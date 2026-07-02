World Cup 2026: Portugal face Croatia in round of 32 in Toronto with Ronaldo and Modrić starting

Portugal face Croatia in a 2026 World Cup round-of-32 clash at Toronto Stadium, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić both named in the starting lineups.

Portugal and Croatia meet for a major round-of-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup this Friday, July 3, at midnight local time GMT+1, at Toronto Stadium. This duel between two European nations will pit two qualified teams with ambitions of reaching the quarter-finals against each other.

The match takes place in the context of an evenly balanced encounter, with strong squads and a distinct style of play for each team. Portugal, led by head coach Roberto Martínez, are relying on their usual possession-based, fast-paced attacking game. Croatia, under Zlatko Dalić, play a more balanced brand of football, combining rigorous defending with creativity in midfield.

The two teams have not played any previous matches in this knockout phase, making this meeting crucial to their continuation in the competition. The objective is clear — to qualify for the quarter-finals of a World Cup being held in North America.

Portugal line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack at the age of 41, seeking to play in his sixth World Cup. He will be supported by Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto and Vitinha in midfield and attack. The defence is built around Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes and Renato Veiga, with Diogo Costa in goal.

Croatia respond with the same 4-2-3-1 system. Captain Luka Modrić, aged 40, will direct the midfield alongside Mateo Kovačić and Nikola Vlašić. Ivan Perišić will take his place in defence, while Ante Budimir will be the main striker. Dominik Livaković will guard the goal.

Focus on Portugal

Portugal are built around the 4-2-3-1 structure deployed by Roberto Martínez. Goalkeeper Diogo Costa, known for his alertness, will be supported by a defence featuring João Cancelo and Rúben Dias, experienced players capable of handling pressure. The double pivot of João Neves and Vitinha combines youth and creativity, giving Bruno Fernandes full freedom to orchestrate the attacking play.

Up front, star player Cristiano Ronaldo will be the key man in attack, supported by Rafael Leão and Pedro Neto, who bring speed and directness on the wings. This setup allows Portugal to combine defensive solidity with the ability to launch quick attacks, capitalising on collective and individual experience.

Focus on Croatia

Croatia present a 4-2-3-1 led by Zlatko Dalić, with a solid defence built around Josip Stanišić and Josip Šutalo. Dominik Livaković promises to be decisive in goal. The midfield is led by veteran Luka Modrić, supported by Mateo Kovačić to provide both ball-winning and creativity.

Ivan Perišić, accustomed to playing on the left flank, combines experience with attacking impact. Finally, Ante Budimir occupies the centre-forward role, tasked with turning the chances created by a dynamic midfield into goals. Croatia are relying on their tactical discipline and balance to counter Portugal’s initiatives.

Portugal Upcoming 00:00 Toronto Stadium Croatia Croatia

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