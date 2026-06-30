World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco Level at Half-Time (0-0)

The Netherlands and Morocco are locked at 0-0 at half-time in their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match at the Monterrey stadium.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Pays-Bas VS Maroc, le 30/06/2026 02:00, stade Monterrey Stadium
Illustration du match Pays-Bas VS Maroc, le 30/06/2026 02:00, stade Monterrey Stadium
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SUMMARY

The Netherlands and Morocco are level at half-time at the Monterrey stadium, after a cagey first half in this 2026 World Cup round-of-16 match. The score remains 0-0 after 45 minutes marked by few clear-cut chances and possession slightly in Morocco’s favor.

The match, which kicked off at 19:00 local time, has seen the two teams deploy distinct strategies, with a 3-4-2-1 for the Dutch under Ronald Koeman and a 4-2-3-1 for Morocco, led by Mohamed Ouahbi. Despite solid work in midfield, the attacks have struggled to make an impact on the scoreboard.

Morocco have had slightly more of the ball, with 54% possession compared with 44% for the Netherlands, and have been more incisive with two shots on target to none for the Dutch. Corner kicks are also in Morocco’s favor (2 to 1).

The first notable opportunities came from the Moroccan side, including a 13th-minute burst by Ismael Saibari that was stopped by Virgil van Dijk. The match has nevertheless remained tense, with tempers calmed after an altercation between Saibari and Jan Paul van Hecke in the 8th minute, with no sanction.

The Netherlands operate in a 3-4-2-1 with a solid defensive base

The Netherlands line up with a three-man back line made up of Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké. In this system, Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven operate on the flanks, supporting a three-man midfield combining Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, with Tijjani Reijnders complementing them. In attack, Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville are trying to break through a compact Moroccan defense. Bart Verbruggen has been alert, making two decisive saves.

Morocco press on with a 4-2-3-1 orchestrated by Mohamed Ouahbi

Morocco are relying on a back four with Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui as full-backs, protected by Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui in midfield. Their attacking creativity comes through Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi and Bilal El Khannouss, with Ismael Saibari leading the line. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has had to intervene several times, notably to deal with Dutch attempts. The first half points to a lively and balanced second half, with the score still goalless.

Netherlands
Half-time Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
30/06/2026 02:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 45'Mi-temps, Pays-Bas 0-0 Maroc. Aucun but ni carton rouge signale par la source live en premiere periode.0-0
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Netherlands 1 / Morocco 2
  • Tirs : Netherlands 3 / Morocco 3
  • Possession : Netherlands 51% / Morocco 49%
  • Corners : Netherlands 4 / Morocco 2
  • Fautes : Netherlands 5 / Morocco 5
  • Cartons jaunes : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 0
  • Cartons rouges : Netherlands 0 / Morocco 0
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Half-time Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Upcoming New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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FIL D'ACTU
02:54 Football : World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco Level at Half-Time (0-0)
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02:54 World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco Level at Half-Time (0-0)