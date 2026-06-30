World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco Level at Half-Time (0-0)

The Netherlands and Morocco are locked at 0-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at the Monterrey stadium.

The Netherlands and Morocco are level at half-time at the Monterrey stadium, after a cagey first half in this 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match. The score remains 0-0 after 45 minutes marked by few clear-cut chances and possession slightly in Morocco’s favor.

The match, which kicked off at 19:00 local time, has seen the two teams deploy distinct strategies, with a 3-4-2-1 for the Dutch under Ronald Koeman and a 4-2-3-1 for Morocco, led by Mohamed Ouahbi. Despite solid work in midfield, the attacks have struggled to make an impact on the scoreboard.

Morocco have had slightly more of the ball, with 54% possession compared with 44% for the Netherlands, and have been more incisive with two shots on target to none for the Dutch. Corner kicks are also in Morocco’s favor (2 to 1).

The first notable opportunities came from the Moroccan side, including a 13th-minute burst by Ismael Saibari that was stopped by Virgil van Dijk. The match has nevertheless remained tense, with tempers calmed after an altercation between Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke in the 8th minute, with no sanction.

The Netherlands operate in a 3-4-2-1 with a solid defensive base

The Netherlands line up with a three-man back line made up of Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké. In this system, Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven operate on the flanks, supporting a three-man midfield combining Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, with Tijjani Reijnders complementing them. In attack, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville are trying to break through a compact Moroccan defense. Bart Verbruggen has been alert, making two decisive saves.

Morocco press on with a 4-2-3-1 orchestrated by Mohamed Ouahbi

Morocco are relying on a back four with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui as full-backs, protected by Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui in midfield. Their attacking creativity comes through Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss, with Ismael Saibari leading the line. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has had to intervene several times, notably to deal with Dutch attempts. The first half points to a lively and balanced second half, with the score still goalless. Half-time 0-0 Monterrey Stadium Morocco NetherlandsMorocco Fil du match 45'⚽Mi-temps, Pays-Bas 0-0 Maroc. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode.0-0 Les chiffres du match Tirs cadres : Netherlands 1 / Morocco 2

: Netherlands 1 / Morocco 2 Tirs : Netherlands 3 / Morocco 3

: Netherlands 3 / Morocco 3 Possession : Netherlands 51% / Morocco 49%

: Netherlands 51% / Morocco 49% Corners : Netherlands 4 / Morocco 2

: Netherlands 4 / Morocco 2 Fautes : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 5

: Netherlands 5 / Morocco 5 Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 0

: Netherlands 0 / Morocco 0 Cartons rouges : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 0