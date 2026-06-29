CDM 2026, Brazil – Japan: the official line-ups have been released

Brazil and Japan face off this Monday at the NRG Stadium in Houston for a place in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti has to manage without Raphinha, while Hajime Moriyasu lacks Takefusa Kubo. Check out the starting eleven of both teams.

The round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup continues this Monday with a promising match between Brazil and Japan. The two teams meet at the NRG Stadium in Houston with a ticket to the round of 16 at stake. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 PM (GMT+1). For this knockout match, Carlo Ancelotti had to revise his plans. The Seleção coach is missing Raphinha, who is out due to injury. In his absence, Vinicius Junior will lead the Brazilian attack alongside Matheus Cunha and the young Rayan.

In midfield, Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, and Lucas Paquetá will be tasked with dictating the pace of the game, while Marquinhos will wear the captain’s armband in defense in front of Alisson. Japan also approaches this match with a significant absence. Still injured, Takefusa Kubo is not in the squad. Hajime Moriyasu is putting his trust in Daichi Kamada to drive the game, with Junya Ito, Daizen Maeda, and Ayase Ueda in attack. The captain’s armband goes to Ritsu Doan.

The official lineups:

Brazil: Alisson – Danilo, Marquinhos (cap.), Gabriel, Douglas Santos – Bruno Guimarães, Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá – Rayan, Matheus Cunha, Vinicius Junior.

Japan: Suzuki – Tomiyasu, Taniguchi, Hiroki Ito – Doan (cap.), Kamada, Sano, Nakamura – Junya Ito, Ayase Ueda, Daizen Maeda.