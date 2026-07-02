World Cup 2026: Spain crush Austria 3-0 in the round of 32

Spain beat Austria 3-0 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to reach the next round of the 2026 World Cup, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring twice.

Henry DONCHE
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Illustration du match Espagne VS Autriche, le 02/07/2026 20:00, stade Los Angeles Stadium
Illustration du match Espagne VS Autriche, le 02/07/2026 20:00, stade Los Angeles Stadium
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SUMMARY

Spain dominated Austria 3-0 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, July 2. Mikel Oyarzabal shone with a brace, making a major contribution to Spain’s qualification for the next round.

This meeting between two teams set up in a 4-2-3-1 system saw Spain take the lead in the 36th minute through Oyarzabal, set up by Marc Cucurella. The Spaniards confirmed their superiority in the second half with two more goals scored by Pedro Porro (66th) and Oyarzabal, again from a Cucurella pass, in the 89th minute.

The team led by Luis de la Fuente showed strong territorial control with 65% possession and clear dominance in shots, totaling 22 attempts, including 10 on target. Austria, under Ralf Rangnick, struggled to pose a threat, failing to put a shot on target despite their rare forays forward.

Defensively, Spain contained the opposition attacks without conceding, with a solid unit led by Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí. The midfield, driven in particular by Rodri and Pedri, efficiently moved the ball to feed the front three of Alex Baena, Dani Olmo and the ever-present Oyarzabal. The latter was the man of the match with a 9.3 rating, five shots including four on target and two decisive goals.

For Austria, Alexander Schlager had to work hard in the face of Spain’s dominance, making six saves, but that was not enough to prevent defeat. The team tried several changes at halftime and in the second half in an attempt to respond, but without success.

Spain in control with a young, balanced team

Luis de la Fuente opted for a well-drilled 4-2-3-1 in which the defense continued to impress, with Pau Cubarsí paired with Laporte. Right-back Pedro Porro also contributed going forward, scoring a goal and repeatedly taking the initiative on his flank. The Rodri-Pedri double pivot orchestrated the midfield well, with Baena and Olmo providing support and creativity for Oyarzabal up front, their attacking star.

Well-judged substitutions allowed Spain to maintain their intensity until the end, including the introductions of Lamine Yamal and Pedri in the closing minutes to manage the finish. The Spaniards thus continued their upward trajectory in this competition.

Austria struggle against Spanish pressing

Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick also lined his team up in a 4-2-3-1, with David Alaba in defense and Marcel Sabitzer in midfield. Despite a decent defensive shape in the first half, Austria were overwhelmed by Spain’s technical control and volume of play.

The substitutions made from halftime onward did not reverse the trend. Austria’s attacks remained toothless, without a single shot on target, and the team proved too fragile to trouble their opponent for long. A yellow card for Stefan Posch in the 83rd minute did not help calm matters.

Spain
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
02/07/2026 20:00 Round of 32
Fil du match
  1. 36'But - M. Oyarzabal (passe M. Cucurella)Espagne, 36e
  2. 46'Remplacement - N. Seiwald (remplace C. Chukwuemeka)Autriche, 46e
  3. 46'Remplacement - X. Schlager (remplace F. Grillitsch)Autriche, 46e
  4. 60'Remplacement - M. Gregoritsch (remplace M. Arnautovic)Autriche, 60e
  5. 60'Remplacement - R. Schmid (remplace S. Kalajdzic)Autriche, 60e
  6. 66'But - P. Porro (passe A. Baena)Espagne, 66e
  7. 71'Remplacement - A. Baena (remplace F. Torres)Espagne, 71e
  8. 71'Remplacement - D. Olmo (remplace M. Merino)Espagne, 71e
  9. 83'Carton jaune - S. PoschAutriche, 83e
  10. 85'Remplacement - Lamine Yamal (remplace Gavi)Espagne, 85e
  11. 85'Remplacement - S. Posch (remplace A. Prass)Autriche, 85e
  12. 89'But - M. Oyarzabal (passe M. Cucurella)Espagne, 89e
  13. 90+3'Remplacement - Pedri (remplace F. Ruiz)Espagne, 90+3e
  14. 90+3'Remplacement - A. Laporte (remplace M. Pubill)Espagne, 90+3e
Les chiffres du match
  • Tirs cadres : Spain 10 / Austria 0
  • Tirs : Spain 22 / Austria 5
  • Possession : Spain 65% / Austria 35%
  • Corners : Spain 9 / Austria 0
  • Fautes : Spain 8 / Austria 14
  • Cartons jaunes : Spain 0 / Austria 1
  • Passes : Spain 613 / Austria 334
  • Precision des passes : Spain 91% / Austria 82%
  • xG : Spain 2.80 / Austria 0.49
Joueurs clés
  • Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) : note 9.3, 2 but(s)
  • Marc Cucurella (Spain) : note 8, 2 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Pedro Porro (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 but(s)
  • Alex Baena (Spain) : note 8.2, 1 passe(s) decisive(s)
  • Alexander Schlager (Austria) : note 7.2, 6 arret(s)
Round of 32 schedule
View full schedule
Round of 32
South Africa
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Canada
Round of 32
Brazil
Finished Houston Stadium
Japan
Round of 32
Germany
Penalties finished Boston Stadium
Paraguay
Round of 32
Netherlands
Penalties finished Monterrey Stadium
Morocco
Round of 32
Ivory Coast
Finished Dallas Stadium
Norway
Round of 32
France
Finished New York New Jersey Stadium
Sweden
Round of 32
Mexico
Postponed Mexico City Stadium
Ecuador
Round of 32
England
Finished Atlanta Stadium
DR Congo
Round of 32
Belgium
After extra time Seattle Stadium
Senegal
Round of 32
United States
Finished San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Round of 32
Spain
Finished Los Angeles Stadium
Austria
Round of 32
Portugal
Upcoming Toronto Stadium
Croatia
Round of 32
Switzerland
Upcoming Vancouver Stadium
Algeria
Round of 32
Australia
Upcoming Dallas Stadium
Egypt
Round of 32
Argentina
Upcoming Miami Stadium
Cape Verde
Round of 32
Colombia
Upcoming Kansas City Stadium
Ghana
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FIL D'ACTU
22:02 Football : World Cup 2026: Spain crush Austria 3-0 in the round of 32
20:53 Football : World Cup 2026: Spain lead Austria at half-time (1-0)
22:02 World Cup 2026: Spain crush Austria 3-0 in the round of 32