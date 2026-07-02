World Cup 2026: Spain Back Luis de la Fuente and Young Talent Lamine Yamal Against Austria

Spain face Austria at SoFi Stadium in the 2026 World Cup round of 32, with Luis de la Fuente’s young side looking to confirm their favorite status against Ralf Rangnick’s experienced team.

Spain face Austria at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on July 2, 2026, at 20:00 GMT+1, in the round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. This knockout match pits two teams determined to take an important step forward in the competition. Spain, the favorites, are looking to end a 16-year run of setbacks in this type of fixture, while Austria aim to spring a surprise against a top-tier opponent.

Spain dominated Group H with 7 points, conceding no goals and winning their matches against Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0), along with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. Under Luis de la Fuente, La Roja favor a style of play based on possession and short passing to control the tempo of the match. The coach can rely on a young but solid squad, notably young forward Lamine Yamal, who has established himself up front in recent matches.

For their part, Austria line up in a 4-2-3-1 under Ralf Rangnick. With a solid and experienced side, they are counting on key players such as David Alaba, attacking midfielder Marcel Sabitzer and striker Michael Gregoritsch to compete with the Spaniards. Despite a less heralded group-stage campaign, Austria intend to make the most of this direct confrontation to move forward in the competition and reach the round of 16.

SoFi Stadium, a modern venue located in Los Angeles, provides a major stage for this crucial meeting between two contrasting styles. Spain have an attack led by Mikel Oyarzabal and Dani Olmo, as well as Pedri, the midfield pillar on whom much of their attacking creativity depends. Their defensive solidity rests on Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella, reinforced by goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Focus on Spain

Luis de la Fuente opts for a 4-1-2-3 with Unai Simón in goal. The back four consists of Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí Paredes, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella. Rodri strengthens the defensive midfield position, bringing valuable balance to the team. Further forward, Dani Olmo and Pedri drive the attacking midfield and creativity, while the attack is built around Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Álex Baena. This system offers fluid football based on control of the ball, with the coordinated pressing favored by the coach. Youth brings mobility and freshness, an asset in imposing their tempo against Austria.

Focus on Austria

Austria line up in a classic 4-2-3-1 with Andreas Schlager in goal. The defensive line is made up of Stefan Posch, Konrad Danso, David Alaba and Michael Laimer. Xaver Schlager and Nicholas Seiwald form a double pivot in midfield, supporting ball recovery. Further forward, Roland Schmid, Philipp Wanner and Marcel Sabitzer create the attacking link in support of Michael Gregoritsch up front. This setup aims to combine solidity with quick reactions on the counter. Coach Ralf Rangnick is relying on the experience of several senior players to withstand Spanish pressure and seize opportunities in quick transitions.

Spain First half 19' 0-0 Los Angeles Stadium Austria Austria

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