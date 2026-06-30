World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco starting lineups

The Netherlands and Morocco have named their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash at Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, June 30.

The standout clash in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup pits the Netherlands against Morocco this Tuesday, June 30, at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Monterrey Stadium. This knockout match will see two tactically distinct sides face off, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands line up in a 3-4-2-1, with a three-man central defense led by Virgil van Dijk, alongside Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké. Their four-man midfield features versatile players such as Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, while the attack is built around Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville in support of centre-forward Donyell Malen.

For their part, Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, rely on a classic 4-2-3-1. Their defensive line of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad and Noussair Mazraoui will provide solidity to a team counting on the attacking trio of Brahim Díaz, Bilal El Khannouss and Ismael Saibari to supply the lone striker of the day. In midfield, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui must orchestrate the balance.

No major absences have been reported for either squad, ensuring a match with full-strength groups in these lineups announced a few hours before kick-off.

Netherlands lineup analysis

Ronald Koeman has chosen a three-defender system built around the experienced Virgil van Dijk. He is flanked by Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké, a trio tasked with defensive solidity. On the flanks of the four-man midfield are Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven, while Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch occupy the central roles, supported by Tijjani Reijnders. The attacking setup relies on Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo supporting Brian Brobbey in a flexible 3-4-2-1 system. Young goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen starts in goal. On the bench, Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen are among the options, offering reinvigorating attacking alternatives.

Morocco lineup analysis

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi names a traditional 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal. The back four relies on Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui on the flanks, while Issa Diop and Chadi Riad form the central pairing. The double pivot in midfield is made up of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui. In attack, Brahim Díaz takes on a creative role behind an attacking trio made up of Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari and Ismaël Saibari. This setup aims to balance defensive solidity and attacking speed to counter the Dutch.

With these choices, both coaches are highlighting their experienced leaders and a clear tactical plan to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Starting lineups

Netherlands Formation 3-4-2-1 Head coach Ronald Koeman Starters 11 1 Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper 6 Jan Paul van Hecke Defender 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender 5 Nathan Aké Defender 22 Denzel Dumfries Midfielder 8 Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder 21 Frenkie de Jong Midfielder 15 Micky van de Ven Midfielder 24 Crysencio Summerville Forward 11 Cody Gakpo Forward 19 Brian Brobbey Forward Substitutes 15 23 Mark Flekken

13 Robin Roefs

25 Jorrel Hato

2 Lutsharel Geertruida

12 Mats Wieffer

16 Guus Til

7 Justin Kluivert

3 Marten de Roon

26 Quinten Timber

20 Teun Koopmeiners

14 Tijjani Reijnders

18 Donyell Malen

10 Memphis Depay

9 Wout Weghorst

17 Noa Lang Morocco Formation 4-2-3-1 Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi Starters 11 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender 14 Issa Diop Defender 18 Chadi Riad Defender 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder 11 Ismael Saibari Forward Substitutes 15 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti

12 Munir El Kajoui

26 Anass Salah-Eddine

5 Marwane Saadane

25 Redouane Halhal

19 Youssef Belammari

13 Zakaria El Ouahdi

17 Amine Sbai

7 Chemsdine Talbi

16 Gessime Yassine

15 Samir El Mourabet

4 Sofyan Amrabat

20 Ayoub El Kaabi

21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab

9 Soufiane Rahimi

Netherlands First half 2' 0-0 Monterrey Stadium Morocco Morocco Fil du match 2' LIVE Match en cours, Pays-Bas 0-0 Maroc. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live. 0-0