World Cup 2026 (Q): with Osimhen, Nigeria’s squad for the matches against Lesotho and Benin

Nigeria unveiled on Friday its list of 23 players selected for the 9th and 10th matchdays of the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, against Lesotho and Benin.

Among the goalkeepers, the experienced Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa) occupies the number one spot, flanked by Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania) and Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece). In defense, the core rests on reliable figures like William Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi, complemented by lesser-known players such as Bruno Onyemaechi, Felix Agu and Benjamin Fredericks.

The midfield core is built around established names: Alex Iwobi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka. The call-up of Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, who plays in the United States, adds a fresh dimension to that area.

Up front, the call-up is rich and varied. Besides headline names Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Samuel Chukwueze, there are varied profiles such as Simon Moses, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Terem Moffi, Akor Adams and Olakunle Olusegun.

Increased pressure from Group C

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C, with 11 points, three behind the leading duo — Benin and South Africa, both on 14 points. FIFA’s decision to deduct three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player revived Nigerian hopes, adding suspense to the race for qualification.

The Super Eagles must urgently collect results if they hope to secure first place in the group (the only direct qualifier), or at least contend for second place to reach the playoffs. Kick-off for the match against Lesotho is set for October 10 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The decisive clash against Benin will take place on October 14 in Uyo, on Nigerian soil.

The Super Eagles squad vs Lesotho and Benin

Gardiens de but : Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa) ; Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania) ; Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Défenseurs : William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia) ; Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England) ; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England) ; Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England) ; Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece) ; Felix Agu (Werder Brême, Germany) ; Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Milieux de terrain : Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England) ; Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England) ; Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (Révolution de la Nouvelle-Angleterre, United States) ; Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

Attaquants : Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy) ; Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham, England) ; Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey) ; Simon Moses (Paris FC, France) ; Cyriel Dessers (Panathinaikos FC, Greece) ; Tolu Arokodare (Wolves, England) ; Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France) ; Akor Adams (Séville FC, Spain) ; Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)