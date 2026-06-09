World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappé sees Ronaldo scoring more goals than Messi.

With just a few days to go until the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, Kylian Mbappé has joined in the predictions game regarding the tournament’s top scorers. Asked in a duel format, the French striker placed Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi, before naming himself as the favorite to finish as the top scorer of the competition.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, Kylian Mbappé has reignited the eternal debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his own way. In a prediction format about players likely to score the most goals during the tournament, the French striker chose the Portuguese star over the Argentine captain.

The sequence, created with football content creator Finn Agostinelli, known as Fiago, in collaboration with Sorare, quickly sparked reactions from fans. The premise was simple: Mbappé had to choose, in each duel, the player he thought would score the most goals in the 2026 World Cup.

Throughout the exercise, the captain of the French team eliminated several big names in world football. He shared his opinions on players like Lamine Yamal, Florian Wirtz, Harry Kane, Vinicius Junior, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, it was particularly his choice between the two modern football legends that caught the most attention.

Ronaldo over Messi

In the highly anticipated duel between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé chose the Portuguese. For the French striker, Ronaldo could thus score more goals than Messi in this 2026 World Cup.

This prediction comes in a particular context. Both players could be playing in their sixth and likely last World Cup. Lionel Messi, crowned world champion with Argentina in 2022 in Qatar, arrives at the tournament as the defending champion. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, hopes to lead Portugal as far as possible in a competition that has always eluded him.

Mbappé’s choice obviously doesn’t settle the debate between the two icons, but it adds a new chapter to a rivalry that continues to energize world football. For nearly two decades, Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the international scene, amassing records, trophies, and individual awards.

Mbappé chooses himself

After placing Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé went further. In the final duel, when it came to choosing between Ronaldo and himself, the Frenchman didn’t hesitate to pick himself.

This choice reflects the player’s ambition as he approaches a tournament where he will again be one of the main offensive weapons for the French team. Already a world champion in 2018, a finalist in 2022, and the top scorer of the last edition, Mbappé is well aware of the demands of this competition.

In 2022, he made a mark with an outstanding final against Argentina, ending with a hat-trick despite France’s defeat in the penalty shootout. Four years later, the French striker heads into the 2026 World Cup with the goal of leading France to another title and confirming his status among the best players in the world.

France in a tough group

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, from June 11 to July 19. For the first time, the competition will feature 48 teams, divided into twelve groups.

The French team will compete in Group I, alongside Senegal, Iraq, and Norway. The Blues will kick off their tournament against Senegal on June 16 in New York, before facing Iraq and then Erling Haaland’s Norway.

For Mbappé, the race for the top scorer title is shaping up to be intense. Besides Messi and Ronaldo, several top strikers are expected, including Harry Kane, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, and Lamine Yamal. But the Frenchman has already made his intentions clear: he sees himself above all in this offensive battle.

With just a few days left before the World Cup kicks off, Mbappé’s statement confirms one thing: the 2026 World Cup will not only be a battle between nations. It will also be a stage for an individual showdown among the top strikers on the planet.