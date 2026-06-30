Benin: power cuts announced this Thursday, July 2nd.
The Benin Electricity Utility Company (SBEE) informs the residents of Cotonou about temporary disruptions in the electricity supply this Thursday, July 2, 2026.
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The neighborhoods of Yagbé, Avotrou, Tchaounkpamè, and their surroundings, located in the 1st district of Cotonou, will be affected. Outages are expected between 10 AM and 3 PM.
According to a statement released on Monday, June 29, 2026, by the technical management of the Grand Nokoué-Extension Network of SBEE, these disruptions are due to maintenance work on the electrical network.
The SBEE invites users in the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements.
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