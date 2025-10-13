World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): Cape Verde qualify for the final tournament, Cameroon will contest the playoffs

Having beaten Eswatini (3-0) this Monday in the 10th day of qualifying, Cape Verde has clinched its ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals. Held to a draw by Angola (0-0), Cameroon will play in the playoffs.

Cape Verde will also take part in the 2026 World Cup finals. The Blue Sharks booked their ticket to the American World Cup after their big win over Eswatini this Monday. Facing the Sihlangu Semnikati in a match on the 10th day of qualifying, the Cape Verdeans won 3-0. A result that allows them to finish top of Group D with 23 points, ahead of Cameroon.

Second before this final day, the Indomitable Lions had to beat Angola to hope for direct qualification. But at the final whistle, the Cameroonians managed only a draw against the Palancas Negras (0-0). A result that forces coach Marc Brys’s players to play the playoffs to try to snatch their ticket to the tournament.

In Group C, the battle of the lower-ranked teams between Lesotho and Zimbabwe went in favor of the Crocodiles, who won 1-0. Halake scored the only goal of the match in stoppage time (93rd minute). A result with no impact for Lesotho, already eliminated, nor for Zimbabwe, which finishes bottom of the group.