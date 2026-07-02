2026 World Cup: Spain faces the Austrian challenge, the official lineups

The knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup begins for Spain. Facing Austria this Thursday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, La Roja aims for qualification for the Round of 16, while Ralf Rangnick’s team hopes to pull off an upset against the Spanish powerhouse. Check out the official line-ups of both teams.

After a controlled group stage, Spain enters into the thick of things with a European duel against Austria. In Los Angeles, Luis de la Fuente’s men can afford no mistakes: a victory is essential to continue their journey in this 2026 World Cup. For this match, the Spanish coach has to deal with two significant absences. Physically unfit, Yeremy Pino and Nico Williams are not included in the squad. Despite these absences, La Roja can rely on a particularly competitive eleven, centered around Rodri, Pedri, and young phenomenon Lamine Yamal, who is tasked with energizing the offensive sector alongside Dani Olmo and Álex Baena, behind Mikel Oyarzabal.

On the other side, Ralf Rangnick’s Austria arrives with the ambition to challenge one of the tournament’s favorites. The Austrian coach is without Phillipp Mwene, who is injured, but can count on an experienced team led by David Alaba. Alongside the Real Madrid defender, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, and Michael Gregoritsch will be the main assets of a team known for its intensity and organization. The winner of this clash will secure their spot in the Round of 16, where they will face the winner of the match between Portugal and Croatia.

The Official Line-Ups

Spain: Unai Simón – Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella – Pedri, Rodri (capt.) – Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Álex Baena – Mikel Oyarzabal.

Austria: Alexander Schlager – Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, David Alaba (capt.), Konrad Laimer – Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager – Romano Schmid, Paul Wanner, Marcel Sabitzer – Michael Gregoritsch.