Benin: Bertin Koovi files a complaint in France and at the CRIET against the activist Habib Ahandessi.

Beninese political actor Bertin Koovi has initiated a dual legal procedure against political activist Habib Ahandessi. He accuses him of making threats, issuing defamatory statements, and calling for violence against him during a live broadcast on TikTok.

On Monday, June 29, 2026, Beninese political actor Bertin Koovi announced the filing of a complaint with the French prosecutor against Beninese political activist Habib Ahandessi, who is based in France. A second complaint has also been filed with the special prosecutor at the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET) in Benin.

According to Béninois Libéré, Bertin Koovi accuses Habib Ahandessi of serious threats, incitement to commit intentional violence, and public defamation. These accusations are linked to a live broadcast on TikTok from June 28, 2026.

According to the complainant, this incident occurs amidst heightened tensions on social media after he removed a poster that he deemed harmful to the image of the Republic of Benin. This action reportedly sparked numerous reactions, including a live segment by Habib Ahandessi during which he allegedly made statements calling for physical attacks on Bertin Koovi.

In his complaint, the politician argues that these statements constitute a public call for violence and directly endanger his safety. He claims that broadcasting them on a platform accessible to a wide audience is likely to expose his physical integrity to real risk.

Bertin Koovi requests that French judicial authorities open an investigation, summon the political activist, and, if necessary, initiate prosecutions based on any offenses that may be identified. He also seeks any measures necessary to ensure his protection.

The complainant indicates that he has provided the judiciary with what he presents as evidence, including a recording of the incriminating TikTok live broadcast and several screenshots. He further notes that the complaint filed with the French prosecutor has been communicated to the CRIET to facilitate communication between the jurisdictions of the two countries.

At this stage, Habib Ahandessi has not publicly commented on these accusations. The alleged facts remain subject to the assessment of the competent judicial authorities, who will need to determine the next steps in this matter.

Who is Habib Ahandessi?

Habib Wilfreed Ahandessi is a Beninese political activist and former student leader at the University of Abomey-Calavi, known for his social engagement and critical activism against the Patrice Talon regime.

Fleeing tensions with Beninese authorities linked to his activism, he arrived in France on October 1, 2024. His asylum request was granted on April 29, 2026: the National Court of Asylum (CNDA) recognized him as a refugee, deeming his fears of persecution upon return to Benin as well-founded. The Court cited reports from Amnesty International, Freedom House, and articles from Le Monde describing restrictions on civil liberties under the Patrice Talon regime. He then obtained a ten-year residence permit.

However, a few weeks later, on June 5, 2026, Ahandessi announced via a video on his social media that he had received an official notification of the withdrawal of his refugee status, sent through his administrative space and by email. He himself linked it to his recent political positions, particularly his open support for Beninese President Romuald Wadagni. Some sources even mentioned a possible obligation to leave the territory (OQTF).