Rodriguez) Équateur, 77e 89' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Doue (remplace O. Kossounou) Côte d'Ivoire, 89e 90' ⚽ But - A. Diallo 1-0 Côte d'Ivoire · Passe : W. Singo
Line-ups
Starters 11
1
Yahia Fofana
Goalkeeper
17
Guéla Doué
Defender
5
Wilfried Singo
Defender
20
Emmanuel Agbadou
Defender
3
Ghislain Konan
Defender
11
Yan Diomande
Midfielder
8
Franck Kessié
Midfielder
6
Seko Fofana
Midfielder
24
Bazoumana Touré
Midfielder
19
Nicolas Pépé
Forward
12
Elye Wahi
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Mohamed Koné
23
Alban Lafont
13
Christopher Operi
2
Ousmane Diomande
7
Odilon Kossounou
21
Evan Ndicka
18
Ibrahim Sangaré
25
Parfait Guiagon
15
Amad Diallo
10
Simon Adingra
26
Christ Inao Oulaï
4
Jean Michaël Seri
22
Evann Guessand
9
Ange-Yoan Bonny
14
Oumar Diakité
Starters 11
1
Hernán Galíndez
Goalkeeper
21
Alan Franco
Defender
4
Joel Ordóñez
Defender
6
Willian Pacho
Defender
9
John Yeboah
Midfielder
23
Moisés Caicedo
Midfielder
15
Pedro Vite
Midfielder
3
Piero Hincapié
Midfielder
19
Gonzalo Plata
Forward
13
Enner Valencia
Forward
14
Alan Minda
Forward
Substitutes 15
22
Gonzalo Valle
12
Moisés Ramírez
26
Yaimar Medina
25
Jackson Porozo
2
Félix Torres
20
Nilson Angulo
10
Kendry Páez
7
Pervis Estupiñán
5
Jordy Alcivar
17
Ángelo Preciado
18
Denil Castillo
16
Jordy Caicedo
8
Anthony Valencia
24
Jeremy Arevalo
11
Kevin Rodriguez
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Ivory Coast 1 / Ecuador 0 Tirs : Ivory Coast 6 / Ecuador 6 Possession : Ivory Coast 45% / Ecuador 55% Corners : Ivory Coast 2 / Ecuador 0 Fautes : Ivory Coast 8 / Ecuador 3 Cartons jaunes : Ivory Coast 3 / Ecuador 0 Passes : Ivory Coast 233 / Ecuador 285 Precision des passes : Ivory Coast 83% / Ecuador 87% xG : Ivory Coast 0.73 / Ecuador 0.54
Key players
Hernán Galíndez (Ecuador) : note 7.2, 1 arret(s) Yan Diomande (Ivory Coast) : note 7.2 Pedro Vite (Ecuador) : note 7.2 Guéla Doué (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Franck Kessié (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9, 1 carton(s) jaune(s) Alan Franco (Ecuador) : note 7 Emmanuel Agbadou (Ivory Coast) : note 6.9 Enner Valencia (Ecuador) : note 6.9
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
No reliable head-to-head available yet.
