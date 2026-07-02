Benin: the new fee rates in modern markets after the government reduction

The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, approved a significant reduction in fees applicable to merchant spaces across the country.

This financial relief measure will officially take effect at the end of July 2026. It applies to urban and regional markets, as well as the major commercial hubs of Tokpa Yôyô and Tokpa Daho.

At the urban markets level, a uniform decrease has been implemented according to locality categories. For the markets of Cadjèhoun, Aidjèdo, Ménontin, Wologuèdè, Gbégamey, Ganhi, Hlazounto, Tokplégbé, and Midombo, the monthly fee drops from 18,000 FCFA to 12,000 FCFA.

For the second-hand goods market at PK3, the fee is reduced from 21,000 FCFA to 15,000 FCFA. Finally, for the markets of Ahouangbo, Guéma, Houndjro, Djougou, Cococodji, and Ouando, merchants will see their fees decrease from 13,000 FCFA to 9,000 FCFA.

For the regional markets, which include the localities of Pahou, Azovè, Houègbo, Glazoué, and Natitingou, the government has also made a financial effort. The previous fee of 7,500 FCFA is now reduced to 5,000 FCFA.

The commercial hub “Tokpa Yôyô” benefits from price adjustments calculated by square meter based on the type of business. For shops, the cost per square meter drops from 10,500 FCFA to 8,000 FCFA. The space allocated to restaurants sees its price reduced from 9,500 FCFA to 7,000 FCFA per square meter, while the fee for stalls is eased, falling from 7,500 FCFA to 5,000 FCFA per square meter.

The agri-food hub “Tokpa Daho” also records substantial decreases in its storage facilities. For merchant spaces in dry warehouses, the fee decreases from 100,000 FCFA to 64,000 FCFA. The most striking reduction concerns the merchant spaces in cold stores, where the operating cost is now revised to 1,500,000 FCFA instead of the previous rate of 2,125,000 FCFA.