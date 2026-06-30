Benin

Bembèrèkè: the Police carries out a significant seizure of Indian hemp

The Bembèrèkè district police made a significant drug seizure on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

Edouard Djogbénou
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Un véhicule de la police républicaine
Véhicule de la police républicaine . @Présidence du Bénin
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Six jute bags filled with Indian hemp were discovered in a brushy area near the village of Pédarou.

According to information from police sources, this operation follows several days of surveillance of a trafficking network operating in the municipality. Around 9 PM, the search of this stash allowed the recovery of these six bags, each estimated to hold 100 kilograms, containing numerous drug slabs.

The illicit goods were transported and sealed at the Bembèrèkè police station for judicial proceedings. The presumed authors of this trafficking are still actively sought by law enforcement.

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