Benin

Benin: power cuts announced this Thursday, July 2nd.

The Benin Electricity Utility Company (SBEE) informs the residents of Cotonou about temporary disruptions in the electricity supply this Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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SOCIETY
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Logo de la SBEE : Société béninoise d'énergie électrique
Logo de la SBEE : Société béninoise d'énergie électrique
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The neighborhoods of Yagbé, Avotrou, Tchaounkpamè, and their surroundings, located in the 1st district of Cotonou, will be affected. Outages are expected between 10 AM and 3 PM.

According to a statement released on Monday, June 29, 2026, by the technical management of the Grand Nokoué-Extension Network of SBEE, these disruptions are due to maintenance work on the electrical network.
The SBEE invites users in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements.

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10:28 Society : Benin: power cuts announced this Thursday, July 2nd.
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10:28 Benin: power cuts announced this Thursday, July 2nd.