15/06
Group E
Ivory Coast
Finished
1-0
Lincoln Financial Field Ecuador
View match details for Sweden - Tunisia
Summary
Line-ups
Stats
Head-to-head
Match feed
7' ⚽ But - Y. Ayari 1-0 Suède 30' ⚽ But - A. Isak 2-0 Suède · Passe : V. Gyokeres 43' ⚽ But - O. Rekik 2-1 Tunisie · Passe : H. Mejbri 54' Carton jaune - R. Khedira Tunisie, 54e 59' ⚽ But - V. Gyokeres 3-1 Suède · Passe : A. Isak 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - G. Gudmundsson (remplace E. Stroud) Suède, 65e 65' ↑↓ Remplacement - B. Nygren (remplace L. Bergvall) Suède, 65e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Saad (remplace S. Tounekti) Tunisie, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - Y. Valery (remplace M. Belhadj) Tunisie, 72e 72' ↑↓ Remplacement - E. Skhiri (remplace E. Achouri) Tunisie, 72e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - R. Khedira (remplace I. Gharbi) Tunisie, 83e 83' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Slimane (remplace F. Chaouat) Tunisie, 83e 84' ↑↓ Remplacement - J. Karlstrom (remplace M. Svanberg) Suède, 84e 84' ⚽ But - M. Svanberg 4-1 Suède · Passe : A. Isak 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Isak (remplace A. Elanga) Suède, 90+1e 90+1' ↑↓ Remplacement - A. Bernhardsson (remplace D. Svensson) Suède, 90+1e 90+6' ⚽ But - Y. Ayari 5-1 Suède · Passe : L. Bergvall
Line-ups
Starters 11
23
Kristoffer Nordfeldt
Goalkeeper
2
Gustaf Lagerbielke
Defender
4
Isak Hien
Defender
3
Victor Lindelöf
Defender
16
Jesper Karlström
Midfielder
21
Alexander Bernhardsson
Midfielder
10
Benjamin Nygren
Midfielder
18
Yasin Ayari
Midfielder
5
Gabriel Gudmundsson
Midfielder
17
Viktor Gyökeres
Forward
9
Alexander Isak
Forward
Substitutes 15
24
Elliot Stroud
7
Lucas Bergvall
1
Jacob Widell Zetterström
12
Viktor Johansson
14
Hjalmar Ekdal
20
Eric Smith
15
Carl Starfelt
8
Daniel Svensson
6
Herman Johansson
13
Ken Sema
19
Mattias Svanberg
22
Besfort Zeneli
26
Taha Abdi Ali
11
Anthony Elanga
25
Gustaf Nilsson
Starters 11
1
Abdelmouhib Chamakh
Goalkeeper
20
Yan Valery
Defender
4
Omar Rekik
Defender
3
Montassar Talbi
Defender
21
Amine Ben Hmida
Defender
2
Ali Abdi
Defender
13
Rani Khedira
Midfielder
17
Ellyes Skhiri
Midfielder
10
Hannibal Mejbri
Midfielder
8
Elias Saad
Forward
25
Anis Ben Slimane
Forward
Substitutes 15
16
Aymen Dahmen
22
Sabri Ben Hessen
5
Adem Arous
6
Dylan Bronn
23
Moataz Nefati
24
Raed Chikhaoui
12
Mortadha Ben Ouanes
11
Ismael Gharbi
15
Mohamed Belhadj Mahmoud
26
Sebastian Tounekti
7
Elias Achouri
14
Khalil Ayari
18
Rayan Elloumi
9
Hazem Mastouri
19
Firas Chaouat
Match stats
Tirs cadres : Sweden 7 / Tunisia 2 Tirs : Sweden 13 / Tunisia 6 Possession : Sweden 49% / Tunisia 51% Corners : Sweden 4 / Tunisia 2 Fautes : Sweden 10 / Tunisia 8 Cartons jaunes : Sweden 0 / Tunisia 1 Passes : Sweden 353 / Tunisia 362 Precision des passes : Sweden 79% / Tunisia 79% xG : Sweden 1.26 / Tunisia 0.20
Key players
Alexander Isak (Sweden) : note 8.9, 1 but(s), 2 passe(s) decisive(s) Yasin Ayari (Sweden) : note 8.3, 2 but(s) Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden) : note 8.2, 1 but(s), 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) : note 7.3, 1 but(s) Omar Rekik (Tunisia) : note 7.2, 1 but(s) Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) : note 7.3, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Lucas Bergvall (Sweden) : note 6.6, 1 passe(s) decisive(s) Gabriel Gudmundsson (Sweden) : note 7.2
Absences & injuries
No confirmed absence yet.
Head-to-head
15/06/2026 Sweden 5-1 Tunisia (World Cup)
15/06
Group F
Sweden
Finished
5-1
Estadio BBVA Tunisia
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