Patrick Bruel faced with a new testimony from a masseuse in Perpignan.

Placed in police custody for 48 hours, Patrick Bruel was released under judicial control, with several obligations explicitly stated by the courts: prohibition to leave French territory, to contact the complainants and their circle, and to frequent a massage parlor. These measures were taken despite the prosecution’s request for provisional detention.

On LCI, a woman identified by the first name Julia testified anonymously to protect her family. She accuses the singer of sexual assault during a massage session in July 2019. The singer denies all the charges against him and remains presumed innocent.

According to the testimony collected by LCI, the encounter allegedly took place while Patrick Bruel was staying at the spa hotel where the masseuse worked, during the Déferlantes festival in 2019 where the artist was scheduled to perform. What was supposed to be a professional engagement, Julia claims, quickly deviated from the expected client-therapist relationship.

The complainant recounts repeated requests and an escalation in solicitations. She reports that after a first remark — “My butt hurts” — she initially treated the area as in a standard sports massage. According to her, the requests then became more precise and explicit.

Session at the hotel’s spa during the festival: a masseuse’s account

In her account, she reports a phrase spoken by the singer: “Actually, I would like you to put your elbow in the crack of my butt”, to which she claims she firmly refused. Julia also states that Patrick Bruel allegedly touched her buttocks multiple times during the session. She describes a rise in aggression in the artist’s behavior just before his departure.

The channel specifies that the witness chose to remain anonymous for family and safety reasons. The singer’s defense has not wished to publicly respond to this specific testimony, according to available information.

This new statement is part of a larger file: Patrick Bruel is being investigated in several cases. In addition to the procedures related to Perpignan, there are investigations concerning alleged incidents in Neuilly-sur-Seine (2008), Brussels (2010), and Ajaccio (2019), while in other cases he is being questioned as an assisted witness, notably for Dinard (2012) and L’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue (2015).

The case gained national attention in March 2026 following the publication of an investigation by Mediapart detailing accusations of sexual violence by eight women covering the period from 1992 to 2019. Since then, other complainants have joined procedures in France, Belgium, and Canada, bringing the total number of complaints to at least seventeen to date.

During his police custody, Patrick Bruel denied all the accusations. His lawyers stated that their client “will naturally participate in all acts of the investigation” and is “at the disposal of the judicial authorities.”