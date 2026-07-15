Independence Day of Côte d’Ivoire: Benin will participate in the military parade on August 7.

Benin will participate in the festivities marking the 66th anniversary of the independence of Côte d’Ivoire. Elements of the Beninese Armed Forces will parade in Yopougon alongside military delegations from three other countries.

Benin is among the invited countries to participate in the official parade of the 66th Independence Day celebration of Côte d’Ivoire, scheduled for August 7, 2026, in Yopougon. The announcement was made this Tuesday, July 14, by the Chief of General Staff of the Ivorian Armed Forces, Army General Lassina Doumbia, during a press conference. According to him, four countries will take part in the military parade alongside the Ivorian forces: Benin, Gabon, Guinea, and India.

According to Ivorian military authorities, this participation is part of strengthening cooperative, friendly, and fraternal relations between Côte d’Ivoire and these partner states. After Grand-Bassam in 2024 and Bouaké in 2025, this year’s official independence festivities will be held in the commune of Yopougon.

The celebration will be marked by the traditional military and civilian parade, as well as several cultural and popular activities in the presence of Ivorian authorities, foreign delegations, and numerous guests. Benin will thus be represented at one of the highlights of this national commemoration, illustrating the cooperative relations between Cotonou and Abidjan.