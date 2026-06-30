World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco starting lineups

The Netherlands and Morocco have named their starting lineups for their 2026 World Cup round-of-16 clash at Monterrey Stadium on Tuesday, June 30.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Pays-Bas VS Maroc, le 30/06/2026 02:00, stade Monterrey Stadium
Illustration du match Pays-Bas VS Maroc, le 30/06/2026 02:00, stade Monterrey Stadium
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SUMMARY

The standout clash in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup pits the Netherlands against Morocco this Tuesday, June 30, at 2:00 a.m. GMT+1 at Monterrey Stadium. This knockout match will see two tactically distinct sides face off, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands line up in a 3-4-2-1, with a three-man central defense led by Virgil van Dijk, alongside Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké. Their four-man midfield features versatile players such as Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, while the attack is built around Cody Gakpo, Brian Brobbey and Crysencio Summerville in support of centre-forward Donyell Malen.

For their part, Morocco, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, rely on a classic 4-2-3-1. Their defensive line of Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad and Noussair Mazraoui will provide solidity to a team counting on the attacking trio of Brahim Díaz, Bilal El Khannouss and Ismael Saibari to supply the lone striker of the day. In midfield, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui must orchestrate the balance.

No major absences have been reported for either squad, ensuring a match with full-strength groups in these lineups announced a few hours before kick-off.

Netherlands lineup analysis

Ronald Koeman has chosen a three-defender system built around the experienced Virgil van Dijk. He is flanked by Jan Paul van Hecke and Nathan Aké, a trio tasked with defensive solidity. On the flanks of the four-man midfield are Denzel Dumfries and Micky van de Ven, while Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch occupy the central roles, supported by Tijjani Reijnders. The attacking setup relies on Crysencio Summerville and Cody Gakpo supporting Brian Brobbey in a flexible 3-4-2-1 system. Young goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen starts in goal. On the bench, Memphis Depay and Donyell Malen are among the options, offering reinvigorating attacking alternatives.

Morocco lineup analysis

Head coach Mohamed Ouahbi names a traditional 4-2-3-1 with Yassine Bounou in goal. The back four relies on Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui on the flanks, while Issa Diop and Chadi Riad form the central pairing. The double pivot in midfield is made up of Ayyoub Bouaddi and Neil El Aynaoui. In attack, Brahim Díaz takes on a creative role behind an attacking trio made up of Bilal El Khannouss, Ismael Saibari and Ismaël Saibari. This setup aims to balance defensive solidity and attacking speed to counter the Dutch.

With these choices, both coaches are highlighting their experienced leaders and a clear tactical plan to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Starting lineups

Netherlands
Formation3-4-2-1Head coachRonald Koeman
Starters11
  1. 1 Bart Verbruggen Goalkeeper
  2. 6 Jan Paul van Hecke Defender
  3. 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender
  4. 5 Nathan Aké Defender
  5. 22 Denzel Dumfries Midfielder
  6. 8 Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder
  7. 21 Frenkie de Jong Midfielder
  8. 15 Micky van de Ven Midfielder
  9. 24 Crysencio Summerville Forward
  10. 11 Cody Gakpo Forward
  11. 19 Brian Brobbey Forward
Substitutes15
  • 23 Mark Flekken
  • 13 Robin Roefs
  • 25 Jorrel Hato
  • 2 Lutsharel Geertruida
  • 12 Mats Wieffer
  • 16 Guus Til
  • 7 Justin Kluivert
  • 3 Marten de Roon
  • 26 Quinten Timber
  • 20 Teun Koopmeiners
  • 14 Tijjani Reijnders
  • 18 Donyell Malen
  • 10 Memphis Depay
  • 9 Wout Weghorst
  • 17 Noa Lang
Morocco
Formation4-2-3-1Head coachMohamed Ouahbi
Starters11
  1. 1 Yassine Bounou Goalkeeper
  2. 2 Achraf Hakimi Defender
  3. 14 Issa Diop Defender
  4. 18 Chadi Riad Defender
  5. 3 Noussair Mazraoui Defender
  6. 24 Neil El Aynaoui Midfielder
  7. 6 Ayyoub Bouaddi Midfielder
  8. 10 Brahim Díaz Midfielder
  9. 8 Azzedine Ounahi Midfielder
  10. 23 Bilal El Khannouss Midfielder
  11. 11 Ismael Saibari Forward
Substitutes15
  • 22 Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
  • 12 Munir El Kajoui
  • 26 Anass Salah-Eddine
  • 5 Marwane Saadane
  • 25 Redouane Halhal
  • 19 Youssef Belammari
  • 13 Zakaria El Ouahdi
  • 17 Amine Sbai
  • 7 Chemsdine Talbi
  • 16 Gessime Yassine
  • 15 Samir El Mourabet
  • 4 Sofyan Amrabat
  • 20 Ayoub El Kaabi
  • 21 Ayoube Amaimouni Echghouyab
  • 9 Soufiane Rahimi
Netherlands
First half 2' Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
30/06/2026 02:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 2'Match en cours, Pays-Bas 0-0 Maroc. Aucun evenement important n'est encore remonte par la source live.0-0
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
First half 2' Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Upcoming New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Upcoming Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Upcoming Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
Upcoming Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Upcoming San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Upcoming Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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01:33 Football : World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco starting lineups
01:02 Football : World Cup 2026: Netherlands in 3-4-2-1 face Morocco’s 4-2-3-1 in the Round of 32
01:33 World Cup 2026: Netherlands and Morocco starting lineups