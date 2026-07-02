Benin: the General Directorate of Customs warns against a fake auction initiated in its name.

The General Directorate of Customs of Benin warns the public against an attempted scam orchestrated on social networks and instant messaging applications.

An alleged official announcement, widely shared via a fake Facebook account impersonating the identity of the Director General of Customs, is claiming the organization of a public auction of vehicles and motorcycles at the Port of Cotonou.

In its official communication No. 305/DGD/DBP/SP dated July 2, 2026, the institution officially denies this information. It specifies that no operation of this nature is currently scheduled under the conditions described in this fraudulent document, which imposes paid registration procedures via Mobile Money (MTN Money, Moov Money) or exchanges through WhatsApp contacts.

The Director General of Customs, Raouf Maléhossou Aboudou, reminds that the customs administration never requests fund transfers to private accounts or via mobile payment, and that it communicates exclusively through its official channels or appropriate administrative avenues.

The public is urged to exercise the utmost vigilance, to make no payments, and to transmit no personal data in response to this false announcement.

Investigations are already underway to identify and bring to justice the authors and accomplices of this fraud for identity theft, forgery, and scam.

Anyone contacted in the context of this scam is requested to report it immediately to the customs services by calling 0191131313, or to inform the competent authorities.